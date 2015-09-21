Pope Francis Makes Historic Visit to the U.S.
Pope Francis in America: Follow @ABC's live coverage of the Pope's historic visit to the US
In #SantiagoDeCuba #PopeFrancis prays at the shrine of Cuba's patron saintby Aaron Katersky via twitter 9/22/2015 12:04:33 AM
Biden on Francis: “He’s the embodiment of Catholic social doctrine that I was raised with” shar.es/1750ea via @DeaconsBenchby DeaconsBench via twitter retweeted by niagarasquare 9/22/2015 10:10:31 AM
Masterful - Pope Francis to Find a Church in Upheaval nyti.ms/1V6FozX By @lauriegnyt via @nytimesby kjwinston11 via twitter retweeted by niagarasquare 9/22/2015 10:18:43 AM
Dawn in Santiago de Cuba for our #GMA live shot with cameraman Osvaldo Angulo--and #ABC 's… instagram.comby Terry Moran via twitter 9/22/2015 11:42:14 AM
DC is so quiet & peaceful before Hurricane Francis makes landfall. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPgdM5mW8AAO2eH.jpgby Brian Hartman via twitter 9/22/2015 12:23:04 PM
From ABC News’ Dennis Powell: Twitter has unveiled a pope emoji in anticipation of Pope Francis’ trip to the U.S. "We wanted to make it easy and fun for people to follow along with the Pope's US visit on Twitter, so you'll start to see special Twitter Emojis that celebrate his historic visit," the company said in a statement. The emoji will appear once users type in #PopeInUS.
From ABC News' Mike Levine in Washington:
As he prepares to touch down in the United States, Pope Francis isn’t the only one facing a diverse spectrum of threats from the likes of ISIS and the Italian mafia.
Those seeking to catch a glimpse of the Pope during his visit or simply praying in the same city as him could also become targets, according to a rare, joint threat assessment compiled by three of the nation’s top police departments.
Sharing their best intelligence to date, the New York Police Department, Metropolitan Police Department in Washington and Philadelphia Police Department collectively concluded there is no specific, credible threat tied to the Pope’s visit.
However, “[e]ven if the Pope is well protected,” large crowds gathered outside event locations and on public transportation “can be attractive targets for individuals and groups looking to carry out attacks” and looking to “capitalize on the high level of attention that the city will be receiving,” the threat assessment says.
Terrorists could also “choose to attack houses of worship in other parts of the city or to target other religious figures,” according to the 13-page assessment, which serves to urge vigilance among law enforcement and others.
“Such an attack would allow terrorists to ... garner a significant amount of attention while avoiding areas of high security,” warns the assessment, at times focusing on New York City.
The assessment says that while religious institutions inside the United States have not seen large-scale bombings in recent years, “they have been targeted in attacks involving small arms fire and arson,” most notably the June massacre at a historically-black church in Charleston that killed nine people.
“There are currently no reports indicating” such a threat, the assessment insists.
For the full story, click here.
When you invite 15,000 people to your house and have no where to put them but the backyard #popefrancis
4pm @pontifex arrives USA.
From ABC News’ Dennis Powell:
The pope isn’t the only special emoji that Twitter will be rolling out for followers who are active on social media. The other hashtags that will get special emojis include:
PopeinUS -- gets a pope emoji
PopeinDC -- gets a Capitol Dome
PopeinNYC -- gets a Statue of Liberty
PopeinPhilly -- gets a Liberty Bell
On his final day in Cuba, Pope Francis calls for "a revolution in tenderness"--trying to co-opt for Christ the Castros' favorite word.by Terry Moran via twitter 9/22/2015 2:45:49 PM
From ABC News’ Kirit Radia:
Pope Francis was scheduled to land at Joint Base Andrews around 4 p.m., but it appears he departed Cuba a few minutes early. He’ll be greeted at the airport by President Obama and his family as well as Vice President Biden.
Pope Francis was seen off at the airport in Santiago, escorted to the steps of his plane by Raul Castro, after a ceremony complete with a military band and an honor guard carrying the Cuban and Vatican flags.
Thank you to the Cuban people! Thank you from my heart!by Pope Francis via twitter 9/22/2015 5:56:24 PM
From ABC News’ Ben Siegel in Washington:
House and Senate leaders don’t want members wasting Pope Francis’ limited time on Capitol Hill.
Leaders in both chambers – who are scheduled to meet privately with the pope on Capitol Hill -- have asked members to refrain “from handshakes and conversation along and down the center aisle” of the House floor during the announced arrivals of the pope, the Supreme Court and other officials, according to a letter sent to offices obtained by ABC News.
So yes – no fist-bumps for His Holiness, who will be on Capitol Hill for less than two hours.
The letter is consistent with messages to members sent ahead of any-large scale event, such as a State of the Union address.
-
-
-
Pope Francis now just minutes away from landing for his first visit in the U.S.
From ABC News’ Meridith McGraw:
Per Vatican tradition, whenever the Pope flies over a country’s airspace, he sends out an official telegram greeting to that nation’s leader.
Vatican Radio reproduces the Pope’s telegrams as he travels, and they released the text of those two telegrams today.
As the Pope flew over Cuba to the United States he sent the following telegram:
HIS EXCELLENCY RAÚL CASTRO RUZ
PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCILS OF STATE
AND OF THE MINISTERS OF THE REPUBLIC OF CUBA
HAVANA
AS I DEPART FROM CUBA, I WISH TO EXPRESS MY DEEP GRATITUDE TO YOUR EXCELLENCY AND TO ALL THE CUBAN PEOPLE FOR YOUR WARM WELCOME TO THE COUNTRY. I INVOKE THE BLESSINGS OF ALMIGHTY GOD UPON YOU ALL AND I ASSURE YOU OF MY PRAYERS FOR YOUR PEACE AND PROSPERITY.
FRANCISCUS PP.
Earlier as he flew over the Bahamas, the Pope offered this greeting:
Sorvolo Le Bahama – 22 settembre 2015
HER EXCELLENCY DAME MARGUERITE PINDLING
GOVERNOR-GENERAL OF THE COMMONWEALTH OF THE BAHAMAS
NASSAU
AS I PASS AGAIN OVER YOUR NATION, I WISH TO RENEW TO YOUR EXCELLENCY AND YOUR FELLOW CITIZENS THE ASSURANCE OF MY BEST WISHES, AND I INVOKE THE BLESSING OF ALMIGHTY GOD UPON THE BAHAMAS.
FRANCISCUS PP.
From pool reports on the plane with Pope Francis:
Pope Francis answered seven questions from reporters while on the plane headed to D.C. this afternoon.
He answered the questions in a mix of English and Spanish, and touched on the controversial embargo against Cuban goods. He said that he is not likely to mention the embargo specifically.
He also talked about his meeting with Fidel Castro, saying that they spoke about history and Jesuits that they knew.
Capitalism, dissidents, and pardons were also addressed.
From ABC News' Arlette Saenz at the White House:
It’s very rare for a president to travel to Joint Base Andrews to greet a foreign dignitary. President George W. Bush became the first president to greet a pope at Joint Base Andrews in 2008 when Pope Benedict visited the United States.
As the greetings took place, the crowd assembled at Joint Base Andrews was heard chanting “Ho Ho Hey Hey Welcome to the USA!”
U.S. Secret Service Director Joseph Clancy was on the tarmac looking on and supervising his team throughout the arrival.
