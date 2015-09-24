Pope Francis Makes Historic Visit to the U.S.
The Pope is still in DC, but preps are underway at JFK Airport for his NY arrival later this afternoon http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPrmcl1WEAAuevt.jpgby Josh Haskell via twitter 9/24/2015 4:23:53 PM
From ABC News' Serena Marshall at St. Patrick's Church:
It appears the crowds were too much.
Pope Francis blessed the food that the homeless were about to eat, but he himself did not eat. The pontiff said "Bon appetit" and started making his way through the crowd toward his car, skipping the blessing of the homeless Jesus statue that was supposed to happen after lunch.
There were throngs of people around him, many with iPhones out. Many homeless remained seated, eating.
ABC News' Political Director Rick Klein has some takeaways from the pope's speech to Congress:
For the moment, a political pope was bigger than politics -- and made American politics seem smaller in the process.
The rapturous, bipartisan reception that greeted Pope Francis upon his entry into the House chamber –- a place no pope has gone before -– drowned out the considerable political noise outside the building.
The summer of Donald Trump seemed a distant echo, another government shutdown a distant possibility. The pope waded deep into policy, though not in the comfortable way we’ve come to expect where pronouncements fall neatly along party lines.
While the appearance was billed as flipping the traditional political script of papal appearances, with Republicans made more uncomfortable by the pope’s message than Democrats, the pope actually offered a broad, if quiet, rebuke to the entire state of American politics.
In simply invoking the Golden Rule, Francis struck a tone that few in the assembled gallery can say they’re keeping to.
From ABC News' Josh Haskell:When Pope Francis lands JFK Airport at 5 pm, the Xaverian High School band of Bay Ridge, Brooklyn will play Sinatra's "New York, New York," Rocio Fidalgo with the Diocese of Brooklyn tells ABC News. They will also play the song "City of God."Pope Francis is expected to spend 15 minutes at JFK before boarding a helicopter to Wall Street.
The calm before the storm #PopeinNYC #PopeFrancisNYC #PopeinUS @StPatsNYC @NY_Arch http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPr14ZmW8AAZ2KF.jpg
.@Pontifex is landing in #NYC this afternoon. Watch crowds gather near @StPatsNYC: earthcam.com/events/papalvi… #PopeInNYC http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPrxZ3uUcAAQf8d.jpg
House Speaker John Boehner joked about how his emotional side made an appearance during the pope's visit to the Capitol this morning.
"Of course; everyone knows it doesn't take an act of God," he wrote on Twitter in response to a news station's photo showing him choking up.
Boehner was seen using his hankerchief to wipe away tears both during the pope's speech and in the moments when the pontiff waved to the audience from the balcony.
-
The selfie is probably something that the previous three popes to visit the U.S. didn't have to endure. Cartrice Haynesworth, center, has a selfie taken with Pope Francis as he walks through the crowd during a visit to Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Washington, Sept. 24, 2015. David Goldman/AP Photo
Sen. Ted Cruz, one of the seven presidential candidates to attend Pope Francis' speech to Congress, released a statement saying that it was "an honor" to attend.
He chose to highlight the mentions that he made against abortion and in support of strengthened families.
"Pope Francis is a powerful voice for life. He is powerful voice for marriage," Cruz said in a statement he released this afternoon. "He is a powerful voice for religious liberty. Pope Francis is a great spiritual leader, and his message inspires us to work tirelessly to protect the dignity of each person, born and unborn, and to, like President Lincoln and Reverend King, pursue justice for all, and to engage in public dialog with humility and wisdom."\
Meanwhile, Sen. Bernie Sanders, the only Democratic presidential nominee in attendance, told CNN that while he disagrees with the pope on certain issues like abortion and gay marriage, he thought Pope Francis "did a wonderful job."
“I think he handled himself in a very dignified way. He was an invited guest and he was not here to make partisan points or embarrass anybody and I respect that,” Sanders said on CNN. “He is a very smart man, but he also understands the politics of the United States.”
ABC News' Jessica Hopper and MaryAlice Parks contributed to this report.
