Sydney Hostage Situation: Live Updates
Hostages are being held inside a chocolate shop in Sydney, Australia.
A hostage situation is under way in Sydney right now during the Monday lunch hour. Several people are being held hostage inside the Lindt Chocolat Café, a chocolate shop and cafe in downtown Sydney. Streets in the area were closed, offices evacuated and the public told to stay away.
Some of those being held can be seen through the shop’s windows with their hands held in the air on video from local media. So far, no injuries have been reported from the incident. We are also seeing footage of two people inside the cafe holding up what appeared to be a black flag with white Arabic writing on it.
What we know right now: Reports of the Lindt Cafe siege came in during the 10 am hour on Monday morning in Sydney. The area is popular with tourists and financial district. Some of those being held could be seen through the shop's windows with their hands held in the air. Two people were also seen inside the cafe holding up what appeared to be a black flag with white Arabic writing on it.
The U.S. Consulate General in Sydney issued a warning to Americans in the area:
U.S. Consulate Sydney informs U.S. citizens of a security incident involving at least one armed person at Lindt Chocolate Café in Martin Place in Sydney. New South Wales and Australian Federal police are addressing the threat. Please avoid the area around Martin Place until further notice.
U.S. citizens are strongly encouraged to review your personal security plan, remain aware of your surroundings including local events, and monitor local news stations for updates. Maintain a high level of vigilance and take appropriate steps to enhance your personal security.
For those confused: gunmen have taken hostages in a Sydney cafe holding a Shahada flag (NOT THE SAME AS ISIS) http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B42u21NCEAEbhzZ.jpgby brianneworth via twitter 12/15/2014 2:17:32 AM
This is the Lindt Cafe where the hostage situation is under way:
Hostage/terrorism situation going on at Martin Place Sydney CBD. Things are pretty tense atm... #sydney #cbd #MartinPlace #work #life #crazy (Courtesy: @instaa__samm)by Sam Idris via Instagram edited by Alyssa Newcomb 12/15/2014 2:26:52 AM
Chopper still flying around, pretty low. Was right over the Opera House. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B42wcHXCAAATGyP.jpgby Serrels via twitter 12/15/2014 2:29:55 AM
It's now the 2 pm hour in Sydney.
Here's what we know so far:
A hostage situation unfolded shortly before 10am Monday at a busy chocolate cafe in the heart of Sydney's financial district.
It's unclear how many hostages are being held, however two were seen holding a black flag with Arabic writing against the shop window.
Authorities have referred to an armed gunman, however it was unclear if there was more than one assailant.
The motive for the siege is not yet known. Authorities have not yet called it an act of terrorism.
Some nearby offices were evacuated as a precaution, police said. People in buildings in the neighboring streets were directed to remain indoors and stay away from open windows.
Statement from Lindt Chocolate Cafe Australia:
"We would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and kind support over the current situation at the Lindt Chocolate Café at Martin Place. We are deeply concerned over this serious incident and our thoughts and prayers are with the staff and customers involved and all their friends and families. The matter is being dealt with by the authorities and we are waiting for any updates from them."
The usually bustling Central Business District is now a ghost town. (Image Credit: Matt Doran via Instagram)by Matt Doran via Instagram edited by Alyssa Newcomb 12/15/2014 3:55:40 AM
The big question: Who is behind this siege and what is their motive? Police haven't said yet. From the last update we also learned police have not had contact with the armed gunman and have not said how many people are being held inside the cafe. We'll find out soon perhaps if there are any answers to these questions.
Footage of earlier media conference - Premier Baird and Commissioner Scipione re: police operation in Martin Place youtu.be/QXYrHlBPX-kby NSW Police via twitter 12/15/2014 4:47:39 AM
