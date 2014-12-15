Sydney Hostage Situation: Live Updates
Hostages are being held inside a chocolate shop in Sydney, Australia.
-
Public urged to go about its business as usual - Martin Place siege police.nsw.gov.au/news/latest_re… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B45UlZjCYAAvUv9.jpgby NSW Police via twitter 12/15/2014 12:27:58 PM
-
-
Twitter hashtag #illridewithyou is trending worldwide after Australians have been posting messages about how they don't want a racist response to the ongoing hostage situation.
The theory behind the hashtag is that people are offering to ride public transport alongside anyone wearing religious clothing who fear that they may be targeted since the suspect holding the hostages is believed to be an Islamic extremist.
Read more about the trend and see some of the most moving messages here.
-
-
More from this ABC News story: Man Haron Monis, a self-proclaimed Islamic “sheikh” and alleged sexual predator, was born in Iran as Manteghi Bourjerdi and migrated to Australia in 1996, according to Australia’s 9News.
-
This 22-second video shows some hostages fleeing earlier from the shop, seen through dramatic photographs.
-
-
-
-
In 2013, reported hostage taker Man Haron Monis made headlines when he pleaded guilty to sending letters to the families of fallen Australian servicemen. He called the soldiers “murderers” and child killers. Monis was sentenced to community service. More about him in this ABC News story.
-
Check out ABC News' live video stream coverage of the cafe siege, in which armed police storm the cafe. Gunfire can be heard in the video.
-
-
-
-
-
-
A dramatic 32-second video shows armed police throwing what appears to be stun grenades, plus loud shooting and flashes of lights.
-
-
Meanwhile Uber is backtracking on price hikes in place as people were fleeing Sydney. The San Francisco-based car- company is promising free rides and refunds for those people. The company was quickly criticized in a social media storm for hiking prices during the hostage crisis. Read more about that story.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Watch ABC News' Special Report live stream coverage of the events in Sydney.
-
-
Here's a summary of what we know now that the hostage crisis is over: Sydney Hostage Crisis Over After Police Storm Cafe With Stun Grenades. Check back for updates.
-
During the hostage crisis, an Australian radio host took calls from some hostages. "I could hear the hostage-taker in the background issuing instructions to him on what to request me to say on air,” Ray Hadley told ABC News. Hadley was hosting his radio show on Australia’s 2GB station when he says a hostage called in on his show’s open line. Hadley did not put the hostage on-air live -- worried about the risks -- but says he spoke to the hostage in four conversations before police negotiators took over.
More from that ABC News story here.
-
Watch ABC News' special report with video of the standoff just as police entered the building (5 minutes, 28 seconds)
-
The U.S. Consulate Sydney is advising U.S. citizens and others to avoid the area around Martin Place until further notice, informing U.S. citizens that the Consulate will be closed to the public on Tuesday, Dec. 16. State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki says U.S. citizens in Sydney are "strongly encouraged to remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings, and monitor local news stations for updates." But no travel warning has been issued for Australia.
-
Thanks for following our live blog. Check ABCNews.com for continuing coverage in Sydney.