Pope Francis Makes Historic Visit to the U.S.
Pope Francis in America: Follow @ABC's live coverage of the Pope's historic visit to the US
-
-
-
#PopeInUS has touched down in #Philly, last stop on tour. Flew past Statue of Liberty on way from NYC! @CeciliaVegaABC @LanaZak tracking himby devindwyer via twitter 9/26/2015 2:03:43 PM
-
Marching band at the airport plays the theme song to Rocky as Pope Francis lands in Philly. He gave a huge papal thumbs upby Cecilia Vega via twitter 9/26/2015 2:08:45 PM
-
From ABC News' Cecilia Vega:The pope of surprises living up to his reputation.
As Pope Francis drove away from the airport in the back of his Fiat, he stuck his hand out of the window and gave a huge smile and thumbs up to the marching band (which, fittingly, played the theme song to Rocky when the pope landed).
Then Pope Francis abruptly signaled to the driver to stop. And the pope got out of the car and walked over to a disabled boy. The pope leaned over the barricades and embraced the boy, holding him, extending a blessing. Then he blessed two nuns and the boy's family before getting back into his Fiat and driving off.
A beautiful moment.
-
-
-
Francis at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul:
This morning I learned something about the history of this beautiful Cathedral: the story behind its high walls and windows. I would like to think, though, that the history of the Church in this city and state is really a story not about building walls, but about breaking them down. It is a story about generation after generation of committed Catholics going out to the peripheries, and building communities of worship, education, charity and service to the larger society.
-
Francis at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul:
That story is seen in the many shrines which dot this city, and the many parish churches whose towers and steeples speak of God’s presence in the midst of our communities. It is seen in the efforts of all those dedicated priests, religious and laity who for over two centuries have ministered to the spiritual needs of the poor, the immigrant, the sick and those in prison. And it is seen in the hundreds of schools where religious brothers and sisters trained children to read and write, to love God and neighbor, and to contribute as good citizens to the life of American society. All of this is a great legacy which you have received, and which you have been called to enrich and pass on.
-
Francis at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul:The Church in the United States has always devoted immense effort to the work of catechesis and education. Our challenge today is to build on those solid foundations and to foster a sense of collaboration and shared responsibility in planning for the future of our parishes and institutions.
-
After Pope Francis arrived in Philadelphia this morning, his first stop was to celebrate Mass at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, a more than 150-year-old building.About 2,000 people had a seat inside, according to ABC station WPVI-TV in Philadelphia.
-
Vat press corps celebrates birthday of Phoebe Natanson of ABC News in JFK hangar http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CP0-52ZWoAAl6DS.jpgby Cindy Wooden via twitter retweeted by niagarasquare 9/26/2015 3:25:11 PM
-
-
-
-
So excited! We arrived at the stage for Pope's visit! What a happy crowd! #PopeInPhilly #MediaNuns @DaughterStPaul http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CP15h-UU8AE6O0v.jpgby Sr Margaret Michael via twitter 9/26/2015 4:26:56 PM
-
'Salve Regina' sung by Philadelphia's seminarians. #PopeInPhilly #CatholicParty http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CP1_8tHUEAAsjI5.pngby Daughters of St Paul via twitter 9/26/2015 4:54:19 PM
-
Pope Francis asked to circle the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island as he left New York, Cardinal Timothy Dolan said.
"As we circled Ellis Island, as we circled the Statue of Liberty, I could see he was very 'commosso' — as they say in Italian." The word Dolan chose means "moved."
-
On the #BenFranklinBridge; people climbing equivalent of 13 stories to see #PopeFrancis #abc7ny http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CP2DiCiUYAIq_FY.jpgby Josh Einiger via twitter 9/26/2015 5:50:06 PM
-
Thank you to all of the police and security officers keeping this place and families safe! #PopeinPhilly #sistersin… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CP2PkhbXAAA5ri-.jpgby Sr Danielle Lussier via twitter 9/26/2015 5:56:03 PM
-
Huge crowds along the Ben Franklin Parkway for Pope Francis' many events. It's been great. Looking forward to more http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CP2SuFfWUAAfQQk.jpgby monica malpass via twitter 9/26/2015 6:14:12 PM
-
Even pups love @Pontifex #PopeinPhilly #PopeinUs #abc7chicagoby Alan Krashesky via twitter 9/26/2015 7:05:39 PM
-
Here's just a portion of the crowd at Independence Hall to see Pope Francis #PopeInPhilly #outsideabc http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CP2lkuiWUAEEHn_.jpgby rpolidoro via twitter 9/26/2015 7:33:50 PM
-
Huge lines to get through checkpoint for @Pontifex No complaints. Songs & joy. #PopeinPhillyby Brian Hartman via twitter 9/26/2015 7:47:42 PM
-
Massive crowd gathers in Philadelphia to hear.... Sally Jewell?? Surprise guest! http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CP2rwfaXAAEVIsi.jpgby Brian Hartman via twitter 9/26/2015 7:58:39 PM
-
-
-
-
.@Michael_Nutter welcoming @Pontifex to Philadelphia @INDEPENDENCENHP #PopeInPhilly http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CP2tFtaWsAEGzDF.jpgby City of Philadelphia via twitter 9/26/2015 8:12:53 PM
-
-
-
-
Watch our live stream coverage here: abcnews.go.com
-
Watch the live event on ABC News now:
ABC News Live VideoABC NewsLive News Stream | ABC Live Streaming Video – ABC News
-
-
-
Shouts of "Papa!" as @Pontifex makes his way through the crowd, stopping to bless babies #popeinPhilly #wmf2015 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CP2xJhxUsAAN0u-.pngby World Meeting 2015 via twitter 9/26/2015 8:24:29 PM
-
-
-
Everyone in the crowd on their feet & most of them have phones! @Pontifex #PopeinPhilly #WMF2015 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CP2ykLZUAAAismE.pngby World Meeting 2015 via twitter 9/26/2015 8:30:20 PM
-
-
Who needs a rock concert- we have the Pope! #HappyCrowds #PopeinPhilly #MediaNuns http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CP2y4GaWsAQVu6S.jpgby Sr Margaret Michael via twitter 9/26/2015 8:32:48 PM
-
.@Pontifex is making his way to @INDEPENDENCENHP! #PopeInPhilly http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CP2zK58WwAAVIRm.pngby DC Archdiocese via twitter 9/26/2015 8:33:11 PM
-
#PopeInPhilly blesses an Encuentro cross--a cross of the New Evangelization. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CP2zghIWUAAYwnc.pngby Daughters of St Paul via twitter 9/26/2015 8:34:27 PM
-
The pope will soon address crowds gathered at Independence Hall in Philadelphia. Watch it live on ABC News here.