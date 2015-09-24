

Sen. Ted Cruz, one of the seven presidential candidates to attend Pope Francis' speech to Congress, released a statement saying that it was "an honor" to attend.



He chose to highlight the mentions that he made against abortion and in support of strengthened families.



"Pope Francis is a powerful voice for life. He is powerful voice for marriage," Cruz said in a statement he released this afternoon. "He is a powerful voice for religious liberty. Pope Francis is a great spiritual leader, and his message inspires us to work tirelessly to protect the dignity of each person, born and unborn, and to, like President Lincoln and Reverend King, pursue justice for all, and to engage in public dialog with humility and wisdom."\



Meanwhile, Sen. Bernie Sanders, the only Democratic presidential nominee in attendance, told CNN that while he disagrees with the pope on certain issues like abortion and gay marriage, he thought Pope Francis "did a wonderful job."



“I think he handled himself in a very dignified way. He was an invited guest and he was not here to make partisan points or embarrass anybody and I respect that,” Sanders said on CNN. “He is a very smart man, but he also understands the politics of the United States.”



