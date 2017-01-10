Trump Cabinet Senate Confirmation Hearings Live
Watch the latest developments in the Senate confirmation hearings of a handful of President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet picks.
.@SenatorSessions: "I abhor the Klan and what it represents and its hateful ideology." abcn.ws/2ic4G2Q http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C10ds3fXUAA2KFw.jpgby This Week via twitter 1/10/2017 3:39:41 PM
.@SenatorSessions: Dept. of Justice "must never falter" in protecting civil rights "of every American."… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…by ABC News Politics via twitter 1/10/2017 3:33:42 PM
Protesters dressed in KKK garb escorted out of Sessions confirmation hearing: "Senator Sessions is a racist"… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…by ABC News Politics via twitter 1/10/2017 3:33:40 PM
"I deeply understand the history of civil rights and the horrendous impact that relentless and systemic discrimination and the denial of voting rights has had on our African American brothers and sisters. I have witnessed it. I understand the demands for justice and fairness made by the LGBT community. I understand the lifelong scars born by women who are victims of assault and abuse," Sessions said.
Sessions said that "the country is also in the throws of a heroin epidemic."
He has spoken extensively about his opposition to drugs in the past, including marijuana. At a Senate hearing last April, Sessions said that "good people don't smoke marijuana" and it is "not the kind of thing that ought to be legalized."
Adam Eidinger, the leader of a marijuana legalization activist group DCMJ, told ABC News that supporters plan to wait in line "for three days" to make sure that they get seats in the audience for Sessions' confirmation hearing, which is scheduled to take place over Tuesday and Wednesday.
"It's going to smell like marijuana in that hearing because we smell like marijuana because we're going to smoke legally before it," he said.
by Dan Linden via twitter 1/10/2017 3:17:39 PM
More protesters dragged out of Sen. Sessions confirmation hearing. facebook.com/ABCNews/videos… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C10ZjZVXgAA0x_I.jpgby Dan Linden via twitter 1/10/2017 3:17:18 PM
Collins says she's there to "offer my support for his nomination" - and on cue, more pink-clad protestors speak up and get kicked outby Rick Klein via twitter 1/10/2017 3:09:18 PM
A Code Pink protester just now escorted out of Sessions confirmation hearing.by Katherine Faulders via twitter 1/10/2017 3:08:54 PM
Before Grassley started speaking, there was some commotion in the hearing room.
ABC News' MaryAlice Parks is on Capitol Hill and reports that two protesters were removed from Sessions' hearing before it started.
They were wearing KKK-style gowns and hoods. They shouted about Sessions being a racist that needed to be stopped.
Sen. Chuck Grassley says that the point of the hearing today is to "review the character and qualifications of a colleague who has served besides us."
He went on to call Sessions "distinguished" and "thoughtful."
"We know him well. We know the policy positions he has taken as a legislator," said Grassley, R-IA, who is the chairman of the Judiciary Committee.
Sessions' confirmation hearing could be one of the most contentious of the bunch, as his nomination has already prompted protests and arrests.
NAACP president Cornell William Brooks was arrested after staging a sit-in at Sessions' Alabama office last week. Brooks cited Sessions’ silence on numerous laws that he believes are targeted efforts to restrict the voting rights of minority communities in states like Alabama, North Carolina and throughout the South.
Brooks is far from the only one upset, with a group of 1,140 faculty members from law schools across the country penning a letter opposing Sessions' selection. The letter took aim at controversy surrounding Sessions' 1986 confirmation hearing for a federal judgeship, as Sessions was rejected by the Senate Judiciary Committee at that time "due to statements Sessions had made that reflected prejudice against African-Americans," the letter states.
The legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union, David Cole, is testifying at Sessions' hearing. The nonpartisan group released a statement today announcing Cole's scheduled testimony, saying that it does not typically participate in such hearings, "however, the organization is taking the extraordinary step of testifying in this hearing because Sen. Sessions’ record raises significant, serious questions about his hostility to civil rights and civil liberties."
Another possible flashpoint for Sessions comes from comments he has made about drug use and the legalization of marijuana. At a Senate hearing last April, Sessions said that "good people don't smoke marijuana" and it is "not the kind of thing that ought to be legalized."
Read more about the possible flashpoints here.
Welcome to ABC News' liveblog of the Trump cabinet Senate confirmation hearings. It's going to be a busy week on Capitol Hill, starting off with the confirmation hearing for Sen. Jeff Sessions, R - AL, Trump's pick for Attorney General.
Sessions' hearing is set to start at 9:30 a.m. so stay tuned for up-to-the-minute updates throughout the day.