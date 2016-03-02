ANALYSIS -- ABC's RICK KLEIN :

The Republican Party isn’t all that divided, actually. After

Tuesday night, the GOP looks remarkably united – behind someone who happens to

divide.



If you judge the party by its voters, as opposed to its leaders, the Republican Party belongs to Donald Trump. With at least five wins Tuesday, and running against a still-divided opposition, Trump is taking control the old-fashioned way: by getting more votes than the others.





Republican voters want an outsider who “tells it like it is” and will build a border wall and ban Muslims from entering the country. They may not have known they wanted those things until Trump landed on the scene – but that’s the point of a candidacy that is shaking a major party’s foundations.





Super Tuesday provided convincing evidence that Trump’s appeal extends across Cracker Barrel territory and well into Whole Foods land, to borrow a phrase used by FiveThirtyEight.com. Two states where Trump romped – rolling up some of his biggest margins yet -- tell that story.





Massachusetts is a New England state that’s the fifth wealthiest in the nation. Alabama is a Southern state that’s the fifth poorest. On Tuesday, they formed unlikely poles holding up a broadening Trump tent. Read more here.