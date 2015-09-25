Pope Francis Makes Historic Visit to the U.S.
Pope Francis in America: Follow @ABC's live coverage of the Pope's historic visit to the US
-
-
-
-
The Pope in Central Park as seen from @abc rooftop http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPx46YnU8AEzpVO.jpgby BarbaraFedida via twitter 9/25/2015 9:38:53 PM
-
Today NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio issued Pope Francis with an IDNYC card -- the key to the city for all residents, regardless of immigration or economic status.
“IDNYC is about creating inclusion, compassion and unity for our city. Few have spoken more clearly and eloquently on the importance of these values and the rights of all humanity to be treated with dignity and respect than Pope Francis,” the mayor said. “IDNYC is a card that allows every New Yorker – regardless of immigration or economic status – to live safely in their communities, interact with government, and receive services. It is a vital equalizer and true symbol of the Pope’s message to protect the most vulnerable in our communities.”
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
'Living in a big city is not always easy.' Pope Francis #PopeinNYCby David Wright via twitter 9/25/2015 10:31:59 PM
-
Francis at MSG:
In big cities, beneath the roar of traffic, beneath “the rapid pace of change”, so many faces pass by unnoticed because they have no “right” to be there, no right to be part of the city. They are the foreigners, the children who go without schooling, those deprived of medical insurance, the homeless, the forgotten elderly.
-
Francis at MSG:These people stand at the edges of our great avenues, in our streets, in deafening anonymity. They become part of an urban landscape which is more and more taken for granted, in our eyes, and especially in our hearts.Knowing that Jesus still walks our streets, that he is part of the lives of his people, that he is involved with us in one vast history of salvation, fills us with hope. A hope which liberates us from the forces pushing us to isolation and lack of concern for the lives of others, for the life of our city. A hope which frees us from empty “connections”, from abstract analyses, or sensationalist routines. A hope which is unafraid of involvement, which acts as a leaven wherever we happen to live and work. A hope which makes us see, even in the midst of smog, the presence of God as he continues to walk the streets of our city.
-
-
-
Francis' closing words:
God is living in our cities. The Church is living in our cities, and she wants to be like yeast in the dough. She wants to relate to everyone, to stand at everyone’s side, as she proclaims the marvels of the Wonderful Counselor, the Mighty God, the Eternal Father, the Prince of Peace.
“The people who walked in darkness have seen a great light”. And we ourselves are witnesses of that light.
-
-
-
The Madison Square Garden Mass has ended.
At the end of the Mass, New York Cardinal Dolan acknowledged the pope, and the crowd erupted in applause and gave a lengthy standing ovation.
"Pope Francis thanks for visiting us, your family,” Dolan said, and the two men embraced.
-
-
Wow. Philadelphia tonight is dark & ominous. More cops, troops, guns & barriers than anything Catholic. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPyvd8CUYAEGzTU.jpgby Brian Hartman via twitter 9/26/2015 1:36:08 AM
-
Philadelphia looks & feels more like it's preparing for an invading army than a Pope.by Brian Hartman via twitter 9/26/2015 3:28:40 AM
-
No joke, #PopeFrancis is releasing an album of prog-rock music: cos.lv/1ji580q http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPxnKGHVAAAfQd4.pngby coslive via twitter retweeted by niagarasquare 9/26/2015 3:59:54 AM
-
The sound of jersey barrier lifters building a concrete security wall outside your hotel room window. #PopeInPhillyby Brian Hartman via twitter 9/26/2015 4:21:31 AM
-
‘People’s Pope’ won’t see many faithful from Philly stage cnsblog.wordpress.com/2015/09/25/peo… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPy0_7QUcAAgLfv.jpgby Catholic News Svc via twitter retweeted by niagarasquare 9/26/2015 4:29:53 AM
-
Lombardi: "The Pope does not like a lot of security around him … but he had to pay the price of coming here". #PopeinUSAby austeni via twitter retweeted by niagarasquare 9/26/2015 4:30:41 AM
-
Chopper 6 over a very empty Ben Franklin Bridge after closure went into effect at 10pm #PopeInPhillyby 6abc Papal News via twitter retweeted by niagarasquare 9/26/2015 4:33:15 AM
-
-
-
ICYMI: Pope Francis gets some help using an interactive screen while visiting a school in New York City's East Harlem neighborhood
-
Descriptions of a #Pope -apocalyptic Philadelphia: If You Thought Yesterday Was Weird in Popeadelphia po.st/7acQZA #PopeInPhillyby lindajeanlee via twitter retweeted by niagarasquare 9/26/2015 11:53:23 AM
-
Heads up fellow media: Don't get too attached to that @USCCB -issued pipe water bottle --TSA will take it from you. #PopeInPhillyby Brian Roewe via twitter retweeted by niagarasquare 9/26/2015 11:53:42 AM
-
Here's what Philly looks like at 5:30 a.m., according to Google Maps. #PopeinPhilly http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CP0d6d8UYAAA89p.pngby Rob Tornoe via twitter retweeted by niagarasquare 9/26/2015 11:55:14 AM
-
Pilgrims MAY now outnumber security forces in Philadelphia. Wonder if they will call in reinforcements. #PopeInPhillyby Brian Hartman via twitter 9/26/2015 12:13:20 PM
-
Pope Francis prepares to leave for Philadelphia for final leg of his U.S. visit. Watch live here.
-
-
LIVE: Pope Francis preparing to head to Philadelphia: abcnews.go.com/Live/
-
Pope Francis Leaves New York CityThe pontiff heads to Philadelphia for final leg of visit to the United States.
-
-
Streets in Philly nearly lined with police & military. It's like they've militarized an entire US city in @Pontifex 's name. #PopeInPhillyby Joshua McElwee via twitter retweeted by niagarasquare 9/26/2015 1:28:58 PM
-
Pray for the Pope's safety as he flies and health as he arrives in the City of Brotherly Love! #PopeInPhillyby James Martin, SJ via twitter retweeted by niagarasquare 9/26/2015 1:29:13 PM
-
Security here in Philly is nuts. Be lucky if they get 250k to final Mass on the BFParkway #PopeInPhillyby David Gibson via twitter retweeted by niagarasquare 9/26/2015 1:29:44 PM
-
The Pope is enroute. The crowd, boisterous! A van of Priests pulled up and got a rock star welcome. @Abc @abcnewsone http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CP1P-jaWgAA1-Eb.jpgby LanaZak via twitter 9/26/2015 1:40:47 PM
-