From ABC News'in Washington:As he prepares to touch down in the United States, Pope Francis isn’t the only one facing a diverse spectrum of threats from the likes of ISIS and the Italian mafia.Those seeking to catch a glimpse of the Pope during his visit or simply praying in the same city as him could also become targets, according to a rare, joint threat assessment compiled by three of the nation’s top police departments.Sharing their best intelligence to date, the New York Police Department, Metropolitan Police Department in Washington and Philadelphia Police Department collectively concluded there is no specific, credible threat tied to the Pope’s visit.However, “[e]ven if the Pope is well protected,” large crowds gathered outside event locations and on public transportation “can be attractive targets for individuals and groups looking to carry out attacks” and looking to “capitalize on the high level of attention that the city will be receiving,” the threat assessment says.Terrorists could also “choose to attack houses of worship in other parts of the city or to target other religious figures,” according to the 13-page assessment, which serves to urge vigilance among law enforcement and others.“Such an attack would allow terrorists to ... garner a significant amount of attention while avoiding areas of high security,” warns the assessment, at times focusing on New York City.The assessment says that while religious institutions inside the United States have not seen large-scale bombings in recent years, “they have been targeted in attacks involving small arms fire and arson,” most notably the June massacre at a historically-black church in Charleston that killed nine people.“There are currently no reports indicating” such a threat, the assessment insists.For the full story, click here