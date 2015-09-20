Pope Francis Makes Historic Visit to the U.S.
Pope Francis in America: Follow @ABC's live coverage of the Pope's historic visit to the US
Police in Havana take down an apparent protester who tried to approach the pope as he arrived here
From ABC's Aaron Katersky:On the way to this morning's Mass, Pope Francis was passing by in his open-sided Peugeot pope mobile when two men and one woman tried to seize the moment. They approached with leaflets, threw them toward the pope and were instantly pounced on by security guards. Once the three were taken away, the guards picked up the fliers
#popefrancis gives five young kids their first holy communion.
"Service is never ideological; we do not serve ideas. We serve people."
Retired American Cardinal McCarrick from #Washington DC. also participating in the mass. Seated next to Card O'Malley
At end Mass, Pope issues plea for resolution of Colombia conflict. "We cannot allow another failure on path to peace and reconciliation".
The Cross the Pope is walking with is the same as John Paul II, symbol of the new church.
The pope said today:
"Today I ask you to care for this vocation of yours, to care for these gifts which God has given you, but above all I invite you to care for and be at the service of the frailty of your brothers and sisters. Do not neglect them for plans which can be seductive, but are unconcerned about the face of the person beside you. We know, we are witnesses of the incomparable power of the resurrection, which everywhere calls forth the seeds of a new world."
Today's Mass was attended by 300,000 people, according to the Cuban government. Francis said:
Let us not forget the Good News we have heard today: the importance of a people, a nation, and the importance of individuals, which is always based on how they seek to serve their vulnerable brothers and sisters. Here we encounter one of the fruits of a true humanity. “Whoever does not live to serve, does not ‘serve’ to live."
#PopeFrancis visited with Fidel Castro after Mass for 30-40 mins
Vatican says #PopeFrancis met with Fidel Castro for 40 minutes following mass in #Havana
#PopeInCuba
Pope Francis Meets Fidel Castro After Mass in Cuba
Pope Francis met with former Cuban leader Fidel Castro in Cuba today after this morning's Mass, Vatican spokesman Father Lombardi said. They were together for about 40 minutes. Francis gave Castro some books, while the former leader gave the pope a book with a dedication inside.Read more here at ABCNews.com
If you missed @TerryMoran live from @Pontifex mass in Havana, you can watch right here: abcnews.go.com/ThisWeek/video…
Amazing moment! Guards stop man from reaching Pope Francis. Drag him away. Then pull him BACK. Francis spea...
After an "informal" meeting with former Cuban leader Fidel Castro today, Pope Francis attended a formal meeting this afternoon with his brother, Cuban President Raul Castro.Raul Castro gave the pontiff a large crucifix made by a Cuban artist. The pope gave the president a painting of the patron saint of Cuba, La Virgen de la Caridad del Cobre. The pope will visit the shrine where the statue of the La Virgen is kept Monday evening.
Pope Francis completely ditched his prepared text and spoke spontaneously to the priests, nuns, religious and seminarians gathered at Havana Cathedral for the celebration of Vespers this evening. In his impromptu sermon he spoke of the importance of poverty to the Roman Catholic Church and warned of the dangers of falling prey to the temptations of wealth. He said: "Our dear mother church is poor. God wants it poor, as he wanted our Holy Mother Mary to be poor."
At a meeting with youth at the Centro Cultural Padre Felix Varela, Pope Francis went off script for the second time today, encouraging the children to dream big: "Open yourself, dream big, don’t strike yourself. Open yourself, and dream. Dream that the world with you, can be different. Dream that if you give the best of yourself, you’ll help make the world a different place. Don’t forget. Dream."
Shepherd 1 is taking off from #Havana for #Holguin the next stop for #PopeFrancis
#PopeInCuba
#PopeFrancis is wheels up from #Havana bound for #Holguin and #Santiago on the last full day of #PopeInCuba
People gather in the Plaza de la Revolution for the arrival of Pope Francis who will hold a mass in the square on Sept. 21, 2015 in Holguin, Cuba. Pope Francis is spending his second day of a three day trip in Holguin, Cuba after arriving in Havana, Cuba before Santiago de Cuba and then onwards to the United States. Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Adoring crowds greet #PopeFrancis in #Holguin who waves from the Peugeot pope mobile
#PopeInCuba
-
In Pope Francis' prepared remarks at the Mass in Holguin, Cuba, he said, "I know the efforts and the sacrifices being made by the Church in Cuba to bring Christ’s word and presence to all, even in the most remote areas. Here I would mention especially the 'mission houses' which, given the shortage of churches and priests, provide for many people a place for prayer, for listening to the word of God, for catechesis and community life. They are small signs of God’s presence in our neighborhoods and a daily aid in our effort to respond to the plea of the apostle Paul: 'I beg you to lead a life worthy of the calling to which you have been called, with all lowliness and meekness, forbearing one another in love, eager to maintain the unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace' (cf. Ephesians 4:1-3).
For those curious about what "mission houses" are, which Pope Francis mentioned in the homily: They are a way for the Cuban church to spread its pastoral message -- a familial place where people can worship and celebrate the Eucharist (Lord's supper or Holy Communion), ABC News' Clark Bentson explains. A representative of the Cuban church, which has relatively few resources, then said that the government had recently given the approval for the building of three new churches – in Pina del Rio, Havana, and Santiago.
#PopeFrancis arrives in #Santiago the final stop for the #PopeInCuba