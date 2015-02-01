Super Bowl 2015 Live Blog
The Seattle Seahawks are looking to defend their Super Bowl title against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
Beast Mode with the Skittles!!by NFL on ESPN via twitter 2/1/2015 11:33:23 PM
Here we go...SUPER BOWL XLIX is underway!!🏈🏈🏈🏈💯💯🏆🏆by NFL on ESPN via twitter 2/1/2015 11:33:32 PM
Patriots haven't scored on an opening drive in their last 5 games; haven't scored a TD on an opening drive in their last 8 gamesby ESPN Stats & Info via twitter 2/1/2015 11:33:49 PM
Sportsbook.com tells me that 40% of bettors had Bill Belichick in a blue hoodie, others had grey.by darren rovell via twitter 2/1/2015 11:33:59 PM
Missed tackle number one. Key to the gameby mark schlereth via twitter 2/1/2015 11:34:34 PM
The Super Bowl kicker named Stephen has made 14 of 18 career attempts from 50+ yards. The one named Steven has made only 9 of 17.by Benjamin Morris via twitter 2/1/2015 11:34:37 PM
Wow. That was some serious noise as the Patriots tried to snap for their first play. Wonder if they’ll need to use silent counts.by Kevin Seifert via twitter 2/1/2015 11:35:11 PM
by Josina Anderson via twitter 2/1/2015 11:35:26 PM
Remember, short passes & yds after catch.by Brian Dawkins via twitter 2/1/2015 11:35:31 PM
Gronk lines up almost on the sideline on the first play to go against Sherm.by Terry Blount via twitter 2/1/2015 11:35:33 PM
Tom Brady has 20 career postseason wins ... let's put that in perspective -- http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8y769sCQAEzqDy.jpgby ESPN Stats & Info via twitter 2/1/2015 11:35:37 PM
Sherman missed tackle. Curious if he can tackle well with injury.by SandoESPN via twitter 2/1/2015 11:35:51 PM
Sherman missing an easy tackle there..by Josina Anderson via twitter 2/1/2015 11:35:58 PM
Early matchups: In 2-TE package with Gronkowski/Hoomanawanui, Seahawks matching in base D. Against 3-WR package, Seahawks match in nickel.by Mike Reiss via twitter 2/1/2015 11:36:53 PM
Tom Brady has won 17 more playoff games than the six QB's drafted before him combined.by darren rovell via twitter 2/1/2015 11:37:11 PM
Flag on Johnson for running into the kicker. Still fourth down.by Terry Blount via twitter 2/1/2015 11:39:46 PM
Amendola and Lane jawing after the play. Amendola bumped him.by SandoESPN via twitter 2/1/2015 11:40:24 PM
Stop. RT @alfitzpatrick07: @JosinaAnderson #elbowgateby Josina Anderson via twitter 2/1/2015 11:40:42 PM
Tom Brady checking his wrist band before calling out the plays in the huddle.by Jane McManus via twitter 2/1/2015 11:40:59 PM
Running into the kicker?
Looks like it could've been roughing.
Seattle with a potential break.by NFL on ESPN via twitter 2/1/2015 11:41:22 PM
As expected, Tom Brady is throwing just about anything underneath.by John Clayton via twitter 2/1/2015 11:41:30 PM
Early controversy RT @RefereeJimD: Hitting the plant foot of the kicker is a 15 yard penalty....should have been 15!by Kevin Seifert via twitter 2/1/2015 11:41:56 PM
I'd invest in Amy Purdy. Not sure I'd buy a Toyota.by darren rovell via twitter 2/1/2015 11:42:10 PM
Seahawks start at their 16.by Terry Blount via twitter 2/1/2015 11:42:16 PM
Seahawks have 3-WRs in huddle with TE Luke Wilson and RB Marshawn Lynch and Patriots with their nickel package on the field.by Mike Reiss via twitter 2/1/2015 11:43:26 PM
Patriots went three-wide on four snaps in opening drive looking for a little space to work. Brady first read Gronk on 3rd down, but not openby Jeff Legwold via twitter 2/1/2015 11:43:28 PM
-->RT @RefereeJimD: Hitting the plant foot of the kicker is a 15 yard penalty....should have been 15!by Josina Anderson via twitter 2/1/2015 11:43:44 PM
Russell Wilson was a two-star recruit when he was signed out of HS by NC Stateby darren rovell via twitter 2/1/2015 11:44:38 PM
This game will come down to SEA's offensive line vs. NE's defensive line.by Josh Weinfuss via twitter 2/1/2015 11:44:41 PM