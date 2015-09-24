From ABC News' David Wright, who was outside with the crowd of tens of thousands of people gathered on the lawn during the speech:



Just beyond the security barrier, an eclectic crowd is gathered here on the national mall.



Environmental groups have set up jumbotrons for people to watch and the atmosphere is a bit like a music festival but a bit more political and religious.



The crowd includes monks in robes, mothers, college kids church groups of every denomination and others. Bernie Sanders for President volunteers are passing out leaflets. These people share a concern for environment but also are here because of Francis' message of social justice.