Pope Francis, the first Hispanic head of the Catholic Church, will canonize the first Hispanic, Junipero Serra, during a special mass held at the National Basilica on Wednesday.But the ceremony will not be without controversy.Serra, a Franciscan monk who worked to evangelize the California coast during the 18th century, has been criticized for using coercive force and corporal punishment on Native Americans.Steven Hackel, a history professor at the University of California, Riverside, says Serra's use of corporal punishment was even controversial at the time. It was believed that physical punishment should not be dispensed by Franciscans or missionaries but rather by the state when someone committed a crime. Native American groups have protested Serra's canonization, saying that Serra enslaved and abused their ancestors."There's a sense of loss and despair over what those missions meant" to Native Americans, said Hackel.