Super Tuesday 2016: Live Updates and Analysis
Today is a critical day as voters in a total of 12 states and 1 territory cast their ballots for who they believe should be their party's presidential nominee. Super Tuesday will be winnowing the presidential field -- possibly ending a campaign for some -- or helping a dark horse gain momentum. Keep checking back for updates as the ABC News political team reports on Super Tuesday.
More voters in Oklahoma think Sanders is honest and trustworthy than say the same about Clinton (seven in 10 vs. half). Read more here.
Long Lines Snarl Voters
ABC's JENNIFER HANSLER: Voters in a number of states were faced with long lines at their polling stations. While some only waited minutes to cast their ballots, others reported waiting hours as lines stretched out of buildings and around blocks. Others reported technical glitches and broken voting machines at their election locations.
Long lines at Cedar Bluff Middle. @6News #Knoxville #SuperTuesday Be patient and be sure to #vote https://t.co/4MVejO3FSg11:06 AM - 01 Mar 2016
Voting line in front of the UT Co op https://t.co/DD3L3hY7hU2:03 PM - 01 Mar 2016
Long line waiting to vote at Rolfe Middle School in Henrico, VA due to machine problems https://t.co/55MnUXIpWE5:33 PM - 01 Mar 2016
Trying to vote, but they're having a technical glitch. (@ Granger Building in Austin, TX) https://t.co/KTrH6TWWuN https://t.co/GBWIeY6aKp3:40 PM - 01 Mar 2016
To the right of #HillaryClinton podium one reason her event takes place in FL tonight. Early voting has begun here http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ccf93v4W0AIH6Oz.jpgby Matt Gutman via twitter 3/1/2016 11:32:56 PM
Analysis: Super Tuesday Bringing Super Meltdown to Republican Party
ABC’s RICK KLEIN: How the party gets from here is perhaps more complicated. Trump may still get blocked via the front door, though options for denying him a majority of delegates are limited, given the still-divided nature of his opposition. Trump has repeatedly threatened to go third-party himself if the GOP establishment tries to steal the nomination from him. Whether it’s Trump or someone else going that route, it’s hard to imagine a scenario where that doesn’t result in the election of a Democrat to the White House – Hillary Clinton, most likely. Trump himself has shown a repeated capacity for defying expectations. He should not be underestimated in his appeal to working-class voters, and building new and unexpected coalitions of voters. Republican Party leaders have boasted of the turnout records they’re setting in early-voting states – evidence, they say, that the GOP can grow and is growing, even while Democratic turnout falls well short of 2008 levels. The chairman of the Republican National Committee, Reince Priebus, has made clear that the only bet that matters this year is on the White House. “We're cooked as a party for quite a while as a party if we don't win in 2016,” Priebus said in October, back when most in the party assumed Trump would collapse by now. Read more.
NEW: ABC News projects Hillary Clinton will win Georgia Democratic Primary and the Virginia Democratic Primary, based on exit poll data.
ABC News projects Bernie Sanders will win Vermont Democratic Primary, based on exit poll data. Read more.
One GOP Virginia Precinct Using Photo-Copied BallotsABC's RYAN STRUYK and JORDYN PHELPS: A voter in Arlington, Virginia tells ABC News that Republican primary voters in one precinct had to use photo-copied ballots because turnout was so unexpectedly high.
Voters ran out of regular ballots around 4:45 p.m. ET in at the Arlington Central Library precinct.
The photo-copied ballots could not be fed through the machine electronically and would need to be counted by hand, a poll worker told the voter.
The
Virginia Board of Elections confirms to ABC that several precincts in
Arlington County are using emergency photocopied ballots but am told that the
emergency system is working.
Hillary Clinton responded on Twitter to her two projected wins in Georgia and Virginia.The first #SuperTuesday results are in: We won Georgia and Virginia! https://t.co/lkJIlQnMrN7:01 PM - 01 Mar 2016
Bernie Sanders has declared victory in his homestate of Vermont in an email to supporters.
"The polls just closed and we
have earned our first victory of the night in Vermont," the email reads. "It looks like the margin should
be impressive as well. That means a lot of delegates for our campaign, which is
very important. I think we are going to do quite well tonight."
Anywhere about four in 10 voters in Virginia, Texas and Georgia, peaking at more than half in Alabama, favor deporting undocumented immigrants, as opposed to offering them a route to legal status. Read more here.
