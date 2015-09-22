Pope Francis Makes Historic Visit to the U.S.
There's more of a welcome waiting for Pope Francis when he arrives at the Apostolic Nunciature, where he is staying during his visit in Washington.
No limo for the Pope? He will apparently drive around in DC in a #Fiat! #PopeInUS http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPiJqFZWIAIZC_w.jpgby devindwyer via twitter 9/22/2015 8:38:11 PM
.@pontifex on the move. #PopeInUS http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPiMS_EW8AEkICw.jpgby devindwyer via twitter 9/22/2015 8:38:13 PM
From ABC News' Veronica Stracqualursi in Washington D.C.:
The Pope may be a little homesick. After touching down in the U.S. today, Pope Francis left Joint Base Andrews not in a limo -- but in the Italian-made Fiat.
Once he exited the informally named “Shepherd One” plane, greeted President Obama and his family, and walked down the red carpet, Pope Francis hopped into a simple black Fiat 500 and waved to the crowd as he drove away. The Pope drove to where he'll be staying in Washington D.C. -- the Apostolic Nunciature of the Holy See to the United States.
The car bore a small Vatican City flag with the license plate -- “SCV 1,” the initials for Status Civitatis Vaticanae, which is Latin for Vatican City State.
The Cabinet Room set up for tomorrow's visit with Pope Francis.by Pete Souza via Instagram 9/22/2015 9:47:38 PM
Excited for the pope's visit? Here's a full schedule and interactive maps showing all of his stops during his U.S. tour.
Pope Francis has arrived at the Apostolic Nunciature of the Holy See where he is going to spend the night. We're going to pause the live blog for the evening but be sure to check back in the morning when we resume live coverage ahead of the pope's 9:15 a.m. meeting with President Obama at the White House. Peace out! Photo credit: Andrew Harnik/AP Photo
A WH homecoming for @TerryMoran as we wait for @Pontifex to roll up in his blessed Fiat. Live soon on @GMA and @ABC http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPlTytFWsAAdYFs.jpgby Brian Hartman via twitter 9/23/2015 11:00:13 AM
#Vatican spox Lombardi: @Pontifex wants to address responsibility of US in world, to put its power at "service of the common good" #PopeinUSby Joshua McElwee via twitter retweeted by niagarasquare 9/23/2015 11:10:51 AM
Last minute work for the Pope's visit as the President and Denis McDonough take their end-of-the-day walk on the south drive of the White House.by Pete Souza via Instagram 9/23/2015 11:36:08 AM
Dawn at the #whitehouse #popeindcby ericatburman via Instagram 9/23/2015 11:42:46 AM
Good morning!
Today marks the first full day of the pope's U.S. tour and it's slated to be a busy one at that.
The festivities will kick off on South Lawn at the White House, followed by a meeting with President Obama inside.
He will be escorted to the Ellipse at 11 a.m. before being transported to the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle. There he will lead a midday prayer along the a group of U.S. bishops.
One of the biggest, and most controversial, events during his trip comes when he will attend the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception and canonize Franciscan missionary Junipero Serra at 4:20.
For Pope Francis' full schedule and an interactive map showing where he will be traveling around D.C., click here.
Media has started to gather at the Cathedral of St Matthew in preparation for @Pontifex meeting with @USCCB #PopeInDC http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPlix-FWUAAoUId.jpgby DC Archdiocese via twitter 9/23/2015 12:10:07 PM
Mini Pope hats on the subway in DC ... http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPlYXTFUEAAZtOf.jpgby Dennis Powell via twitter 9/23/2015 12:10:43 PM
From ABC News' Meridith McGraw:
Pope Francis, the first Hispanic head of the Catholic Church, will canonize the first Hispanic, Junipero Serra, during a special mass held at the National Basilica on Wednesday.
But the ceremony will not be without controversy.
Serra, a Franciscan monk who worked to evangelize the California coast during the 18th century, has been criticized for using coercive force and corporal punishment on Native Americans.
Steven Hackel, a history professor at the University of California, Riverside, says Serra’s use of corporal punishment was even controversial at the time. It was believed that physical punishment should not be dispensed by Franciscans or missionaries but rather by the state when someone committed a crime. Native American groups have protested Serra’s canonization, saying that Serra enslaved and abused their ancestors.
“There’s a sense of loss and despair over what those missions meant” to Native Americans, said Hackel.
Read the full story here.
This is amazing: Face-to-face confessions w/ priests on the National Mall, people have been lined up for hours. #Pope http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPllX7zWEAAk-Fe.jpgby John Gonzalez via twitter 9/23/2015 12:20:51 PM
-
Getting ready for Pope Francis at the White House. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPlplAqWoAAUTu1.jpgby Terry Moran via twitter 9/23/2015 12:35:15 PM
Honor guard arriving on the South Lawn for Pope Francis. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPlrdKTWgAAIEoy.jpgby Terry Moran via twitter 9/23/2015 12:43:27 PM
#Pope starting as he means to go on: keeping VIPs at WH waiting while he gets close to crowd at nunciature! #PopeInDC http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPlv5L7VEAAn_aO.jpgby Jon Williams via twitter 9/23/2015 1:18:36 PM
Pope Francis has arrived at the White House! He was greeted first by his translator, then by President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama. Full story: abcn.ws Credit ABC News
President Obama starts his comments off with a joke.
"Our backyard is not typically this crowded," he said to a laugh from the audience, "but the size and spirit of today’s gathering is just a small reflection of the deep devotion of some 70 million American Catholics."
"And yet, I believe the excitement around your visit must be attributed not only to your role as pope, but to your unique qualities as a person," President Obama said just now. "In your humility, your embrace of simplicity, the gentleness of your words and the generosity of your spirit, we see a living example of Jesus’ teachings, a leader whose moral authority comes not just through words but also through deeds."
-
Pope Francis is starting his remarks out in English! And making a point about immigration right off the bat.
Here is his full speech: abcn.ws
Big moment on climate change as part of Pope Francis' speech:
"Mr. President, I find it encouraging that you are proposing an initiative for reducing air pollution. Accepting the urgency, it seems clear to me also that climate change is a problem which can no longer be left to a future generation," the pontiff said.
-
Now singing: The St. Augustine Gospel Choir from Washington, D.C.
The choir, made up of 17 people today, is singing "Total Praise," while Pope Francis and President Obama sit and smile towards them.
St. Augustine Church is called "the Mother Church of African American Catholics" in D.C.
