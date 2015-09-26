Pope Francis Makes Historic Visit to the U.S.
Pope Francis in America: Follow @ABC's live coverage of the Pope's historic visit to the US
Pope Francis takes the stage at @wmf2015 #popeinphilly http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CP3e3EHWgAA0KUq.pngby World Meeting 2015 via twitter 9/26/2015 11:45:01 PM
Festival of Families now underway as Pope Francis enjoys the musical welcome #popeinphilly http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CP3ggOdVEAAdwTo.pngby World Meeting 2015 via twitter 9/26/2015 11:50:54 PM
An engaged couple from Australia, sharing their story with #PopeInPhilly at #FestivalOfFamilies http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CP3hklEWsAE0yUB.pngby Daughters of St Paul via twitter 9/26/2015 11:56:11 PM
Surprising number of people drinking beer while waiting for @Pontifex #popeinphillyby Brian Hartman via twitter 9/27/2015 12:03:50 AM
Actor @Mark_Wahlberg to #PopeInPhilly : "Faith brings great joy to my life." ow.ly/SHLki http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CP3gGcdUAAAzwns.pngby Catholic News Agency via twitter retweeted by niagarasquare 9/27/2015 12:25:30 AM
Great message tonight at the #festivaloffamilies: "may we all share each others burdens" #PopeInPhilly http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CP3s3ZgVAAALMvG.pngby DC Archdiocese via twitter 9/27/2015 12:44:00 AM
The daughter of a saint! Gianna Emmanuele Molla #FestivalOfFamilies #PopeInPhilly http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CP3tUdeWcAA4Bft.pngby Daughters of St Paul via twitter 9/27/2015 12:46:25 AM
"Most marriages survive based on struggle...but this death gave us life" #FestivalOfFamilies #PopeInPhilly http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CP3u4bbXAAAVmEN.pngby Daughters of St Paul via twitter 9/27/2015 12:56:18 AM
Pope Francis is about to give speech now. Watch it live here.
