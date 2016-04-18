Ted Cruz explained the ‘New York values’ attack he made against presidential rival Donald Trump.

“The phrase New York values actually didn't come from me: it came from Donald Trump. It was an interview he gave a number of years ago to “Meet the Press” where he was explaining his support for partial birth abortion,” Cruz said. “I was repeating Donald's own phrasing.”

Cruz went on to argue that New York values pertain to the “left-wing democratic” values, reports ABC's VERONICA STRACQUALURSI.

“Let me be clear, as I have said many times, the people of New York, the folks here, y’all have suffered under the left-wing democratic policies year after year after year that are forced on you by politicians who aren't listening to you.”

Cruz went on to say: “There was a moment that illustrated the left-wing Democratic values perhaps better than any other, and it was when the brave men and women of the NYPD stood up and turned their back on Bill De Blasio."