It's now the 2 pm hour in Sydney.



Here's what we know so far:



A hostage situation unfolded shortly before 10am Monday at a busy chocolate cafe in the heart of Sydney's financial district.



It's unclear how many hostages are being held, however two were seen holding a black flag with Arabic writing against the shop window.



Authorities have referred to an armed gunman, however it was unclear if there was more than one assailant.



The motive for the siege is not yet known. Authorities have not yet called it an act of terrorism.



Some nearby offices were evacuated as a precaution, police said. People in buildings in the neighboring streets were directed to remain indoors and stay away from open windows.