Marco Rubio Talks Super Tuesday, Lists States He Thinks He'll Do Well In





ABC's INES DE LA CUETARA: Speaking to reporters after his rally in Andover, Minnesota, Marco Rubio said this might not be such a great night for Donald Trump.





"We’re gonna have a lot of delegates after tonight and you’re gonna see very clearly after tonight that Donald Trump has no chance of ever getting the delegates he needs to be the nominee," he said.









He also said it might also be a rough night for Cruz.





"This was supposed to be Ted Cruz’s day. This was the day where he said he was going to bring an end to the campaign, Super Tuesday, he was going to sweep the South. I don’t think that’s going to happen -- it’s pretty clear now, and so I think he has big problems as he faces that," he said.











"If you can’t sweep up Super Tuesday where else in this country are you going to get a big showing? Because it only gets worse from here for him. It only gets better for us and I feel good about it," he went on.





But said that Cruz "has a right to stay in this as long as he wants to," even if he loses Texas.





Finally gave some specifics about what states he hoped to do well in.





"We feel great about Minnesota we feel great about Virginia we feel great about a bunch of them," he said, adding he was confident they would get a lot of delegates.





Asked if he thought he could finish ahead of Ted Cruz in a majority of the states tonight, he said "we'll see."

"I certainly think we’re going to do a lot better than we’re expected to do tonight," he said.

Although Florida doesn't hold its primary until March 15, Rubio feels confident he'll win his homestate.









