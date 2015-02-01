Super Bowl 2015 Live Blog
The Seattle Seahawks are looking to defend their Super Bowl title against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
Skittles did not compensate NBC for the in-broadcast mention at the beginning of the game w/Lynchby darren rovell via twitter 2/1/2015 11:57:49 PM
Lynch is the key to Seattle winning. He has to have 90 plus tonightby Desmond Clark via twitter 2/1/2015 11:57:55 PM
Before that throw, Tom Brady had thrown 30 touchdowns and 2 interceptions in the red zone, including playoffs, this season.by Kevin Seifert via twitter 2/1/2015 11:59:50 PM
Brady got crushed. Rare red zone INT.by SandoESPN via twitter 2/1/2015 11:59:53 PM
So much for that secondary not playing well this game.by Josh Weinfuss via twitter 2/1/2015 11:59:57 PM
So much for the genius play-calling. SEA INT Brady, in the red zone.by Josina Anderson via twitter 2/1/2015 11:59:59 PM
Stadium DJ has to be from DC....by Josina Anderson via twitter 2/2/2015 12:00:33 AM
Jeremy Lane picks Brady in the end zone. Brady was being pressured and made awful decision.by Jane McManus via twitter 2/2/2015 12:00:59 AM
Huge INT by Lane, but may be hurt.by Terry Blount via twitter 2/2/2015 12:01:08 AM
That was a deflating interception for the Patriotsby NFL on ESPN via twitter 2/2/2015 12:01:23 AM
Tom Brady is 9 for 11 for 48 yards and an INT.by Josh Weinfuss via twitter 2/2/2015 12:01:25 AM
Brady previously had 38 TD with 4 INTs in red zone during playoffs. 276-16 is ratio during regular season.by SandoESPN via twitter 2/2/2015 12:01:30 AM
Why we shouldn't be cheering the anti-domestic violence Super Bowl ad theguardian.com/commentisfree/…by JessicaValenti via twitter retweeted by janesports 2/2/2015 12:02:38 AM
Credit: AP Photo/Matt Yorkby Jon Hudec, ESPN.com via A.espncdn 2/2/2015 12:03:10 AM
Kevin Durant also in the building.by Josina Anderson via twitter 2/2/2015 12:03:14 AM
First red zone interception in a playoff game for Tom Brady since the 2007 AFC Championship vs Chargersby ESPN Stats & Info via twitter 2/2/2015 12:03:19 AM
Lane leaving on a cart.by SandoESPN via twitter 2/2/2015 12:03:57 AM
Seahawks: 12-0 this season (including playoffs) when they have an INTby ESPN Stats & Info via twitter 2/2/2015 12:04:10 AM
After that INT, Lane is being carted off the field with what appears to be a serious arm injury.by Kevin Seifert via twitter 2/2/2015 12:04:22 AM
Jeremy Lane leaving the field on a cart with this arm in a cast after making the biggest play for the Seahawks so farby NFL on ESPN via twitter 2/2/2015 12:04:28 AM
Jeremy Lane gets the INT and is leaving on a cart. Shame.by Josina Anderson via twitter 2/2/2015 12:04:40 AM
Seahawks DB Jeremy Lane being carted off field.by Jane McManus via twitter 2/2/2015 12:04:42 AM
Patriots RB snaps through first quarter: LeGarrette Blount 11, Shane Vereen 8.by Mike Reiss via twitter 2/2/2015 12:05:11 AM
Jeremy Lane's 1st career interception was the 2nd in 3 playoff games for the Seahawks in the red zone. They had no such INT in reg seasonby ESPN Stats & Info via twitter 2/2/2015 12:05:36 AM
Wilson had all day to throw and couldn't find another open. No score after one Q.by Terry Blount via twitter 2/2/2015 12:05:49 AM
Patriots' base defense tonight has Akeem Ayers as 3rd LB along with Dont'a Hightower & Jamie Collins. Used against 2-TE package.by Mike Reiss via twitter 2/2/2015 12:06:49 AM
Seahawks announce CB Jeremy Lane's return is doubtful with a left arm injury that looks nasty on the replay.by John Clayton via twitter 2/2/2015 12:07:11 AM
