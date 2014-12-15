Sydney Hostage Situation: Live Updates
Hostages are being held inside a chocolate shop in Sydney, Australia.
Latest police update:
"The first thing we will do is make sure they are OK and then we will work with these people to find out some more information..Our No. 1 aim is to resolve this incident peacefully," Deputy Commissioner Catherine Burn said.
There is no information to suggest that anyone has been injured, she added.
DCOP Burn: "Our priority is the safety of the people in the cafe and the safety of the people of NSW." #MartinPlace http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B43zIh5CUAAoDpA.jpgby NSW Police via twitter 12/15/2014 5:12:40 AM
JUST IN: 2 women have just run from Sydney cafe during ongoing hostage situation - @9NewsAUS http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B43_nb9CMAEVW5Y.jpgby ABC News via twitter 12/15/2014 6:05:44 AM
Latest update re: @nswpolice operation at #MartinPlace http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B44Br9lCMAEy4_m.jpgby NSW Police via twitter 12/15/2014 6:13:25 AM
Scenes from Sydney: It's been nearly eight hours since the hostage situation began inside the Lindt Cafe. Here's a look back at the terrifying images, deserted streets and armed police in position around Central Business District.
It's now 6:15 pm in Sydney.
Here's what we know right now:
A total of five people have been able to escape the Lindt cafe since the hostage situation began nearly eight hours ago.
It's unclear how many hostages are being held, however police have said they believe the number is less than thirty.
Earlier today, two people believed to be hostages were seen holding a black flag with Arabic writing against the shop window.
Authorities have referred to an armed gunman, however it is unclear if there was more than one assailant.
Police have had contact with the gunman but did not disclose whether they know of a motive for the siege.
Deputy Commissioner Catherine Burn: “We will be working into the night if this situation continues,” and will look at arrangements for tomorrow if they’re needed.
She thanked the community for their patience and said police are "prevented from providing a great deal of information."
Deputy Commissioner Burn: “Our approach is to resolve the situation as peacefully as possible. The priority is the safety of all involved.”by NSW Police via twitter 12/15/2014 7:59:52 AM
Premier of New South Wales, Mike Baird:
Have just spoken with leaders of Sydney's valued Islamic community. Appreciated their support and reassured them we're in this together.— Mike Baird (@mikebairdMP) December 15, 2014
Australian PM Tony Abbott just tweeted that the National Security Committee has been briefed by NSW Police on the hostage situation.
"I'm proud of the way police and security bodies have responded to the disturbing events today," he said. "It’s been a difficult day, which has tested us, but like Australians in all sorts of situations, we have risen to the challenge."
We would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and kind support over the current situation at the Lindt... fb.me/75dM4GVJcby Lindt Chocolate Cafe via twitter 12/15/2014 8:40:01 AM
Scipione: "We won’t get into the details about who is in there, how many are in there.” He also won’t say whether the five hostages were released or managed to escape.
He won’t discuss a possible motive.
“We’re not in the business of speculating, we’re in the business of investigating,” he said.
Ray Hadley, a host on 2GB radio, says he received calls from a hostage while inside the café.
“He was obviously agitated. He was a young man… scared and I could hear the hostage taker in the back ground issuing instructions to him on what to request me to say on air.”
Hadley said he spoke to one hostage four times before the police negotiators took over.
“He phoned the open line but I thought it was prudent not to put him to air, so I spoke to him off air,” he said. “I was aware of the situation and did not want to put anyone at risk.”
WATCH: The harrowing few seconds when two women escaped from the Lindt Cafe. The woman ran to freedom several hours ago and are said to be unharmed.
Premier Baird and Commissioner Scipione at the 8:30pm news conference re: police operation in Martin Place youtu.be/HiCcUKlOqxIby NSW Police via twitter 12/15/2014 10:55:32 AM
Hostages have shared the gunman's demands in chilling phone calls to the media. Read more here.
More information about the U.S. Consulate statement: The U.S. Consulate in Australia has issued a warning for American citizens in Sydney in light of the hostage situation, which they refer to as a "security incident."
The Embassy released a statement saying that the U.S. Consulate General has been evacuated but a "small group" of staffers are working from a remote location and all employees have been accounted for.
"We are closely following the security incident in Sydney. Our hearts and prayers go out to those who are being held hostage," the statement reads.
"As Australia law enforcement officials are addressing the threat, we have advised U.S. citizens and others avoid the area around Martin Place until further notice," the statement said.