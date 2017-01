During the hostage crisis, an Australian radio host took calls from some hostages. "I could hear the hostage-taker in the background issuing instructions to him on what to request me to say on air,” Ray Hadley told ABC News. Hadley was hosting his radio show on Australia’s 2GB station when he says a hostage called in on his show’s open line. Hadley did not put the hostage on-air live -- worried about the risks -- but says he spoke to the hostage in four conversations before police negotiators took over.More from that ABC News story here