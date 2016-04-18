Ted Cruz on 'Good Morning America'
Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz is live with 'Good Morning America' for a town hall hosted by ABC's George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts.
Ted Cruz's town hall is about to get started. The "GMA" studio in Times Square is packed with more than 100 registered Republicans voters from across the Empire State.Setting up for @GMA town hall with @tedcruz - https://t.co/KeNyCI5hwC7:15 AM - 18 Apr 2016
According to the ABC News delegate estimate, Donald Trump has 756 delegates and Ted Cruz has 559. Candidates need to hit 1,237 delegates to win the nomination.Here's another of the @GMA set ahead of our @tedcruz town hall #insideabc https://t.co/uBXghMC9kr7:48 AM - 18 Apr 2016
How Ted Cruz is Polling in New York
It’s only one day away from the New York primary and Ted Cruz is not looking like the favorite to win that state, reports ABC's VERONICA STRACQUALURSI. Cruz is polling at 18 percent according to the latest poll from WNBC/WSJ/Marist released last week.
Trump leads with 54 percent in his home state and Kasich follows at 21 percent.
If Trump can top 50 percent across all regions of the state, he will take home nearly all the state’s 95 delegates.
Getting ready for live town hall on @GMA with @tedcruz @heidiscruz -- tune in to hear their QA with New Yorkers! https://t.co/D4PVWpewtN7:59 AM - 18 Apr 2016
Ted Cruz Wins Big In Wyoming
Ted Cruz swept all 14 delegate slots at stake in Saturday’s Wyoming state convention, marking yet another state meeting where Cruz’s ground game and local party leader support boosts his delegate pursuit of Trump, reports ABC's RYAN STRUYK.
The Texas senator’s success means that 23 of the state’s 29 delegates will be bound to Cruz on the first ballot. Trump has one, Rubio has one and the other four are uncommitted.
Donald Trump’s organization in the state failed to fill a full slate of 14 Trump-preferred delegates for the 14 available slots. Only six names are on the Trump slate.
The Cruz-preferred slate of 14 delegates has signed a separate, non-binding pledge from the campaign saying they will support Cruz on all ballots of the convention under they are released.
NOW: Ted Cruz is live on @GMA! #CruzonGMA abcn.ws/1SgensK http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CgUvUkVVAAIgcNv.jpgby Ryan Struyk via twitter 4/18/2016 12:13:50 PM
"I would plead guilty to having stood up to the career politicians in Washington," Ted Cruz says when asked whether he could get along with Congress as president. "Once we win, I believe that I'm going to have a very productive and positive relationships with Congress."
While the town hall is in Times Square, ABC is also hosting four watch parties in two other states that vote soon.
ABC’s Jonathan Karl is live at Honey’s Sit and Eat diner in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
ABC is also hosting watch parties at the Gateway-Diner in Albany, Carle Place Diner in Carle Place, New York, and Montgomery County Republican Party headquarters in Rockville, Maryland.
Pennsylvania and Maryland hold their primaries on April 26.Great crowd turned out for #CruzOnGMA viewing party in Montgomery Co, MD! Overhearing lots of great intraGOP debates https://t.co/BxhdsAa9Ca8:14 AM - 18 Apr 2016
Ted Cruz explained the ‘New York values’ attack he made against presidential rival Donald Trump.
“The phrase New York values actually didn't come from me: it came from Donald Trump. It was an interview he gave a number of years ago to “Meet the Press” where he was explaining his support for partial birth abortion,” Cruz said. “I was repeating Donald's own phrasing.”
Cruz went on to argue that New York values pertain to the “left-wing democratic” values, reports ABC's VERONICA STRACQUALURSI.
“Let me be clear, as I have said many times, the people of New York, the folks here, y’all have suffered under the left-wing democratic policies year after year after year that are forced on you by politicians who aren't listening to you.”
Cruz went on to say: “There was a moment that illustrated the left-wing Democratic values perhaps better than any other, and it was when the brave men and women of the NYPD stood up and turned their back on Bill De Blasio."
WATCH: "If Donald is the nominee, Hillary Clinton wins." - @tedcruz. #CruzOnGMA abcn.ws/22HpQWU snpy.tv/1Sgh5ygby Good Morning America via twitter 4/18/2016 12:24:05 PM
Ted Cruz currently needs to win 88 percent of the remaining delegates in order to clinch the GOP nomination, ABC's RYAN STRUYK reports. If Donald Trump wins all 95 delegates in New York tomorrow, Cruz will need to win virtually every remaining delegate in order to clinch the nomination before the convention.
