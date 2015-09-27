Pope Francis Makes Historic Visit to the U.S.
Pope Francis in America: Follow @ABC's live coverage of the Pope's historic visit to the US
.@Pontifex is on our campus? Is this real life? http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CP7ny61WsAAGe1j.jpgby saintjosephs via twitter retweeted by niagarasquare 9/27/2015 7:09:53 PM
Massive crowd waiting for @Pontifex in #Philly #PopeInPhilly #PopeInUSA http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CP7u1eeWIAA08_-.jpgby Christine Romo via twitter 9/27/2015 7:29:53 PM
Can you feel the joy? We can! #PopeInPhilly #WMF2015 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CP7xDC1WUAE5BbV.pngby DC Archdiocese via twitter 9/27/2015 7:49:53 PM
@DavidMuir anchors @WNTonight from #Philly tonight as a massive crowd awaits @Pontifex #PopeInPhilly http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CP7zk9uWcAArLAQ.jpgby Christine Romo via twitter 9/27/2015 8:01:42 PM
Beginning now: Pope Francis Holds Final Mass on Benjamin Franklin Parkway
watch live here: abcnews.go.com
Francis' final homily in U.S.:Today the word of God surprises us with powerful and thought-provoking images. Images which challenge us, but also stir our enthusiasm.In the first reading, Joshua tells Moses that two members of the people are prophesying, speaking God’s word, without a mandate. In the Gospel, John tells Jesus that the disciples had stopped someone from casting out evil spirits in the name of Jesus. Here is the surprise: Moses and Jesus both rebuke those closest to them for being so narrow! Would that all could be prophets of God’s word! Would that everyone could work miracles in the Lord’s name!
Jesus encountered hostility from people who did not accept what he said and did. For them, his openness to the honest and sincere faith of many men and women who were not part of God’s chosen people seemed intolerable. The disciples, for their part, acted in good faith. But the temptation to be scandalized by the freedom of God, who sends rain on the righteous and the unrighteous alike (Mt 5:45), bypassing bureaucracy, officialdom and inner circles, threatens the authenticity of faith. Hence it must be vigorously rejected.Once we realize this, we can understand why Jesus’ words about causing “scandal” are so harsh. For Jesus, the truly “intolerable” scandal consists in everything that breaks down and destroys our trust in the working of the Spirit!
Faith opens a “window” to the presence and working of the Spirit. It shows us that, like happiness, holiness is always tied to little gestures. “Whoever gives you a cup of water in my name will not go unrewarded”, says Jesus (cf. Mk 9:41). These little gestures are those we learn at home, in the family; they get lost amid all the other things we do, yet they do make each day different. They are the quiet things done by mothers and grandmothers, by fathers and grandfathers, by children.
The final words of Francis' homily to the massive Philadelphia crowd:
Anyone who wants to bring into this world a family which teaches children to be excited by every gesture aimed at overcoming evil – a family which shows that the Spirit is alive and at work – will encounter our gratitude and our appreciation. Whatever the family, people, region, or religion to which they belong!
May God grant to all of us, as the Lord’s disciples, the grace to be worthy of this purity of heart which is not scandalized by the Gospel!
Continuing now: Pope Francis' Final Mass in the United States, on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia.
Pope Francis Holds Final Mass on Philadelphia's Benjamin Franklin ParkwayAfter meeting today with bishops, prisoners and victims of clerical sex abuse, Pope Francis is ending his final day in the U.S. with Mass on Philadelphia's Benjamin Franklin Parkway.As many as 1 million people were expected to attend, according to ABC station WPVI-TV in Philadelphia.This Mass concludes the World Meeting of Families Festival as well as Francis' historic U.S. trip. Francis arrived in Philadelphia on Saturday. He celebrated Mass at Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, addressed a group of immigrants at Independence Mall, and later attended the World Meeting of Families Festival.Francis is scheduled to fly back to Rome tonight.During his final homily in the U.S. this afternoon, Francis said, "Love is shown by little things, by attention to small daily signs which make us feel at home.""Faith grows when it is lived and shaped by love," he said. "That is why our families, our homes, are true domestic churches. They are the right place for faith to become life, and life to become faith."
The next World Meeting of Families will be held in Dublin, Ireland! #PopeInPhilly #WMOF2015 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CP8ONfrU8AABZCH.pngby DC Archdiocese via twitter 9/27/2015 9:51:36 PM
Francis' parting words at the airport:
At the end of my visit, I would also like to thank all those who prepared for my stay in the Archdioceses of Washington and New York. It was particularly moving for me to canonize Saint Junípero Serra, who reminds us all of our call to be missionary disciples, and I was also very moved to stand with my brothers and sisters of other religions at Ground Zero, that place which speaks so powerfully of the mystery of evil. Yet we know with certainty that evil never has the last word, and that, in God’s merciful plan, love and peace triumph over all.
Mr. Vice-President, I ask you to renew my gratitude to President Obama and to the Members of Congress, together with the assurance of my prayers for the American people. This land has been blessed with tremendous gifts and opportunities. I pray that you may all be good and generous stewards of the human and material resources entrusted to you.
As I leave, I ask all of you, especially the volunteers and benefactors who assisted with the World Meeting of Families: do not let your enthusiasm for Jesus, his Church, our families, and the broader family of society run dry. May our days together bear fruit that will last, generosity and care for others that will endure! Just as we have received so much from God –gifts freely given us, and not of our own making – so let us freely give to others in return.
Pope Francis' final words:
Dear friends, I embrace all of you in the Lord and I entrust you to the maternal care of Mary Immaculate, Patroness of the United States. I will pray for you and your families, and I ask you, please, to pray for me. May God bless you all. God bless America!
Pope Francis Departs Philadelphia for Rome, Ending Historic US TripPope Francis left Philadelphia and is headed back to Rome tonight, bringing his historic trip to the U.S. to a close.The pope's airport send-off included appearances from Vice President Joe Biden, Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, as well as a performance by a high school band.After Francis boarded the American Airlines plane, he gave one last wave to the American people through the window.In his final speech at the airport, Francis thanked all those who worked to prepare for his visit. He said he was leaving the U.S. with "a heart full of gratitude and hope."
