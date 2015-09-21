From ABC News’ Meridith McGraw:



Per Vatican tradition, whenever the Pope flies over a country’s airspace, he sends out an official telegram greeting to that nation’s leader.



Vatican Radio reproduces the Pope’s telegrams as he travels, and they released the text of those two telegrams today.



As the Pope flew over Cuba to the United States he sent the following telegram:



HIS EXCELLENCY RAÚL CASTRO RUZ

PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCILS OF STATE

AND OF THE MINISTERS OF THE REPUBLIC OF CUBA

HAVANA



AS I DEPART FROM CUBA, I WISH TO EXPRESS MY DEEP GRATITUDE TO YOUR EXCELLENCY AND TO ALL THE CUBAN PEOPLE FOR YOUR WARM WELCOME TO THE COUNTRY. I INVOKE THE BLESSINGS OF ALMIGHTY GOD UPON YOU ALL AND I ASSURE YOU OF MY PRAYERS FOR YOUR PEACE AND PROSPERITY.

FRANCISCUS PP.



Earlier as he flew over the Bahamas, the Pope offered this greeting:



Sorvolo Le Bahama – 22 settembre 2015



HER EXCELLENCY DAME MARGUERITE PINDLING

GOVERNOR-GENERAL OF THE COMMONWEALTH OF THE BAHAMAS

NASSAU



AS I PASS AGAIN OVER YOUR NATION, I WISH TO RENEW TO YOUR EXCELLENCY AND YOUR FELLOW CITIZENS THE ASSURANCE OF MY BEST WISHES, AND I INVOKE THE BLESSING OF ALMIGHTY GOD UPON THE BAHAMAS.

FRANCISCUS PP.