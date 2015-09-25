Pope Francis Makes Historic Visit to the U.S.
Pope Francis in America: Follow @ABC's live coverage of the Pope's historic visit to the US
Pope Francis is now reading a Prayer for Remembrance in English:
O God of love, compassion, and healing,
look on us, people of many different faiths
and religious traditions,
who gather today on this hallowed ground,
the scene of unspeakable violence and pain. (continues...)
"I feel many different emotions standing here at Ground Zero, where thousands of lives were taken in a senseless act of destruction. Here grief is palpable," he said, in Spanish.
"The water we see flowing towards that empty pit reminds us of all those lives which fell prey to those who think that destruction, tearing down, is the only way to settle conflicts."
The line to get into Central Park for the Pope extending down 66th street (outside of ABC) http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPwrZB8UAAAHZN8.jpgby Liz Kreutz via twitter 9/25/2015 4:07:39 PM
For the pope's full remarks from inside the 9/11 Museum, click here.
From ABC News' Brionna Jimerson in New York:
As of noon today, the hashtag #PopeInNYC had been tweeted 59,357 times this morning and the hashtag #PopeInUS had been tweeted 15,524 times.
That marks a significant dip from the middle of the day yesterday, after his historic speech to Congress. By 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, #PopeInDC had been tweeted 96,719 times and #PopeInUS had been tweeted 25,167 times.
Incredible moment: Rabbi and imam embrace, under watchful eye of #PopeinUS. World peace, in a single photo. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPw0q6PUkAEX82q.png
The wall of different shades of blue that the pope was pictured visiting (below) in the 9/11 Museum was created as a way to remember how blue the sky was on the morning of the attack.
The work, created by artist Spencer Finch, lines the museum's memorial hall.
It surrounds the quote "No Day Shall Erase You From the Memory of Time," from Virgil's book The Aeneid.
According to the museum's website, there are 2,983 different watercolor squares and each is it's own shade of blue. The number was chosen to mark each of the victims in the 2001 and 1993 World Trade Center attacks.
Here's what @Pontifex said about the Iran nuclear deal at #UNGA. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPwzcZRWgAApc3f.jpgby The Iran Deal via twitter retweeted by WhiteHouse 9/25/2015 6:01:58 PM
ABC News' multimedia reporter Justine Quart went to St. Patrick's Cathedral last night before Pope Francis' mass to see what devotional objects attendees brought with them. Many wore necklaces or pendants that had special significance, or rosaries that had been passed down. One woman, Ingri Valenzuela, brought a drawing of the pope (pictured) that her son had made, hoping that the subject would bless it. Click here to see the slideshow.
37 miles of barriers in NYC for #PopeinNYC visit. @Pontifex in NYC for 39 hours 40 minutes & will cover 54 miles on ground. #PopeFrancisby Nikki Battiste via twitter 9/25/2015 6:25:16 PM
East Harlem is ready for Pope Francis #popeinNY http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPxKfgAWEAANFV-.jpgby Josh Haskell via twitter 9/25/2015 6:25:42 PM
This salon located across street from Harlem school @Pontifex will visit, packed with family/friends of owner http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPxPoOdUwAAmOlY.jpgby Josh Haskell via twitter 9/25/2015 6:41:34 PM
@DavidMuir with the excited crowds waiting to enter Central Park to see @Pontifex #PopeInNYC watch @WNTonight http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPxRNdfWIAAIdz4.jpgby Christine Romo via twitter 9/25/2015 6:48:52 PM
Lines on lines #popeinNY #centralparkwest @ Central Park At Columbus Circleby mkeneally via twitter 9/25/2015 6:54:14 PM
The end is nowhere in sight. #popeinNY @abc #waitingforPopeFrancis #popefrancis http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPxT27UUYAAkoij.jpgby LivNews via twitter 9/25/2015 7:00:45 PM
The NYPD has a section of East Harlem locked down with @Pontifex scheduled to arrive at 4:00pm ET http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPxSe-2WUAAcTC7.jpgby Josh Haskell via twitter 9/25/2015 7:06:29 PM
Catholic students are singing with nuns on 112th street in Harlem as they wait for @Pontifex http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPxX5CoWEAEUB7k.jpgby Josh Haskell via twitter 9/25/2015 7:15:12 PM
At Madison Square Garden, priests are hearing confessions at the bars ahead of papal mass #popeinnyc… instagram.com/p/8ELYpDS7Sb/by David Wright via twitter 9/25/2015 7:28:03 PM
Part of the problem is that some of the people don't realize that you need a ticket to get in.
