our @ABC Cuba team on location at the press room. now all we need is the #pope http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPNdTcJVAAAPD61.jpgby ClarkBentson via twitter 9/18/2015 7:50:48 PM
Father Rosica is the English language voice of the Vatican Press office: twitter.com/FatherRosica/s…by ClarkBentson via twitter 9/18/2015 8:33:45 PM
These US faithful can't get enough of @Pontifex ... flocking here to Cuba, then following him back to Philly. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPN6xSrUsAALXEO.jpgby Brian Hartman via twitter 9/18/2015 9:59:33 PM
Sunrise in #Havana as Cuba awaits #PopeFrancis now en route from Rome http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPRNgwDU8AAl8dv.jpgby Aaron Katersky via twitter 9/19/2015 1:20:13 PM
From ABC News' Clark Benston:
In an interview with TV2000, a religious channel broadcast in Italy, Archbishop Angelo Becciu, who used to be the Vatican ambassador to Cuba, called Pope Francis "a good student" regarding his efforts to learn English ahead of his trip to the U.S.
"He saw speeches one by one, prepared them, evaluated, discussed, corrected, taken several times," said Becciu. "Even in English classes he was dedicated and meticulous."
From ABC News' Devin Dwyer:On Wednesday, Pope Francis will become the third pope in history to visit the White House.Here's what you need to know about the first two visits according to the White House Historical Association, prepared at the request of the White House Correspondents’ Association.October 6, 1979: Pope John Paul II was greeted at the White House by President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter. “It gives me great joy to be the first Pope in history to come to the capital of this nation, and I thank almighty God for this blessing," the Pope said. He spent about 3 hours at the White House.April 16, 2008: Pope Benedict XVI arrived at the White House on his 81st birthday. About 13,500 guests were at the arrival ceremony. Once inside, President George W. Bush offered the Pope cake and the two went to a private meeting in the Oval Office.
last minute frenzy as media organizations finish their setups for #pope mass on Revolution Sq in #Havana @ABC http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPR54hfVAAAkwAC.jpgby ClarkBentson via twitter 9/19/2015 4:34:14 PM
Che watches over Pope Francis' altar in Havana. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPR_ckkUEAIw5rg.jpgby Brian Hartman via twitter 9/19/2015 4:58:24 PM
Revolutionary Square in Havana is almost ready for @Pontifex . Ear-splitting sound check went to 11. Ouch. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPSAhG4VAAAurQt.jpgby Brian Hartman via twitter 9/19/2015 5:03:04 PM
Here's where to go when nature calls at the Pope's mass tomorrow in Havana. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPSBGM3UYAAFuee.jpgby Brian Hartman via twitter 9/19/2015 5:05:39 PM
The #Havana setting for Sunday's open air mass #PopeinCuba http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPSDJpYUEAAIiIC.jpgby Aaron Katersky via twitter 9/19/2015 5:14:39 PM
Waiting for Pope man. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPSit8KU8AAfHf5.jpgby Brian Hartman via twitter 9/19/2015 7:32:33 PM
Spreading the popes message through what every parent of young children knows will get attention. Well done! twitter.com/carolmaczim/st…by ClarkBentson via twitter 9/19/2015 7:45:33 PM
third visit of a #pope to #cuba . #popefrancis touches down in #havana http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPSpC2tUEAUsyfc.jpgby ClarkBentson via twitter 9/19/2015 8:00:09 PM
president #castro and cardinal #ortega waiting to greet #pope #popeincuba http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPSqIMaUkAAa2bS.jpgby ClarkBentson via twitter 9/19/2015 8:04:52 PM
#pope with #castro greet children. As in other stops the #pope 's zuppetto blew off as he came down stairs. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPSrBtZUkAAcqUW.jpgby ClarkBentson via twitter 9/19/2015 8:08:49 PM
sorry -- my bad italian -- the pope's cap is a zucchetto.. and it is back on his head now.. #popeincubaby ClarkBentson via twitter 9/19/2015 8:20:34 PM
Castro thanks #pope for help in restoring ties with the US. But he adds #Guantanamo must be returned in reminder of sticking points. @ABCby ClarkBentson via twitter 9/19/2015 8:25:28 PM
#popefrancis sends his respects to #Fidel Castro leaving open that he might see him while "embracing" all the other he won't be able to meetby ClarkBentson via twitter 9/19/2015 8:31:32 PM
Crowds in Havana wait to greet #PopeFrancis as he begins trip to Cuba #PopeinCuba http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPSwVYqUcAA1C0Q.jpgby Aaron Katersky via twitter 9/19/2015 8:32:01 PM
.@Pontifex sends "sentiments of particular respect" to Fidel Castro upon landing in #Havana
#PopeInCubaby Aaron Katersky via twitter 9/19/2015 8:34:33 PM
"I urge political leaders to perserveres on this path and to develop all it potentialities.. It is time for reconcilation" #pope #PopeInCubaby ClarkBentson via twitter 9/19/2015 8:37:29 PM
"Build bridges," Pope Francis told us on the plane on the way to Havana. "A small bridge, another,… instagram.comby Terry Moran via twitter 9/19/2015 10:34:27 PM
Pope Francis and Raoul Castro. @ Havana, Cuba instagram.comby Terry Moran via twitter 9/19/2015 10:39:28 PM
A real moment. @ Havana, Cuba instagram.comby Terry Moran via twitter 9/19/2015 11:39:29 PM
Hours before the Pope's mass Cuban faithful have already started to gather in Revolution Square. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPVmRvmUwAEVTw8.jpgby Brian Hartman via twitter 9/20/2015 9:49:40 AM
Awaiting #PopeFrancis in #Havana Revolution Square http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPVxGY_UAAAcqiI.jpgby Aaron Katersky via twitter 9/20/2015 10:34:29 AM
Sunrise in Revolution Sq #Havana where #PopeFrancis celebrates mass #PopeinCuba http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPV4FDmUYAAWOeN.jpgby Aaron Katersky via twitter 9/20/2015 11:04:41 AM
Not your average Sunday mass. Waiting for Pope Francis. @ThisWeekABC @GMA http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPV-ClDVEAAvZRF.jpgby Brian Hartman via twitter 9/20/2015 11:30:50 AM
You say you want a revolution? That's Jesus sharing the square with Jose Marti & Che Guevara in Havana. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPWH9IOUwAAURAG.jpgby Brian Hartman via twitter 9/20/2015 12:14:14 PM
#pope arrives for mass at #havana revolution square. @terrymoran on @thisweek @abc http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPWIh-sU8AAnqTp.jpgby ClarkBentson via twitter 9/20/2015 12:16:43 PM
the first public event of #popeincuba @terrymoran at the Plaza del Revolucion &?events all week for #pope trip. @abc http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPWJXoQUcAAu2x4.jpgby ClarkBentson via twitter 9/20/2015 12:21:08 PM
#PopeFrancis arrives in Revolution Square to celebrate mass before flag-waving Cubans #PopeinCuba http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPWJkJGUsAABUBr.jpgby Aaron Katersky via twitter 9/20/2015 12:21:37 PM
Pres. Castro of #Cuba and #argentina Pres Fernandez Kirchner in front row of papal mass. #popeincubaby ClarkBentson via twitter 9/20/2015 12:31:39 PM
