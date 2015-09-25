Pope Francis now citing drug trafficking, saying it's "another kind of conflict which is not always so open, yet is silently killing millions of people."



"Drug trafficking is by its very nature accompanied by trafficking in persons, money laundering, the arms trade, child exploitation and other forms of corruption. A corruption which has penetrated to different levels of social, political, military, artistic and religious life, and, in many cases, has given rise to a parallel structure which threatens the credibility of our institutions," he said.