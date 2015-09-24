Pope Francis Makes Historic Visit to the U.S.
Pope Francis in America: Follow @ABC's live coverage of the Pope's historic visit to the US
Another look at #NYPD Officers Pope & Francis @StPatsNYC awaiting #PopeFrancisNYC #PopeinNYC arrival in approx 1 hour http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPsxuL1WwAAlY9b.jpg
Outside @StPatsNYC, @NYGovCuomo, Mayor @BilldeBlasio & @SenSchumer await @pontifex's arrival #PopeinNYC #PopeinUS http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPs57RDWoAAoYQp.jpgby Archdiocese of NY via twitter 9/24/2015 10:28:52 PM
Even the Donald is waiting for the Pope! (from his tower) #PopeFrancis #Trump http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPs32chWsAEteQ_.jpgby John Santucci via twitter 9/24/2015 10:39:57 PM
St Patrick's in evening as #PopeFrancis prays vespers inside to begin #PopeinNYC http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPtFnYvWgAEqC14.jpgby Aaron Katersky via twitter 9/24/2015 11:15:07 PM
Hanging outside st pat's with the pope inside automatically makes us holy, right @joetorresABC7 ? twitter.com/joetorresabc7/…by Cecilia Vega via twitter 9/24/2015 11:41:19 PM
I think he likes me #popefrancis instagram.comby Cecilia Vega via twitter 9/24/2015 11:48:27 PM
NYPD @CommissBratton greets @pontifex at St Patrick's #popeinnyc http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPtPwWLWsAExcZZ.jpgby Aaron Katersky via twitter 9/24/2015 11:59:25 PM
As Pope Francis spoke at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York this evening, he offers prayers for the hundreds of Muslim pilgrims killed today during Hajj."I would like to express two sentiments for my Muslim brothers and sisters," he said."My sentiments of closeness in the face of tragedy. Tragedy that they suffered in Mecca," Francis said.More than 700 people were crushed and trampled to death today in a stampede on the outskirts of the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia during the annual Hajj pilgrimage."In this moment I give assurances of my prayers. I unite myself with you all. A prayer to all mighty God all merciful," Francis said.
Pope Francis Blesses Girl in Wheelchair
3 more days of #PopeInUSA coverage on ABC. Today we follow him to the UN, Ground Zero & Madison Square garden. This guy gets around!by Brian Hartman via twitter 9/25/2015 8:18:50 AM
3 more days of #PopeInUSA on @GMA & @WNTonight . Today we follow him to the UN, Ground Zero & Madison Square garden. This guy gets around!by Brian Hartman via twitter 9/25/2015 8:20:35 AM
The Vatican flag is flying for the 1st time at the UN. @Pontifex is coming soon. @TerryMoran reports live on @gma http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPvnlIvWgAA2kQi.jpgby Brian Hartman via twitter 9/25/2015 11:02:47 AM
Even though Pope Francis will only be in New York until the end of the day, he's packing in quite a lot.
His morning starts out with a trip to the U.N., which starts at roughly 8:30 a.m., with a highlight being his address to the General Assembly at 10:20 a.m.
From there, he will head to the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in downtown Manhattan at 11:30, before heading up to an elementary school in Harlem to meet with children there at 4:00 p.m.
He will then go through a procession in Central Park, where crowds will have spent hours lining up to catch a glimpse of the pontiff.
His last formal event in Manhattan will be a mass at Madison Square Garden at 6:00 p.m.
Vatican flag flies @ UN next to lonely flagpole that in just a few days will hold the Palestinian flag. #PopeinNYC http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPvxSR9WEAApwBp.jpgby Brian Hartman via twitter 9/25/2015 11:45:13 AM
TSA screeners outside of Central Park. Serious checkpoint to get in. People are already lined up to…by Tom Llamas via twitter 9/25/2015 11:47:27 AM
#Shakira arriving at UN to sing. Waiting for #PopeFrancis http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPvtYGBXAAAqix9.jpgby Trisha Thomas via twitter retweeted by CatholicNewsSvc 9/25/2015 12:16:34 PM
While today marks 1st time #Vatican flag will be raised @UN, #PopeFrancis will be 4th pontiff to speak to assembly http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPvw6bpWoAAQ_Gp.jpgby Catholic News Svc via twitter 9/25/2015 12:16:40 PM
Before moving on to this morning's activities, there is one particular moment from the pope's mass yesterday that may have been overlooked.
Sandra Lee, the celebrity chef and honorary first lady of New York, told WABC that she received a special blessing from Pope Francis during the mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral.
"He pulled me out of the audience at the end of the mass and gave me a special blessing," Lee said. She added that it was a "huge surprise."
Just days ago, the Food Network star announced that she is cancer free.
It might not be a Fiat but we do have our very own @UN #PopeMobile on standby for @Pontifex today #BehindTheScenes http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPv2uo6WgAALZIe.jpgby UN Spokesperson via twitter 9/25/2015 12:47:46 PM
As he has been ending many of his speeches throughout this trip, Pope Francis asked the crowd to pray for him and, "if any of you are not believers, I ask you to wish me well."
The audience clapped at the end, with some chants of "Viva Papa!" to which the pontiff smiled.
He is now participating in a moment of silence and a wreath laying for fallen U.N. staffers.
New York teen migrants are getting a second chance in life and a blessing from Pope Francis: abcn.ws/1OX4kdl http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPvy_VGWwAAaID3.jpgby ABC News via twitter 9/25/2015 1:14:13 PM
