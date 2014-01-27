"From the moment I met you, I wanted more. I wanted more of your infectious smile. I wanted more of your adorable giggle and I wanted more of your love. You had me hooked from the beginning and I didn't want to let you go. We met in the strangest way... but I know that wasn't by accident. ... I know that we met on the Bachelor so that I could fall in love with my best friend... Every day I am encouraged by your love. ... And as your husband, I promise to always put you first. I promise to be the best father I can be to our children and I promise to always make you laugh with my silly faces and ridiculous voices. So today in front of my dad, our family and all of our friends, I want to say I love you and I'm going to love you for all of eternity." - Sean