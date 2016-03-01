ABC's MARYALICE PARKS: Bernie Sanders got a hometown hero welcome in Burlington, Vermont. The crowd here cheered and cheered for minutes when he took the stage. Sanders thanked the lively room for their support and said it was good to be home.





“On a personal note, I want to thank love and the friendship that you have given our sustained me, he said. “I am so proud to bring Vermont values all across this country.”





Sanders predicted that by the end of the night he would win “many hundreds of delegates” but seemed to downplay the important of Super Tuesday.





“At the end of tonight, 15 states will have voted, 35 states remain. And let me assure you that we are going to take our fight for economic justice, for social justice, for environmental sanity, for a world of peace to everyone of those states,” he said.





After speaking about his platform of getting corporate money out politics and providing universal health care, Sanders sang one of his favorites local musicians: “This Land is Our Land” and then he walked through the crowd shaking hands and taking selfies for several minutes.





