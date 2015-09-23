Supreme Court Justices aren't spared from the pope-mania hitting D.C., though some are questioning while not all of the justices will be in attendance when Pope Francis addresses Congress tomorrow.



Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Anthony Kennedy, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Justice Sonia Sotomayor will all attend the joint meeting tomorrow, but that means that five of their peers will be missing it.



Among those five are some of the most conservative members of the court, including Justice Antonin Scalia, whose son is a priest, Justice Clarence Thomas and Justice Samuel Alito.



For his part, House Speaker John Boehner believes that the pope transcends politics.



"Herein lies exactly why I invited Pope Francis, and two Popes before him," Boehner said in a statement released today.



"The Pope transcends all of this. He appeals to our better angels and brings us back to our daily obligations. The best thing we can all do is listen, open our hearts to his message and reflect on his example," he said.