'The Bachelor' Wedding: Sean Lowe and Catherine Guidici
Chat with the rest of Bachelor Nation as Sean Lowe and Catherine Guidici exchange vows live on ABC.
Best thing to be watching this cold blustery night. 💗#bachelorwedding http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Be85zR4CcAAfUUJ.jpgby emilyvanderkley via twitter 1/27/2014 2:08:52 AM
Her dress is SO lovely. OMG. #TheBachelorWedding #bachelorweddingby Natalie via twitter 1/27/2014 2:09:04 AM
OH MY GAWD CATHERINES WEDDING DRESS IS PERFECT #bachelorweddingby caitlin0714 via twitter 1/27/2014 2:09:11 AM
hartsdesire4
1 hour ago
Officially beginning. Isn't @chrisrsiegfried looking dapper! @nordstrom #thebachelorwedding #countdownlowedown earrings @kvbijouby Lesley Messer via Instagram 1/27/2014 2:15:01 AM
tristasutter
6 minutes ago
Ready to welcome another Bachelor couple to the world of marital bliss! #mindyweissisagenius #thebachelorwedding #gorgeousby Lesley Messer via Instagram 1/27/2014 2:17:38 AM
Putting this picture on my tomb stone nbd @jefholm @ariejr #TheBachelor #TheBachelorWedding #countdownlowedown #grownsexy 😍💒💍by a m l via Instagram 1/27/2014 2:20:12 AM
Invitation to #TheBachelorWedding at my aunt and uncles house. Everything is beautiful 💍❤️ Can't wait… instagram.com/p/jp7vOzg7ws/by shelbieee28 via twitter 1/27/2014 2:20:35 AM
“@WeddingRowKY : Now that's what we call #grownsexy !! Off they go! #TheBachelorWedding #countdownlowedown http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Be83p2WIAAIQ8VR.jpg”by fivedot via twitter 1/27/2014 2:21:23 AM
More fun @tristasutter @ryansutter #TheBachelorWedding http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Be880B6CYAEpLOD.jpgby jason_mesnick via twitter 1/27/2014 2:21:48 AM
by ☹ via twitter 1/27/2014 2:22:14 AM
“@jason_mesnick : It has begun #TheBachelorWedding http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Be88jZHCAAAQkLX.jpg” JEF AND ARIE @katievachon123by kristianabozino via twitter 1/27/2014 2:22:40 AM
The @SeanLowe09 is ready to roll #TheBachelorWedding http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Be89SuJCMAAhHxp.jpgby jason_mesnick via twitter 1/27/2014 2:23:46 AM
The groom @seanloweksu waiting for his soon to be bride @catherinegiudici #thebachelorweddingby Marco via Instagram 1/27/2014 2:24:08 AM
Watching the wedding ❤💋the time has come! #TheBachelorWedding @BachelorABC http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Be89mKIIIAAlNMO.jpgby O2L&MagconLover❤ via twitter 1/27/2014 2:25:11 AM
