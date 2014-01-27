'The Bachelor' Wedding: Sean Lowe and Catherine Guidici
Chat with the rest of Bachelor Nation as Sean Lowe and Catherine Guidici exchange vows live on ABC.
OMG Sean's crying 😭😭 #TheBachelorWedding http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Be8_RUEIgAEiEV0.jpgby ETRANNY via twitter 1/27/2014 2:32:34 AM
#thebachelorwedding On the new TV!!!by Jessica Frederick via Instagram 1/27/2014 2:32:57 AM
Here we go! Beautiful bride @clmgiudici #thebachelorwedding @FSSantaBarbara @ Four Seasons Resort The… instagram.com/p/jp9mI_sGyY/by Chris Harrison via twitter 1/27/2014 2:33:27 AM
Are you watching #TheBachelorWedding with champagne ? http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Be8_oKRIQAAGL9E.jpgby MBPhoto10 via twitter 1/27/2014 2:34:29 AM
Here we go! Beautiful bride @catherinegiudici #thebachelorwedding @FSSantaBarbaraby Chris Harrison via Instagram 1/27/2014 2:34:53 AM
by Raven✝ via twitter 1/27/2014 2:36:30 AM
#thebachelorwedding @clmgiudici @seanlowe09 love this look of love!!! instagram.com/p/jp95BMLdja/by ormalick via twitter 1/27/2014 2:36:42 AM
“@jason_mesnick : The emotion in @SeanLowe09 s face says it all #TheBachelorWedding http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Be9ANBTCUAAf7qr.jpg”by b_stephens15 via twitter 1/27/2014 2:40:20 AM
#TheBachelorWedding Did anyone else notice Nikki (the pediatric nurse) in the audience of Sean & Catherine's wedding http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Be9A6URCMAAIm5d.jpgby Ashley Snedker via twitter 1/27/2014 2:40:29 AM
"Before I met you, before I even knew you existed, I knew you were coming and I was ready to give my whole heart to someone... The first time I saw you, you were like a light to my fog... You mesmerized me by how brightly you shone... Every time I kiss you my whole body feels it... I am completely consumed by you and tonight we get to become one. I promise to love you until after my heart bursts. I promise to love you after our children are old and grey. I promise to love you after we can't even remember our own names. ... You are my dream and my reality, my future and my present, my whole heart and my best friend. I thank God for bringing me to you. ... I can't wait to shine together and make everybody completely blind." - Catherine
"From the moment I met you, I wanted more. I wanted more of your infectious smile. I wanted more of your adorable giggle and I wanted more of your love. You had me hooked from the beginning and I didn't want to let you go. We met in the strangest way... but I know that wasn't by accident. ... I know that we met on the Bachelor so that I could fall in love with my best friend... Every day I am encouraged by your love. ... And as your husband, I promise to always put you first. I promise to be the best father I can be to our children and I promise to always make you laugh with my silly faces and ridiculous voices. So today in front of my dad, our family and all of our friends, I want to say I love you and I'm going to love you for all of eternity." - Sean