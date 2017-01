What to expect at the 9/11 ceremony:He is far from the only religious leader present, as Cardinal Timothy Dolan is going to introduce the pontiff, but there are also Jewish, Muslim and Sikh leaders involved in the ceremony.While the pope's "prayer for remembrance" will likely be a highlight, some of the most moving moments may come while he is underground in the museum, housed at bedrock.When Pope Francis descends to the 9/11 Museum, he will step off the elevator and immediately confront a mangled fire truck. The backdrop for the interfaith service of peace is the surviving retaining wall of the original World Trade Center.The pope will skip the rooms that recount the day and al-Qaeda and enter the historical exhibition space in the room that houses artifacts from the aftermath.To read the rest of the story, click here