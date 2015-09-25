From ABC News' Josh Haskell :

Francis arrived East Harlem in his Fiat around 4:00pm to a few hundred enthusiastic Catholic students from area schools. Pope Francis walked up and down the street talking with the students and making sure he had time with as many as he could. Residents of East Harlem are lining 2nd and 3rd avenues and those who live on 112th street where Our Lady Queen of Angels school is located have their windows open, taking photos and clapping as they're not allowed on the street due to security.

Two intimate events will take place inside the school, one with students and a second one with 150 refugees helped by Catholic Charities.





Some great moments unfolding with technology used by the students, as the Pope tried a few times to operate the screen eventually getting it to work.

