Super Bowl 2015 Live Blog
The Seattle Seahawks are looking to defend their Super Bowl title against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
No joke like 10 to 1 #Seahawks fans! #Seattle came to represent 👍🙌👍 #SuperBowl49by chitajohnson via Instagram 2/1/2015 11:21:21 PM
Idina Menzel hits the over. Unofficial National Anthem time is 2:05.by darren rovell via twitter 2/1/2015 11:21:51 PM
If you bet the over-under on the national anthem, I’m pretty sure it hit the over. Great rendition though from @idinamenzelby Kevin Seifert via twitter 2/1/2015 11:22:11 PM
Wow sing Idina sing #superbowl #nationalanthemby Amy Robach via Instagram 2/1/2015 11:22:37 PM
If you heard booing, and later an attempt to drown it out with cheers, that was the crowd’s reaction to Bill Belichick on the big screen.by Kevin Seifert via twitter 2/1/2015 11:23:09 PM
Idina Menzel 🎤🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸by NFL on ESPN via twitter 2/1/2015 11:23:21 PM
Sorry for those who bet on Menzel forgetting a word. She did not.by darren rovell via twitter 2/1/2015 11:23:25 PM
I guess the NFL decided against giving John Travolta a mulligan on introducing Idina Menzelby Ian O'Connor via twitter 2/1/2015 11:24:14 PM
A QB wearing # 12 has won 31% of the Super Bowls, more than any other number.by darren rovell via twitter 2/1/2015 11:24:41 PM
It is time...#SB49 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8y6CzsCAAAwSnR.jpgby NFL on ESPN via twitter 2/1/2015 11:25:42 PM
We couldn't have our super bowl party at our new place like we wanted to because of treatment. So leah wanted to order a bunch of food for all the families on our oncology floor so we could could just have a party here #improviseby Devon Still via Instagram 2/1/2015 11:25:48 PM
Patriots call heads. Coin comes up tails. Patriots lose toss for just the fifth time in 19 games this season.by Mike Reiss via twitter 2/1/2015 11:26:50 PM
TAILS NEVER FAILS!by NFL on ESPN via twitter 2/1/2015 11:26:53 PM
Looks like Seahawks won toss and deferred..by Jeff Legwold via twitter 2/1/2015 11:27:03 PM
# of TV cameras for Super Bowl Broadcast: 16 in 1980, 46 today.by darren rovell via twitter 2/1/2015 11:27:53 PM
Patriots will receive kickoff to open the game. Team usually defers choice to second half.by Mike Reiss via twitter 2/1/2015 11:28:08 PM
Let's go Pats!!! #superbowl #patriots #pats4life #phoenix #patswinby Ryan Crimmins via Instagram 2/1/2015 11:28:30 PM
This is 5th time since 1990 that the No. 1 seed in each conference reached the Super Bowl. NFC team won the previous 4by ESPN Stats & Info via twitter 2/1/2015 11:28:32 PM
Rihanna's chillin...#SuperBowlXLIX http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8y50GvCAAAv7Xq.jpgby Connor Barwin via twitter 2/1/2015 11:30:06 PM
Patriots are 2-2 this season when losing the opening toss.by Mike Reiss via twitter 2/1/2015 11:30:21 PM
Patriots secret weapon.... they have never lost a game when Tedy Bruschi is the honorary team captainby mark schlereth via twitter retweeted by janesports 2/1/2015 11:30:28 PM
I have Patriots winning.by Jane McManus via twitter 2/1/2015 11:30:58 PM
As great as Belichick and Brady are, they haven't won the big one in ten long years. No real muscle memory at work here.by Ian O'Connor via twitter 2/1/2015 11:32:04 PM
Crowd at super bowl has seattle feel.by John Banks via twitter 2/1/2015 11:32:18 PM
Special teams coach Scott O'Brien pointed out Seahawks were minus-6 on kickoffs in recent games, so felt they had a chance for a return or 2by Mike Reiss via twitter 2/1/2015 11:32:49 PM
Ready to go here at CenturyLink...I mean, University of Phoenix Stadiumby Ian O'Connor via twitter 2/1/2015 11:33:09 PM
The gang's all here. One more time for all the glory. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8y7kwhCYAIzQND.jpgby Terry Blount via twitter 2/1/2015 11:33:14 PM
The minus-6 reference is to how deep into the end zone Steven Hauschka's kickoffs have been going.by Mike Reiss via twitter 2/1/2015 11:33:16 PM
The most exciting second in all of sports! http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8y7xAlCEAAbrns.jpgby Stoltmann1971 via twitter 2/1/2015 11:33:18 PM