-
.@BernieSanders staffer advance director Paul Stovall sings national anthem at rally in Burlington http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CcgK9kGW8AAleiD.jpgby MaryAlice Parks via twitter 3/2/2016 12:29:31 AM
.@BernieSanders is really having fun tonight at home http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CcgQpxkUMAAD8GS.jpgby MaryAlice Parks via twitter 3/2/2016 12:55:39 AM
JUST IN:
ALABAMA: ABC News projects Donald Trump will win Alabama GOP Primary and Hillary Clinton will win Alabama Democratic Primary, based on exit poll data.
MASSACHUSETTS: ABC News projects Donald Trump will win Massachusetts GOP Primary, based on exit poll data.
TENNESSEE: ABC News projects Donald Trump will win Tennessee GOP Primary and Hillary Clinton will win Tennessee Democratic Primary, based on exit poll data.
-
Bernie Sanders Celebrates Win in Vermont with Singing
ABC's MARYALICE PARKS: Bernie Sanders got a hometown hero welcome in Burlington, Vermont. The crowd here cheered and cheered for minutes when he took the stage. Sanders thanked the lively room for their support and said it was good to be home.
“On a personal note, I want to thank love and the friendship that you have given our sustained me, he said. “I am so proud to bring Vermont values all across this country.”
Sanders predicted that by the end of the night he would win “many hundreds of delegates” but seemed to downplay the important of Super Tuesday.
“At the end of tonight, 15 states will have voted, 35 states remain. And let me assure you that we are going to take our fight for economic justice, for social justice, for environmental sanity, for a world of peace to everyone of those states,” he said.
After speaking about his platform of getting corporate money out politics and providing universal health care, Sanders sang one of his favorites local musicians: “This Land is Our Land” and then he walked through the crowd shaking hands and taking selfies for several minutes.
-
.@byronpitts talking to a Ted Cruz supporter at Cruz's Houston Super Tuesday event http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CcgUmK5VIAA4B3c.jpgby Jessica Hopper via twitter 3/2/2016 1:10:00 AM
-
ANALYSIS -- ABC's RICK KLEIN: Massachusetts is the fifth richest state in the country by median household income. Alabama is the fifth poorest.
The fact that voters in these two states both reacted overwhelmingly to the Trump message shows a cross-regional appeal. He’s winning in both states among moderates and conservatives, and across education and income levels – with some exceptions among the best-educated.
-
A very young @tedcruz supporter at Houston Super Tuesday party. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CcgV1c3UUAEioc2.jpgby Jessica Hopper via twitter 3/2/2016 1:15:27 AM
-
There are Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump impersonators here at Clinton's Super Tuesday party in Miami http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CcgYnWTUAAAg8uE.jpgby Liz Kreutz via twitter 3/2/2016 1:29:41 AM
-
Sanders' Campaign Manager: 'No Way We're Not Going All the Way to the Convention'ABC's MARYALICE PARKS: "No way we’re not going all the way to the convention,” Sanders campaign manager Jeff Weaver told reporters here at the Vermont rally after Bernie spoke.
"It is not going to be a message campaign, we’re going all the way to the end,” Weaver continued.
He said they thinks they will do well in New York since New Yorkers know Bernie and have seen him on TV "for decades."
He then pivoted to the midwest and went after Clinton for her economic and trade policies. He argued Michigan and Illinois had lost thousands of jobs because of her policies.
"I think she is going to have to answer as we go into the industrial midwest for why she has not stood with working class families and middle class families,” he went on. “Why she has stood with corporate interests who have quite frankly shipped our jobs overseas."
-
Video: Inside the Sanders Rally on Super TuesdayABC NewsABC News' Mary Alice Parks takes us inside Bernie Sanders' rally on Super Tuesday.
