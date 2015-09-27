Thank you for receiving me and giving me the opportunity to be here with you and to share this time in your lives.

It is a difficult time, one full of struggles.

I know it is a painful time not only for you, but also for your families and for all of society.

Any society, any family, which cannot share or take seriously the pain of its children, and views that pain as something normal or to be expected, is a society “condemned” to remain a hostage to itself, prey to the very things which cause that pain.

I am here as a pastor, but above all as a brother, to share your situation and to make it my own.