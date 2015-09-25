Pope Francis Makes Historic Visit to the U.S.
Pope Francis begins his address by paying tribute to the United Nation's 70th anniversary. "All these achievements are lights which help to dispel the darkness of the disorder caused by unrestrained ambitions and collective forms of selfishness." Credit: ABC News
First applause break comes amid a mention about the need for "greater equity."
He said that is "especially true in the case of those bodies with effective executive capability, such as the Security Council, the Financial Agencies and the groups or mechanisms specifically created to deal with economic crises. This will help limit every kind of abuse or usury, especially where developing countries are concerned."
Second applause break, comes as he is starting to address the environment and how the natural environment is vulnerable to power:
"That is why their rights must be forcefully affirmed, by working to protect the environment and by putting an end to exclusion," he said.
In his @UN speech #PopeFrancis affirms the right to education "also for girls, excluded in certain places"by Aaron Katersky via twitter 9/25/2015 2:22:47 PM
"Through you, I also greet the citizens of all the nations represented in this hall"
Applause after reference to the Church's stance against abortion:
"Consequently, the defense of the environment and the fight against exclusion demand that we recognize a moral law written into human nature itself, one which includes the natural difference between man and woman, and absolute respect for life in all its stages and dimensions," Pope Francis just said.
Pope Francis now citing drug trafficking, saying it's "another kind of conflict which is not always so open, yet is silently killing millions of people."
"Drug trafficking is by its very nature accompanied by trafficking in persons, money laundering, the arms trade, child exploitation and other forms of corruption. A corruption which has penetrated to different levels of social, political, military, artistic and religious life, and, in many cases, has given rise to a parallel structure which threatens the credibility of our institutions," he said.
Pope strongly condemns persecution of Christians, and others religious groups, who have witnessed destruction of places and worship.by James Martin, SJ via twitter 9/25/2015 3:01:07 PM
What to expect at the 9/11 ceremony:
He is far from the only religious leader present, as Cardinal Timothy Dolan is going to introduce the pontiff, but there are also Jewish, Muslim and Sikh leaders involved in the ceremony.
While the pope's "prayer for remembrance" will likely be a highlight, some of the most moving moments may come while he is underground in the museum, housed at bedrock.
When Pope Francis descends to the 9/11 Museum, he will step off the elevator and immediately confront a mangled fire truck. The backdrop for the interfaith service of peace is the surviving retaining wall of the original World Trade Center.
The pope will skip the rooms that recount the day and al-Qaeda and enter the historical exhibition space in the room that houses artifacts from the aftermath.
