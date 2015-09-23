Pope Francis Makes Historic Visit to the U.S.
Pope Francis in America: Follow @ABC's live coverage of the Pope's historic visit to the US
“Climate change is a problem that can no longer be left to a future generation.” —@Pontifex #PopeInDC #ActOnClimate snpy.tv/1QyeBLBby The White House via twitter 9/23/2015 2:02:12 PM
From ABC News’ Devin Dwyer in Washington D.C.:
The White House has insisted that the Pope should not be politicized. But in his speech welcoming Francis to the U.S., President Obama very clearly linked the Catholic pontiff with his foreign and domestic priorities. As deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes previewed before the visit, Obama wanted to harness the Pope’s “moral authority to help us advance” items “very high on our policy agenda.”
Listening to Obama’s remarks, that agenda is clear:
Democratic Budget – “you remind us to…stand up for justice and against inequality”
Accepting More Refugees – “you remind us about….welcoming the stranger with empathy and truly open heart”
Thaw with Cuba -- “[you] urge us toward the imperative of peace”
The Iran Deal -- “your call for nations to resist the sirens of war and resolve disputes through diplomacy”
Climate Change -- “you remind us we have a sacred obligation to protect our planet”
It was also notable that Obama used the Pope’s visit to speak out about the persecution of Christians and destruction of places of worship around the world. This follows recent criticism of president, mostly from the religious right and the GOP 2016 presidential field, that he has not spoken out often or forcefully enough.
Bye for now, Holy Father @Pontifex. We are praying for you. Thank you for coming to visit us. #PopeInDC #PopeInUS http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPl90qKVAAAeGcv.pngby Daughters of St Paul via twitter 9/23/2015 2:05:33 PM
Panorama of thousands gathered along the Papal Parade! #popeinDC http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPl_3r7WsAEiRzo.jpgby DCCatholic via twitter 9/23/2015 2:16:05 PM
Here and ready for Pope Francis!!!by Cecilia Vega via twitter 9/23/2015 2:22:07 PM
A beautiful day at the White House for #PopeFrancis . @ The White House South Lawn instagram.comby Terry Moran via twitter 9/23/2015 2:23:43 PM
In 1 hour @Pontifex will be sitting right here at St. Matthews! #PopeInDC #PapaenDC http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPmE12fWsAATzrd.jpgby DC Archdiocese via twitter 9/23/2015 2:40:09 PM
.@Pontifex in the Oval Office with @POTUS. #PopeInDC > http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPmF0CAWcAARzJf.jpgby devindwyer via twitter 9/23/2015 2:42:13 PM
From ABC News' Arlette Saenz in Washington D.C.:
President Obama and Pope Francis held a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office following the arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House. The two men sat in two chairs in front of the fireplace – Obama on the right, Pope Francis on the left.
The president leaned into the Pope and commented on how well behaved the press was since they were in his presence. A reporter then shouted, “What’s the most important issues you’ll discuss?
“I was just commenting all of you are much better behaved than usual,” the president said a bit louder. Another reporter than shouted a question about the migrants, at which point the pool was escorted out of the Oval Office.
But as the press was leaving, the president and Pope continued their side conversation. Though you can’t hear the audio of the president’s words, he made this small jostling gesture, which the Pope then mimicked. Cute moment.
Pope Francis kisses the top of a baby's head during parade after leaving the White House #PopeInDC http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPmPhfBUYAAb2vi.pngby ABC News via twitter 9/23/2015 3:39:19 PM
From ABC News' Ben Siegel and Arlette Saenz in Washington D.C.:
House Speaker John Boehner, R-Ohio, has announced his guests for the pope's visit to the Capitol tomorrow.
Former Speaker Newt Gingrich and his wife Calista, Boehner's childhood friend and the mother of Boehner's former chief of staff will john the Boehner's wife Debbie in the Speaker's gallery box tomorrow morning.
Boehner will also host 50 Ohio constituents and students from DC Catholic schools on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol for the pope's appearance on the Speaker's balcony.
He isn't the only one bringing in some high profile politicos. Rep. Mark Sanford, R-S.C., is bringing Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson to the pope's speech tomorrow.
Across the street in a restaurant all chairs turned to the window for a glimpse of the pope. @ABC http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPmTa65WIAAT9-_.jpgby David Kerley via twitter 9/23/2015 3:43:49 PM
.@CeciliaVegaABC is Snapchatting from Pope Francis' parade route. Follow: ABCPolitics #PopeInDC http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPmTRk7VAAEwzT1.jpgby ABC News Politics via twitter 9/23/2015 3:44:07 PM
From ABC News' Arlette Saenz in Washington D.C.:
President Obama and Pope Francis privately engaged in the traditional diplomatic gift exchange as they marked the pontiff's first visit to the White House.
The president presented the pope with a one-of-a-kind sculpture of an ascending dove, which serves as an international symbol of peace as well as the Christian symbol for the Holy Spirit, a White House official said.
The president also gave Pope Francis a 206-year-old key from the home of Elizabeth Ann Seton, who was the first native-born American to be declared a saint and was canonized 40 years ago.
Pope Francis gifted Obama a bronze bas-relief plaque commemorating the 2015 World Meeting of Families in Philadelphia, where the pope will celebrate Mass on Sunday.
