From ABC News' Devin Dwyer:





On Wednesday, Pope Francis will become the third pope in history to visit the White House.

Here's what you need to know about the first two visits according to the White House Historical Association, prepared at the request of the White House Correspondents’ Association.





October 6, 1979: Pope John Paul II was greeted at the White House by President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter. “It gives me great joy to be the first Pope in history to come to the capital of this nation, and I thank almighty God for this blessing," the Pope said. He spent about 3 hours at the White House.



