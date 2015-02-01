Super Bowl 2015 Live Blog
The Seattle Seahawks are looking to defend their Super Bowl title against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
A slightly better look RT @SportsCenter: Marshawn Lynch is wearing gold cleats for Super Bowl XLIX. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8yygXSCMAAganw.jpgby Kevin Seifert via twitter 2/1/2015 10:51:35 PM
Both teams have left the field. 39:40 showing on clock. Let the last pregame festivities begin before we kick off Super Bowl XLIX.by Kevin Seifert via twitter 2/1/2015 10:51:41 PM
Excited to watch Collins & Hightower. I expect both to spy Wilson a high % of the time, but also, one will blitz a fair amount too I bet to mix things up. When the center slides one way or the other, those LBs then decided post-snap which is coming...opposite the side the OC slides
Seahawks Sushi (H/T @NewcastleNewsWA) http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8yypNRIcAAqQzC.pngby darren rovell via twitter 2/1/2015 10:51:45 PM
The view from auxiliary press box. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8yyqOdCIAAKFfI.jpgby John Banks via twitter 2/1/2015 10:51:54 PM
If you let players like Marshawn Lynch pick their own shoes, next thing you know you're letting teams control their own game balls.by anamariecox via twitter retweeted by janesports 2/1/2015 10:52:00 PM
In warm-ups Seahawks safety Earl Thomas wore shoulder brace, safety Kam Chancellor with knee brace. Both did all drills, etc.by Jeff Legwold via twitter 2/1/2015 10:53:19 PM
Jonathan Kraft, on 98.5 The Sports Hub interview, says QB Tom Brady was "blindsided" by media firestorm regarding NFL's investigation.by Mike Reiss via twitter 2/1/2015 10:54:17 PM
I'm guessing Marshawn Lynch barefoot is better than 95% of NFL running backs.by Jane McManus via twitter 2/1/2015 10:54:19 PM
Groundscrew filling divots after warmups. Field a bit beat up in between hashmarks near Patriots’ (logo) end zone.by Kevin Seifert via twitter 2/1/2015 10:54:20 PM
Fine craftsmanship by barber @RobTheOriginal http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8yzSdkCEAEGxJ4.pngby darren rovell via twitter 2/1/2015 10:54:49 PM
RT if you have the @Seahawks winning the SUPER BOWL!! Take your pick with @VerizonWireless #WhosGonnaWin http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8yzfC8CMAAQVK5.jpgby NFL on ESPN via twitter 2/1/2015 10:55:38 PM
by Brian Reynolds via Instagram 2/1/2015 10:56:06 PM
And the pregame show starts off with an instrumental of “Shake it Off.” Awaiting “Uptown Funk."by Kevin Seifert via twitter 2/1/2015 10:56:35 PM
This is kind of awesome #SBXLIX http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8yzhEmCEAMQPuu.jpgby Connor Barwin via twitter 2/1/2015 10:57:18 PM
#Chicago is in the house! #Bears @BMarshall @BrittneyPayton @peanuttillman #SuperBowlXLIX http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8yri2oCEAAlgmz.jpgby Jarrett Payton via twitter 2/1/2015 10:58:34 PM
Bad thing for Seattle is NE's offense can get into attack mode regardless of what the Seahawks do. If Seattle goes seven man front, NE will power rush. If Seattle goes eighth man in the box, NE will dink/dunk. If Seattle aims to go nickel, NE throws at Lane. They can also test Sherman and Chancellor's injuries.
The NFC has won 4 of the last 5 Super Bowls. Seahawks going for 5 of 6.
Russell Wilson getting the team HYPED! http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8y0BKhCYAA5JpA.jpgby NFL on ESPN via twitter 2/1/2015 11:00:13 PM
30 minutes! http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8y0blsCAAAMYUW.jpgby nezapavcic via twitter 2/1/2015 11:00:51 PM
Perspective: Tiger Woods has won 6 Majors since the Patriots last won a Super Bowl.by Benjamin Morris via twitter 2/1/2015 11:01:19 PM
No question KC...and I know it seems like I am way too Pro-Pats, but I just think these matchups favor NEng too much....Also, we will see a TON of single high safety looks from SEA D...and Brady and Gronk have exceptional numbers vs single high...although Thomas certainly isn't your average FS
Julian Edelman Super Bowl touchdown pass? http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8y0xaeCQAAb7gV.jpgby NFL on ESPN via twitter 2/1/2015 11:03:28 PM
Pregame noise suggests there are more Seahawks fans here than Patriots fans.by Kevin Seifert via twitter 2/1/2015 11:03:54 PM
Huge difference in crowd noise when announcer solicited each team's fans to cheer.by SandoESPN via twitter 2/1/2015 11:03:54 PM
I can't believe I won!!! Shaun Alexander, retired Seahawk, presented it to me. Thank you Polaris EBikes #polarisebikes #superbowl #12s #seahawksby Chris Cooper via Instagram 2/1/2015 11:04:06 PM
Bill Belichick (top right) on the Wesleyan lacrosse team (H/T @si_vault) http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8y1dWaCUAI5boN.pngby darren rovell via twitter 2/1/2015 11:05:44 PM
High-level reporting in action here from ESPN.com. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8y1kfTCUAAJWPT.pngby Kevin Seifert via twitter 2/1/2015 11:05:56 PM