When the two men met at the Vatican in 2014, Obama gave the pope a custom-made box of seeds, including fruit and vegetable seeds used in the White House Garden. The pope gave the president two medallions and a copy of “Evangelii Gaudium” or “The Joy of The Gospel."
Read the full article here.
Pope Francis has arrived at St. Matthew's Cathedral, where he will address U.S. Bishops in Italian. Watch ABC's live stream here: abcnews.go.com
Did you miss a moment of the pope's historic visit to the White House? Get caught up here.
Pope Francis is beginning to speak to the group of U.S. Bishops, with a special mention to "our Jewish brothers" as today marks Yom Kippur. Watch live here:
ABC News Live Video
Pope Francis is clearly trying to send a message in his Washington, D.C., speeches today as he is expected to allude to the church child abuse scandal in a speech to U.S. bishops.
In a released copy of his speech, he does not specifically reference the pedophilia that has rocked the Roman Catholic Church, but he makes mention of the victims.
"I am also conscious of the courage with which you have faced difficult moments in the recent history of the Church in this country without fear of self-criticism and at the cost of mortification and great sacrifice," the pope says in his speech, which he is delivering in Italian.
Read the full story, and see the full text of his speech, here.
Big moment of applause after the pope alludes to the child abuse scandal.
From a transcript of the speech, released by the Holy See:
"I am also conscious of the courage with which you have faced difficult moments in the recent history of the Church in this country without fear of self-criticism and at the cost of mortification and great sacrifice. Nor have you been afraid to divest whatever is unessential in order to regain the authority and trust which is demanded of ministers of Christ and rightly expected by the faithful. I realize how much the pain of recent years has weighed upon you and I have supported your generous commitment to bring healing to victims – in the knowledge that in healing we too are healed – and to work to ensure that such crimes will never be repeated."
From ABC News’ Jon Williams:
There’s been some news on the South American front in the wake of Pope Francis’ visit to Cuba.
Less than a day after the pope left Cuba, Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos will be in Havana to sign what Cuban officials say is an “important agreement” with the FARC, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia.
The details – and extent of the deal – aren’t clear, though short time ago, Santos tweeted "I will make a stop-over in Havana for a key meeting with negotiators with the goal of accelerating the end of the conflict. Peace is close.”
This wouldn’t be the first time that this pope has worked to broker better relations between Cuba and a neighboring country, as he was viewed as an instrumental factor in the improved relations between the U.S. and Cuba.
Blessed by the Pope! Her name is Sophia and I just spoke with her. More details to come! #PopeFrancis http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPmj7jkWwAA2CSI.jpgby Kenneth Moton via twitter retweeted by erindooley 9/23/2015 4:59:06 PM
Three events down, one to go: the pope now has a short break, where he is expected to return to the nunciature where he will be staying during his time in the capital. His next public event is at 4:15 p.m. when he attends the canonization of Junipero Serra at the Basillica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception.
Be sure to stay up to date on his schedule by keeping watch of our interactive map here.
A group of what appears to be largely young students is gathered in front of the nunciature to greet Pope Francis. They alternate between chanting his name in English, sometimes chanting it in Spanish, or saying "Viva La Papa!" while waving flags of the Vatican.
-
Pope Francis made sure to walk over to the crowd of children who had been waiting for him after he got our of the car. He hugged several children and young people who were standing on the near side of the gate, at least one of whom was in a wheelchair.
After the pope went inside, there were several bishops on hand to continue greeting the children.
My buddy. At the #CatholicUniversity media center. The folks here are so nice. Thanks!by Terry Moran via Instagram 9/23/2015 6:00:18 PM
"Take a selfie with Pope Francis." #popeindc http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPm2doQWsAEvgDX.jpgby Brian Hartman via twitter 9/23/2015 6:11:10 PM
From ABC News' Arlette Saenz in Washington D.C.:
It seems that wherever Pope Francis goes on his trip to the United States, so does Vice President Joe Biden, the government’s highest-ranking Catholic.
While President Obama was front and center at the White House Wednesday, Biden, the first Roman Catholic vice president, will trail the pope throughout his six-day visit to the United States.
The vice president and his family joined Obama in welcoming Pope Francis at Joint Base Andrews Tuesday. At the White House today, the vice president and Jill Biden sat in the first row as Francis spoke to more than 11,000 people on the South Lawn of the White House.
That’s the last time Obama will see Pope Francis in person during this visit, but Biden’s papal attentiveness continues. In the evening, he will be in attendance when the pope canonizes Junipero Serra, a Hispanic Franciscan monk who worked to evangelize the California coast during the 18th century, during a mass at the National Basilica.
Read the full story here.
So exited to see #PopeInDC @ADWCathSchools http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPm8jPwWcAA9JY4.jpgby St. Pius X School via twitter 9/23/2015 6:40:21 PM
ABC Breaking News | Latest News Videos
ABC News has a new original video profiling a female priest who has been excommunicated from the Catholic Church. Susan Schessler, a member of the Roman Catholic Womenpriests, speaks about how Pope Francis' inclusive nature could impact the Church. Click here to read the whole story.