Pope Francis Makes Historic Visit to the U.S.
Pope Francis in America: Follow @ABC's live coverage of the Pope's historic visit to the US
The altar is set for the final US mass of @Pontifex and @TerryMoran reports next on @gmaby Brian Hartman via twitter 9/27/2015 10:50:37 AM
The Pope has met with victims/survivors of abuse this morning. Let us pray for the gift of healing for them and continued work we must do.by Bishop Edward Burns via twitter retweeted by niagarasquare 9/27/2015 1:29:38 PM
Pope Francis met with church sex abuse victims today and promised to hold those responsible accountable. Read his remarks here.
Gift of fruit and veg from prisoners to #PopeInPhilly http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CP6j9BSXAAAt4P7.jpgby Cindy Wooden via twitter retweeted by niagarasquare 9/27/2015 2:07:55 PM
"...the pope met with some victims of sex abuse by the clergy or members of their family or teachers." #PopeInPhillyby Brian Hartman via twitter 9/27/2015 2:13:04 PM
Pope has told US Bishops to stop lamenting collapse of marriage and instead encourage and help young to commit.by austeni via twitter retweeted by niagarasquare 9/27/2015 2:14:21 PM
Francis at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility:
Thank you for receiving me and giving me the opportunity to be here with you and to share this time in your lives. It is a difficult time, one full of struggles. I know it is a painful time not only for you, but also for your families and for all of society. Any society, any family, which cannot share or take seriously the pain of its children, and views that pain as something normal or to be expected, is a society “condemned” to remain a hostage to itself, prey to the very things which cause that pain. I am here as a pastor, but above all as a brother, to share your situation and to make it my own.
Pope Francis is speaking to prisoners in Philadelphia. Watch live at abcnews.go.com. ABC News
This time in your life can only have one purpose: to give you a hand in getting back on the right road, to give you a hand to help you rejoin society. All of us are part of that effort, all of us are invited to encourage, help and enable your rehabilitation. A rehabilitation which everyone seeks and desires: inmates and their families, correctional authorities, social and educational programs. A rehabilitation which benefits and elevates the morale of the entire community.
Surreal bus ride through dystopian Pope-scape with driver blasting Shirley Caesar. #popeinphilly db.tt/X4E2lq8bby Brian Hartman via twitter 9/27/2015 2:49:59 PM
From ABC News' Drew Millhon:A small fire was reported last night in an elevator shaft at the seminary where Pope Francis was staying.The fire was extinguished quickly and no one was injured.There was no need for evacuation and the Holy Father was not in any danger, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia said.The fire stemmed from a wiring issue, according to the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.
Holy moly! The line to get through security to see Pope Francis... instagram.comby Cecilia Vega via twitter 9/27/2015 3:56:22 PM
The part when the producer teaches me how to use the computer @romoabcnews #WorldNewsTonight #PopeFrancis http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CP68QieU8AABSJp.jpgby David Muir via twitter retweeted by romoabcnews 9/27/2015 4:04:00 PM
No monitor needed when the Pope is right behind you. @TerryMoran and me.. and #PopeFrancis #WorldNewsTonight http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CP699-OWsAAov8C.jpgby David Muir via twitter retweeted by TerryMoran 9/27/2015 4:06:45 PM
Look! It's @TerryMoran #6abcAction #PopeInPhillyby nydia_han via twitter retweeted by TerryMoran 9/27/2015 4:07:34 PM
Francis Fever in Philly. #PopeInPhilly http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CP7CapVWwAAWoUU.jpgby James Martin, SJ via twitter retweeted by TerryMoran 9/27/2015 4:17:18 PM
Angry crowd chants "Take the tent down." All views of altar blocked for people who have waited hours. #PopeInPhilly http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CP7JcM8W8AA1_D6.jpgby Brian Hartman via twitter 9/27/2015 4:46:32 PM
Our Sisters were so happy to be able to share 6 #PopeInPhilly Mass tickets with young people from @arlingtonchurch! http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CP7GuE7UkAAmS7R.jpgby Daughters of St Paul via twitter 9/27/2015 4:56:24 PM
More Papal pups! #PopeinPhilly #PopeinUS #abc7chicagoby Alan Krashesky via twitter 9/27/2015 5:06:19 PM
Ed Gilchrist, who is locked up for selling pot, says Pope Francis was down to earth t.coby Ryan J. Reilly via twitter retweeted by niagarasquare 9/27/2015 5:26:11 PM
3 hrs to walk 300ft, letsgo #PopeInUS #PopeInPhilly http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CP7PCZqUwAA5T-v.jpgby Chris Merrill via twitter retweeted by niagarasquare 9/27/2015 5:27:05 PM
Huge roar from crowd. The tent is coming down. #PopeInPhilly #6abcAction http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CP7TQ7CWoAAwj_i.jpg
Through 10/2 visitors to the #911Museum will see photos from the visit of @Pontifex projected in Foundation Hall. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CP7T4sxUcAARqFS.jpgby 9/11 Memorial via twitter 9/27/2015 5:36:33 PM
Pope Francis Meets With Clerical Sex Abuse VictimsPope Francis met with victims of clerical sex abuse today and promised to hold those responsible accountable.The 30-minute meeting was with five adults who had suffered sexual abuse as minors by the clergy or members of their family or teachers, according to the Vatican.The meeting, held on his final day in the United States, also included a family member of each victim.
Pilgrims vs Tent... pilgrims WIN! Cheers from the crowd as agents tell them the offensive tent will come down.by Brian Hartman via twitter 9/27/2015 5:39:46 PM
Pope Francis will meet with campus officials, students, and religious leaders at Saint Joseph's University this afternoon, according to the university. He'll make the stop en route to downtown Philadelphia for the Mass that is concluding his trip in the U.S.
The lines continue to grow as pilgrims pack the parkway for the @WMF2015 Mass with @Pontifex! #PopeInPhilly http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CP7jnFTUAAA8uOK.jpgby DC Archdiocese via twitter 9/27/2015 6:42:50 PM
I kid you not-this is a security line-all these folks waiting 2 be searched. @ABC @ABCNewsRadio @abcnewsone #PopeinUS http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CP7loYIWgAAqHXa.jpgby LanaZak via twitter 9/27/2015 6:54:37 PM