From ABC News' Chief White House Correspondent Jon Karl, who is inside Congress:



Inside the House Chamber, members of Congress are milling around, getting ready to hear a Pope address the U.S. Congress for the first time in history.



It's a big speech, of course, more historically significant than your run-of-the-mill State of the Union Address. After all, we get one of those every year.



State of the Union speeches never fail to feature the spectacle of members of Congress arriving at the crack of dawn to reserve seats along the center aisle. An aisle seat guarantees a a second or two of face time with the President on national TV as he enters the chamber.



Not this speech. In a bid for decorum, the Congressional leadership has reserved all the aisle seats -- all to be allocated to members who will resist the urge to reach out and touch the Pope (or get a Papal selfie).



As I look out at the House floor right now, I can see some of the usual suspects jockeying for seats near the aisle -- there's Sheila Jackson Lee (she was the very first member of Congress in the chamber this morning) and Eliot Engel, both fixtures along the aisle for State of the Union addresses. But no matter how early they got here, they couldn't get aisle seats. They can't even get the seats next to the aisle -- two rows along the center aisle are reserved for leadership -- for members who will do their best to block the attention seekers from trying to reach out for a little Papal touch before a national audience.



So what is happening now? The third and fourth rows along the aisle are filling up ...