It's now 6:15 pm in Sydney.



Here's what we know right now:



A total of five people have been able to escape the Lindt cafe since the hostage situation began nearly eight hours ago.



It's unclear how many hostages are being held, however police have said they believe the number is less than thirty.



Earlier today, two people believed to be hostages were seen holding a black flag with Arabic writing against the shop window.



Authorities have referred to an armed gunman, however it is unclear if there was more than one assailant.



Police have had contact with the gunman but did not disclose whether they know of a motive for the siege.