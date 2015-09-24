Pope Francis Makes Historic Visit to the U.S.
My view on the House Floor listening to @Pontifex's speech. Wise words from Pope Francis. #PopeinDC. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPrMIwXUsAA75TN.jpgby RepKarenBass via twitter 9/24/2015 2:37:16 PM
We are excited to hear @Pontifex's message of hope and peace today! #PopeInDC http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPrI59UUYAAKdNR.jpgby Rep. Lois Frankel via twitter 9/24/2015 2:38:18 PM
He said how business "can be a fruitful source of prosperity... as an essential part of its service to the common good."
"This common good also includes the earth, a central theme of the encyclical which I recently wrote in order to 'enter into dialogue with all people about our common home,'" Pope Francis just said.
Pope Francis sharing his message to the joint meeting of Congress #InGodWeTrust #PopeInDC http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPrPtvxWwAEBlN2.jpgby RepTomGraves via twitter 9/24/2015 2:42:27 PM
From ABC News' Ali Weinberg, who spotted a moment:
The pool cameras trained on Rep. John Lewis, who as a college-aged civil rights leader, helped lead an orderly march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, as Pope Francis read this line: “Here too I think of the march which Martin Luther King led from Selma to Montgomery fifty years ago as part of the campaign to fulfill his “dream” of full civil and political rights for African Americans.”
Lewis was visibly moved, as his neighbors sitting next to him rubbed his shoulders proudly.
Cuba reference:
"It is my duty to build bridges and to help all men and women, in any way possible, to do the same. When countries which have been at odds resume the path of dialogue – a dialogue which may have been interrupted for the most legitimate of reasons – new opportunities open up for all."
Speaking against war:
"Here we have to ask ourselves: Why are deadly weapons being sold to those who plan to inflict untold suffering on individuals and society? Sadly, the answer, as we all know, is simply for money: money that is drenched in blood, often innocent blood."
Summary of why he selected the four specific Americans to highlight in his speech:
"Martin Luther King, liberty in plurality and non-exclusion; Dorothy Day, social justice and the rights of persons; and Thomas Merton, the capacity for dialogue and openness to God."
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg appears to be wearing her white jabot, which she has previously said was her favorite collar. It was made in Cape Town, South Africa. Read more about it here.
Pope Francis' speech has officially ended. Here is a link to our write up with a full transcript. abcn.ws
From ABC News' David Wright, who was outside with the crowd of tens of thousands of people gathered on the lawn during the speech:
Just beyond the security barrier, an eclectic crowd is gathered here on the national mall.
Environmental groups have set up jumbotrons for people to watch and the atmosphere is a bit like a music festival but a bit more political and religious.
The crowd includes monks in robes, mothers, college kids church groups of every denomination and others. Bernie Sanders for President volunteers are passing out leaflets. These people share a concern for environment but also are here because of Francis' message of social justice.
Exclusive: On the Speaker’s balcony with #PopeFrancis. #PopeInDC #PopeInUS http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPrW0K_VEAASiKU.jpgby Speaker John Boehner via twitter 9/24/2015 3:13:24 PM
Speaker Boenher is streaming video from inside his office while the pope visits.
Timing note: Pope Francis was two minutes ahead of schedule when he left the nunciature this morning, but now he's running late. He was scheduled to arrive at the Charitable Center of St. Patrick's Church and meeting with the homeless at 11:15 but he's already behind.
From ABC News' Ali Weinberg in Washington:
There was apparently a Biden-hot-mic incident in Statuary hall today.
After Pope Francis finished his remarks on the Speaker’s Balcony, Vice President Joe Biden can be seen and heard praising him.
“They love you. And we love you,” Biden told him.
-
Head of @NewYorkFBI tells @ABC there are no "credible threats" against #PopeFrancis but "we are ready for anything"by Aaron Katersky via twitter 9/24/2015 3:59:51 PM
Officers Pope & Francis of the #NYPD are ready for #PopeFrancisNYC! Great photo by Officer Pope. #PopeinNYC #NYC #UES http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPrXy5YWIAA8-E5.jpgby NYPD 19th Precinct via twitter 9/24/2015 4:02:30 PM
Need a primer on Dorothy Day and Thomas Merton, two of the Americans highlighted in Pope Francis' speech to Congress? Here you go: abcn.ws
From ABC News' Serena Marshall who is outside of St. Patrick's Church, near where he's set to have lunch:
Blessed food and now throngs of people rushing from seats to him. Lots of phones out.
We can't see him through the crowds that have formed where we're standing even though he is only 10 feet away
From ABC News' Brionna Jimerson in New York:
Day and Merton may be trending, but let's not forget who this visit is all about.
The two biggest hashtags being used throughout Pope Francis' visit are #PopeInDC and #PopeInUS, with their accompanying emojis.
As of 11:30 a.m. this morning, shortly after he wrapped up his speech to Congress, #PopeInDC had 96,719 mentions and #PopeInUS had 25,167.
One of the biggest moments during the pope's speech to Congress came when he talked about the importance of the Golden Rule.
