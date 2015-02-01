Super Bowl 2015 Live Blog
The Seattle Seahawks are looking to defend their Super Bowl title against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
NFL rule book: “Roughing the kicker if a defensive player contacts the plant leg of the kicker while his kicking leg is still in the air."by Kevin Seifert via twitter 2/1/2015 11:44:57 PM
Marshawn Lynch took OFF the gold cleats between warmups and game time.
What could have been... http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8y90_CCYAARxbd.jpgby NFL on ESPN via twitter 2/1/2015 11:45:07 PM
Early win for Patriots, with Seahawks trying to run on their nickel. Able to stop the run with lighter box. Shows big guys up front winning.by Mike Reiss via twitter 2/1/2015 11:46:06 PM
Unger's snaps in the shotgun have been an issue the last two games.by Terry Blount via twitter 2/1/2015 11:46:13 PM
Remember, in 5 career games against the #Patriots, Marshawn Lynch has never rushed for over a 100 yards. He's had just 1 rush TD pre-LOB eraby Josina Anderson via twitter 2/1/2015 11:46:21 PM
The key to stopping @MoneyLynch is doing it for the full game. Defensive guys get tired of seeing him late.by SandoESPN via twitter 2/1/2015 11:47:19 PM
The Patriots are already doing better than the Broncos last yearby NFL on ESPN via twitter 2/1/2015 11:47:49 PM
Seahawks overloading left side with three wides and running. Go 4 and out.by Jane McManus via twitter 2/1/2015 11:48:06 PM
Patriots set to open this drive in three-wide once againby Jeff Legwold via twitter 2/1/2015 11:49:49 PM
Patriots ran 4 of their first 6 snaps in 3-WR package. They have 3-WR package on field again here. More PT for No. 3 WR Danny Amendola.by Mike Reiss via twitter 2/1/2015 11:49:54 PM
Patriots haven't scored in 1st quarter in any of 5 Super Bowl appearances under Belichick entering today (via @eliassports)by ESPN Stats & Info via twitter 2/1/2015 11:50:13 PM
Gostkowski has more makes from 50+ yards than Gary Anderson.by Benjamin Morris via twitter 2/1/2015 11:50:25 PM
On punt. RT @MikePereira Just went back on my non-Tivo TV. It should have been roughing. There was contact on the knee. It was enough.by Mike Reiss via twitter 2/1/2015 11:50:27 PM
Marshawn Lynch averaged only 53 rushing yards per in 5 previous games vs Patriotsby Ian O'Connor via twitter 2/1/2015 11:50:58 PM
Jonas Gray told me Belichick emphasized in their 1st SB meeting don't overdo trying to beat on the outside, hit t/ middle, to soften flanks.by Josina Anderson via twitter 2/1/2015 11:54:41 PM
The Patriots have NEVER scored a point under Bill Belichick in the 1st quarter of a Super Bowl http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8y_XkQCcAABPTc.jpgby NFL on ESPN via twitter 2/1/2015 11:54:50 PM
Pats RB LeGarrette Blount is averaging 3.4rypc when he goes down the middle.by Josina Anderson via twitter 2/1/2015 11:55:41 PM
They are playing go-go in this stadium. We are officially crunk.by Josina Anderson via twitter 2/1/2015 11:56:32 PM
Patriots going with extra protection along line at expense of a skill playerby Jane McManus via twitter 2/1/2015 11:57:06 PM
On NBC, Al Michaels said Earl Thomas told him if Super Bowl was last week, Thomas couldn't have played.by Josh Weinfuss via twitter 2/1/2015 11:57:33 PM