WABC reports that 80,000 tickets were distributed for people to get into the park and see the papal procession.
Follow ABCPolitics on @Snapchat as @joshbhaskell snaps from the Pope's arrival in Harlem. #PopeinNYC http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPxejGzUEAAXBjq.jpgby ABC News Politics via twitter 9/25/2015 8:01:07 PM
From ABC News' Josh Haskell:
Francis arrived East Harlem in his Fiat around 4:00pm to a few hundred enthusiastic Catholic students from area schools. Pope Francis walked up and down the street talking with the students and making sure he had time with as many as he could. Residents of East Harlem are lining 2nd and 3rd avenues and those who live on 112th street where Our Lady Queen of Angels school is located have their windows open, taking photos and clapping as they're not allowed on the street due to security.Two intimate events will take place inside the school, one with students and a second one with 150 refugees helped by Catholic Charities.Some great moments unfolding with technology used by the students, as the Pope tried a few times to operate the screen eventually getting it to work.
Crowd in East Harlem reacting to rainbow near school where Pope Francis is meeting with kids. #PopeinNYC http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPxqGQoWcAECVQc.jpgby Marcus Solis via twitter 9/25/2015 8:34:50 PM
From ABC News' Meghan Keneally in New York:Dennis Watson, 62, a motivational speaker who lives in Harlem, told ABC News he waited for three hours by Central Park. He has a ticket and expects to get in.He said Francis has such an upbeat spirit."I have great respect for everything the Catholic Church does even though I'm not a Catholic," he said.
Pope’s crowd on Central Park west http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPxZtWjWcAAHp0d.jpgby Francoise Pourcel via twitter 9/25/2015 8:53:30 PM
At the Our Lady Queen of Angels School in East Harlem this afternoon, Pope Francis was greeted inside by New York City school children beaming with pride to show the pontiff some of their projects.
One special project was an interactive screen, shown to the pope by a young boy and girl. The title page said: "Thanking God for the gifts of the Earth."
The girl took Francis' hand to help him follow along on the screen.
The pope tried a few times to operate the screen, eventually getting it to work.
The children then switched the screen to a second message:
"We also thank God for the gift of having you as our pope!" it read.
Francis hugged both children in a heartfelt moment caught on camera.
Pope Francis now joins over 540,000 New Yorkers as a proud @idnyc holder! You're welcome back anytime. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPxwKIeWsAE_bro.pngby Bill de Blasio via twitter 9/25/2015 9:05:15 PM
-
Bill Stanton traveled to California to visit his daughter Sheila (right) and he timed his trip so that he would be here during the pope's visit. They've been waiting outside of Central Park for two and a half hours. "It's not very organized but everyone's being very kind and no ones losing it," Sheila said of the lines. "Although they're going to lose it when they don't get inside," Bill said. (Credit: ABC News' Meghan Keneally)
After an afternoon in East Harlem, Pope Francis rode in an open motorcade through Central Park this evening, where about 80,000 people were gathered to greet him.
Francis smiled and waved to the throngs of cheering crowds and poised police officers.
The procession is running along 12 blocks of the park.
"I'll blame de Blasio if we don't get in," Jim Sullivan, seen here with girlfriend Kathy Shea, told ABC News after waiting along Central Park West for two hours to get inside. "They shut down entrances and then reopened them it's been totally crazy. I understand security and I get the need for that -- and I'm a Democrat!" (Credit: ABC News' Meghan Keneally)
-