Majestic St Patrick's Cathedral awaits #PopeFrancis http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPsMS2nW8AATcJR.jpgby Aaron Katersky via twitter 9/24/2015 7:04:41 PM
The pope - mobile has arrived on the Upper East Side. @Pontifex fiat and jeep wrangler. #PopeinNYC http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPsQpgmU8AAcedA.jpgby CeFaan Kim via twitter 9/24/2015 7:34:40 PM
Spotted: Sect. of State John Kerry is at Andrews Air Force Base to see Pope Francis off.
Kerry wasn't part of the welcome committee when the pontiff landed on Tuesday afternoon, but it's also unlikely that President Obama, who was there for the arrival, makes it today.
From ABC News' Matt Hosford:Rather than flying an Alitalia plane like he did from Cuba to D.C., Pope Francis will be flying out of Andrews Air Force Base on an American Airlines plane."Employees often cite a papal flight as a career highlight," an American Airlines spokesman told ABC News. "Teams from across the airline have been working on the logistics of this trip for nearly a year."The Boeing 777-200 that the pontiff will be flying has been chartered by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.Not everything is changing, however: the pope's call sign will still be Shepherd One.
It was an honor to meet His Holiness @Pontifex today and receive his blessings on behalf of all cancer patients. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPrsPTqUAAAHUIa.jpgby Larry Hogan via twitter 9/24/2015 7:45:54 PM
Pope Francis Departs Washington for New YorkAfter a full day in Washington, D.C., Pope Francis took off from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland this afternoon, en route to New York City.Secretary of State John Kerry came to Joint Base Andrews to see him off.Francis is flying on an American Airlines Boeing 777-200 and is expected to land at John F. Kennedy International Airport at about 5 p.m.This American Airlines plane will be his ride for the rest of the trip, from New York to Philadelphia to Rome. This is a regular 777 that normally handles paying passengers and has three classes.
Did Pope Francis get to New York earlier than expected?
Not exactly. This white convertible with a mannequin of Francis propped in the back seat was driven around Manhattan today, causing quite the scene for bystanders and New York City police officers.
The mannequin is a new wax figure being added to Madame Tussauds to celebrate the pope's visit.
-
@davidmuir will anchor @WNTonight from St. Patrick's Cathedral #PopeInNY http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPsjpJGWgAA3WOp.jpgby Christine Romo via twitter 9/24/2015 9:02:00 PM
A security walk-through by @CommissBratton at @StPatsNYC & motorcade routes as we await the Pope's arrival. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPsjBAqWsAAWS6z.jpgby NYPD NEWS via twitter 9/24/2015 9:03:03 PM
From ABC News' Josh Haskell:The Secret Service is providing Pope Francis and his staff with very similar transportation to what President Obama and Vice President Biden see when they visit New York City. After landing at JFK, Pope Francis and his staff will board two Sikorsky SH-3 Sea King's identical to Marine One that say "United States of America" on them.The helicopters will then fly the Pope to the Wall Street helipad.
Mayor @BilldeBlasio and @SenSchumer arrive at St Patrick's to welcome #PopeFrancis http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPso9MlWEAANSoV.jpgby Aaron Katersky via twitter 9/24/2015 9:09:55 PM
Welcome to NY... It's been waiting for you! #PopeinNYCby Brian Hartman via twitter 9/24/2015 9:15:16 PM
Pope Francis Lands in New York
After a full day in Washington, D.C., Pope Francis landed in New York City just after 5 p.m. today.
Francis flew to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport on anAmerican Airlines Boeing 777-200. This American Airlines plane will be his ride for the rest of the trip, from New York to Philadelphia to Rome. This is a regular 777 that normally handles paying passengers and has three classes.
Best @Pontifex photo yet. twitter.com/safedc/status/…by Brian Hartman via twitter 9/24/2015 9:35:37 PM
You know it
#PopeinUS twitter.com/KimKardashian/…by Archdiocese of NY via twitter 9/24/2015 10:10:02 PM
Patiently waiting for @Pontifex
#PopeFrancisNYC #PopeinNYC #PopeinUS http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPsyPqHW8AAzdad.jpgby StPatsNYC via twitter 9/24/2015 10:10:53 PM
