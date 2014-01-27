'The Bachelor' Wedding: Sean Lowe and Catherine Guidici
Chat with the rest of Bachelor Nation as Sean Lowe and Catherine Guidici exchange vows live on ABC.
is anybody else amazed by the number of Bachelor/Bachelorette contestants at this wedding? Des and Chris are talking with Ashley and JP. Earlier this week Sean told me a few more of their reality star friends will be there too!
Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici: What to Expect From Our 'Grown Sexy' Wedding
Wait. They're living in Dallas?! For some reason I thought they were based in California. Guess not for long! "We decided we wanted to live separately until our wedding day," Sean said, adding that until they got married, she lived with his friend, Laura. "It was just the right choice for us."
Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici Show Off Their 'Crazy' Wedding Cake
Also, you have to see what their wedding invitations look like!
See Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici's Wedding Invite
Jesus may your name be known today.— Sean Lowe (@SeanLowe09) January 27, 2014
From JP Rosenbaum: This isn't awkward. #thebachelorwedding
"All things work together for good to those who love God." I know this didn't happen by chance. God was there from the beginning.
Breakfast alone this morning while @clmgiudici gets her nails done. Only 2 days out!
We had a fabulous little visitor today :) @giggythepom #TheBachelorWedding
Speaking of grown sexy,
Catherine and Sean talked to me about waiting until marriage to have sex:
'Bachelor' Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici: 'We're Excited to Consummate!'ABC NewsThe long wait is almost over.
"Bachelor" stars Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici have been open about their decision to abstain from sex until marriage, and now, the countdown is on until their big day.
"I don't know what you're talking about!" Giudici joked to ABC News
Sean Lowe and Catherine...