-
Staffers say Carson is 100% NOT dropping out tonight. "He will not drop out until someone gets to 1,237 [delegates]," one aide told me.by Katherine Faulders via twitter 3/2/2016 1:46:05 AM
-
As Super Tuesday results roll in across the country, @JohnKasich is in Mississippi (GOP primary is March 8) delivering a stump speech.by Ben Gittleson via twitter 3/2/2016 1:49:46 AM
-
Scene at Clinton's Miami party when Arkansas was projected for herby Liz Kreutz via twitter 3/2/2016 1:57:08 AM
"This country belongs to all of us...not just the ppl who look one way, worship one way or even think one way," Clinton says #SuperTuesdayby Liz Kreutz via twitter 3/2/2016 1:57:09 AM
Tallying the votes at Liberty Baptist Church in Atlanta, GA. #SuperTuesday http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CcgfnTrUsAEJOWo.jpgby Brad Mielke via twitter 3/2/2016 1:59:05 AM
.@BernieSanders's hometown hero welcome ends with him singing "This Land is Our Land" #burlington #supertuesdayby MaryAlice Parks via twitter 3/2/2016 2:01:07 AM
Ted Cruz wins his home state of Texas. Now can say he's the only one who beat Trump, x2.by Rick Klein via twitter 3/2/2016 2:05:41 AM
John Kasich on Super Tuesday: 'We Have Absolutely Exceeded Expectations'
ABC's BENJAMIN GITTLESON, REBECCA JARVIS, and DANIEL STEINBERGER: In short remarks just now in a hotel in Mississippi, before dozens of Mississippi Republicans, John Kasich celebrated what he called his strong showing in Vermont, Massachusetts and Virginia, and he pledged to beat Donald Trump in Ohio.
"I can say that we have absolutely exceeded expectations,” he said. "We are running right now neck and neck with Donald Trump in the state of Vermont… with a race too close to call.”
"That’s not exactly my home – Vermont,” he said, after noting he spoke with Newt Gingrich earlier and that they were surprised at the results.
"We are basically tied for second in the state of Massachusetts," he said. "We are picking up delegates in the state of Virginia, where I think we'll see some decent results in some of the suburban areas."
He said he'd do well in Mississippi, then the race would move up north. "We will beat Donald Trump in the state of Ohio," he proclaimed.
Kasich Gets Personal in Campaign SpeechABC's JEFF NAFT: In his opening remarks at a reception and dinner hosted by the Central Mississippi Republican Organization in Jackson, Kasich told a touching story about
his father, a mailman, and his mother, who both were killed by a drunk driver.
“And I remember standing in the funeral home, and the line way out the door, way down the street with people coming to see me to tell me about my daddy. And what he had meant to their families. Could you have a better legacy? Could you have made a better mark?”
The Ohio governor then went on to praise his mother. “My mother -- she was something else.” said Gov. Kasich. “That was my mother, hell on wheels. You know she was so articulate and so smart and I consider her to be a visionary. My mother really shook it up.”
In a powerful conclusion, Gov. Kasich rejected the notion that in order to win the Republican nomination he would need to engage in dirty politics and attack his fellow Republicans.
“I would rather lose than to engage in these underhanded tactics that lowered the bar in American politics today. You know what? We are not electing class president. Or class clown. We are electing the leader of the free world.”
-
Oh this @realDonaldTrump bust definitely exists. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CcglcB-W4AIILxn.jpgby Brad Mielke via twitter 3/2/2016 2:28:20 AM
-
The reaction from @realDonaldTrump supporters as Rubio claims he's stolen Trump's momentum:by Brad Mielke via twitter 3/2/2016 2:28:26 AM
-
ABC's RICK KLEIN: It’s going to be very hard for Marco Rubio to make the case that
he deserves to be the last man standing against Donald Trump, given his
performance so far.
Donald Trump has lost a total of three states – including Texas and Oklahoma tonight – all three of those times, he lost to Ted Cruz.
Rubio is also in danger of being shut out of most delegates in Texas and Tennessee – his vote totally perilously close to not reaching 20 percent statewide.
Cruz is running second now in Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee, in addition to his two wins. Rubio is still looking for his first win, and in real danger of going 0 for his first 15.
-
Carson says millions of Americans on Facebook are saying to him "you cannot leave us."by Katherine Faulders via twitter 3/2/2016 2:36:02 AM
-
"I am not ready to quit," Carson says at election night party in Baltimore.by Katherine Faulders via twitter 3/2/2016 2:37:15 AM
-
I spy Christie. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CcgpoGFUsAA3fff.jpgby Tom Llamas via twitter 3/2/2016 2:43:19 AM
-
Hillary email thanking supporters: "When this race got tight in Iowa and tough in New Hampshire, you never wavered..."by Ryan Struyk via twitter 3/2/2016 2:47:56 AM
-
Boston HRC supporters aren't thrilled about Trump's speech. They put Campaign signs over the projection screen.by Matthew Claiborne via twitter 3/2/2016 2:48:49 AM
-
delegates won #SuperTuesday so far: Trump 147, Cruz 52, Rubio 31, Kasich 14, Carson 2.by Rick Klein via twitter 3/2/2016 2:54:03 AM