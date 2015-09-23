From ABC News’ Devin Dwyer in Washington D.C.:



The White House has insisted that the Pope should not be politicized. But in his speech welcoming Francis to the U.S., President Obama very clearly linked the Catholic pontiff with his foreign and domestic priorities. As deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes previewed before the visit, Obama wanted to harness the Pope’s “moral authority to help us advance” items “very high on our policy agenda.”



Listening to Obama’s remarks, that agenda is clear:



Democratic Budget – “you remind us to…stand up for justice and against inequality”



Accepting More Refugees – “you remind us about….welcoming the stranger with empathy and truly open heart”



Thaw with Cuba -- “[you] urge us toward the imperative of peace”



The Iran Deal -- “your call for nations to resist the sirens of war and resolve disputes through diplomacy”



Climate Change -- “you remind us we have a sacred obligation to protect our planet”



It was also notable that Obama used the Pope’s visit to speak out about the persecution of Christians and destruction of places of worship around the world. This follows recent criticism of president, mostly from the religious right and the GOP 2016 presidential field, that he has not spoken out often or forcefully enough.