Really great questions in this town hall. #CruzonGMAby Candace Smith via twitter 4/18/2016 12:27:55 PM
Sen. Ted Cruz started his morning with "Good Morning America" today as he opened up on air about the presidential campaign. ABC’s MEGHAN KENEALLY notes, when asked about his competitor Donald Trump calling the system "rigged," Cruz responded by saying it was typical of the real estate mogul. "Donald is not a complicated man to understand. He doesn't handle losing well," Cruz said today.
Up next on #CruzOnGMA - Heidi Cruz joins her husband presidential candidate Ted Cruz on stageby Veronica Strac via twitter 4/18/2016 12:30:08 PM
ABC's @jonkarl is at the @GMA watch party in Philly for a question on how Cruz plans to abolish the IRS. #CruzonGMA http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CgUz2oMWcAALSvJ.jpgby Ryan Struyk via twitter 4/18/2016 12:33:32 PM
Ted Cruz on Abolishing the IRS
While on the trail, Ted Cruz has discussed his flat tax plan and pledged to abolish the IRS, ABC's PAOLA CHAVEZ notes.
Today, the Texas senator was asked how he plans on abolishing , he responded saying: “I will readily confess that ain’t easy!”
He added, “My number one priority as president is jobs and economic growth…I’m running on a simple flat tax where every American can fill out their taxes on a post card…and we’re going to abolish the IRS.”
.@tedcruz joined by his wife Heidi on @GMA LIVE town hall #CruzOnGMA http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CgU13wfW8AEx6Q9.jpgby CaraghEileen via twitter 4/18/2016 12:44:04 PM
Heidi Cruz Joins Her Husband For "GMA" Town Hall
Ted Cruz's wife Heidi also joined ABC's GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS and ROBIN ROBERTS on "GMA" this morning to talk about her agenda as potential first lady.
"I've had a very simplified job description, which is to help Ted win," she said, adding that she hasn't focused on her own agenda much, ABC's RYAN STRUYK notes.
"I learned very quickly that it's better to have less regulation than more," said Heidi Cruz, a former Goldman Sachs employee, adding that she fell in love with business at a young age.
"One of the qualities I've always admired about Ted is how unflappable he is," she said, when asked about attacks from his 2016 rivals. ""When it doesn't upset the candidate, it's a lot easier on the family."
Sen. Ted Cruz today invoked the protections included in the Constitution when a gay man asked the Republican presidential candidate about his work protecting the rights of gay voters. ABC’s MEGHAN KENEALLY reports, responding to a question from Todd Calogne, a married gay man who is a registered Republican and owner of a pizza parlor in New York City, Cruz said the Constitution protects the rights of all citizens equally. "When it comes to religious liberty, religious liberty is something that protects all of us; it applies to Christians, it applies to Jews, it applies to Muslims, it applies to atheists," Cruz said during a “Good Morning America” town hall. http://abcn.ws/1Nx49SJ
Ted Cruz has a knack for impressions, which he’s known to do on the campaign trail. The Texas senator once wanted to be an actor when he was younger, notes ABC's VERONICA STRACQUALURSI.
But does he do an impression of presidential candidate Donald Trump?
“I don't have a Donald impression. You know, he's one of a kind and I'm glad to leave it at that,” Cruz said.
His wife Heidi concluded that her favorite impression he does is Lisa Simpson from “The Simpsons.”
Ted Cruz says he and Heidi take their girls to @calpizzakitchen on Friday nights #CruzOnGMA http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CgU4ZifXIAAnOB5.jpgby Dan Linden via twitter retweeted by VeronicaStrac 4/18/2016 12:54:53 PM
LIVE on #Periscope: @TedCruz is answering questions LIVE. #CruzOnGMA periscope.tv/w/aeN_fzQ0NDgz…by Good Morning America via twitter 4/18/2016 12:58:19 PM
If First Lady, Heidi Cruz admitted she would bring back “a lovely little Cocker Spaniel” she had as a girl, reports ABC's PAOLA CHAVEZ.
“We had a lovely little cocker spaniel named Roscoe, so maybe we can bring him back,” Cruz told an audience member on Monday morning.
Ted Cruz said they promised their daughters, Caroline, 8, and Catherine, 4, they would get a dog.
Cruz joked the girls originally wanted a pony.
That's a wrap on our "Good Morning America" town hall with Ted Cruz! Thanks for joining us. Catch the highlights below and on Twitter at #CruzonGMA. http://abcn.ws/1Nx49SJ