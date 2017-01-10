Sessions said that "the country is also in the throws of a heroin epidemic."



He has spoken extensively about his opposition to drugs in the past, including marijuana. At a Senate hearing last April, Sessions said that "good people don't smoke marijuana" and it is "not the kind of thing that ought to be legalized."



Adam Eidinger, the leader of a marijuana legalization activist group DCMJ, told ABC News that supporters plan to wait in line "for three days" to make sure that they get seats in the audience for Sessions' confirmation hearing, which is scheduled to take place over Tuesday and Wednesday.



"It's going to smell like marijuana in that hearing because we smell like marijuana because we're going to smoke legally before it," he said.