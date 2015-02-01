Super Bowl 2015 Live Blog
The Seattle Seahawks are looking to defend their Super Bowl title against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
-
-
GAME DAY #XLIX #seahawks #seattle #mexican #arizona #phoenix #mexico #nfl #february1by idanonina via Instagram 2/1/2015 10:39:05 PM
-
Pats Super Bowl Party Parfait http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8yvzEKCEAAjChZ.pngby darren rovell via twitter 2/1/2015 10:39:20 PM
-
-
A look at the challenge the Patriots will face from the Seahawks defense http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8yv3LsCcAA4Yc1.jpgby ESPN Stats & Info via twitter 2/1/2015 10:39:34 PM
-
-
-
Stadium clock ticking past 50:00. Roof open. Cool air ciculating. Sun blinding upper decks behind #Patriots' sideline but that will change.by SandoESPN via twitter 2/1/2015 10:40:16 PM
-
There's a great moment before games when players stretch and the coaches go around to each player. That's happening with Seahawks now.by Jane McManus via twitter 2/1/2015 10:40:19 PM
-
-
I cannot explain the photo that attached to previous Tweet. Unintentional. Fortunately, Twitter is a place for understandingby Ed Werder via twitter 2/1/2015 10:41:09 PM
-
Scandalous, @NYT4thDownBot is using outdated kicking data!
fivethirtyeight.com/features/kicke… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8yv7oiCUAAlXDJ.pngby 3rdMoment via twitter retweeted by skepticalsports 2/1/2015 10:41:28 PM
-
Let's go pats!! #Superbowl #patriots #brady #grogan @mariamenounos @patriotsby Meredith Ahern via Instagram 2/1/2015 10:41:42 PM
-
-
-
pregame #tailgate. thanks @nfl for throwing one hell of a party! ✨🍻✨🎉✨ #sb49 #xlix #nfl #superbowl #football #phoenixby Anahita Moussavian via Instagram 2/1/2015 10:43:14 PM
-
Starbucks window in Seattle (H/T @JenEyre) http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8ywv_zCAAAHUmZ.pngby darren rovell via twitter 2/1/2015 10:43:30 PM
-
Keep an eye on Sherman and Chancellor. Sherman fielding punts with right arm, not injured left arm. Chancellor wearing bulky knee brace.by John Pluym via twitter 2/1/2015 10:43:32 PM
-
-
Football Fatties! #Superbowl #patriots #ineedamedic #concussion #help #footballfatties @mariamenounosby Meredith Ahern via Instagram 2/1/2015 10:44:58 PM
-
-
Who would have thought this this kid would be Pats QB & go to more Super Bowls than Montana? http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8yxQrrCMAEPHmS.pngby darren rovell via twitter 2/1/2015 10:45:57 PM
-
-
Its Game Day!!!! #Superbowl #SB49 #Seahawks #patriots #phoenixby Carlo Hernandez via Instagram 2/1/2015 10:46:24 PM
-
Seahawks mascot #SBLIX #Seahawksby Sandra🎀Taylor via Instagram 2/1/2015 10:46:42 PM
-
A little blurry from the upper deck, but that's Marshawn Lynch with gold cleats. He'll need to change before kickoff. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8yxgpDCIAAhuXx.jpgby Kevin Seifert via twitter 2/1/2015 10:46:50 PM
-
-
Fist off, I think this is a very even game and SEA has a GREAT chance to win even though I am taking NEng, but what worries me with my Pats' pick is SEA's pass rush consistently getting to Brady...although I will say, one huge difference between this SEA D and last year's is their pass rush isn't nearly as strong
-
-
-
Did an Insider article this week taking a look at Seattle's multiple defensive weaknesses -
Joyner: How Pats can exploit Seattle DESPN.comThe Seattle Seahawks' soft spots on defense could lead to the end of the group's reign, writes KC Joyner.
-
Vic 20 RT @JaronC_: @SeifertESPN Did you take that with the webcam from your Commodore 64?by Kevin Seifert via twitter 2/1/2015 10:48:24 PM
-
Lynch wore his gold shoes in warm-ups. No doubt he'll be changing those (not legal) before the kickoff.by Terry Blount via twitter 2/1/2015 10:48:37 PM
-
-
-
Marshawn Lynch wearing GOLD CLEATS during warmups #BeastSwag http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8yx8QXCQAAJusV.jpgby NFL on ESPN via twitter 2/1/2015 10:49:20 PM
-
-
-
Patriots have completed their pre-game warmup. Bill Belichick right in the middle of it, with hands-on coaching with defensive linemen.by Mike Reiss via twitter 2/1/2015 10:49:28 PM
-
Now 41 minutes showing on the scoreboard clock, so a longer-than-normal wait until game-time. Patriots went through these things at practiceby Mike Reiss via twitter 2/1/2015 10:49:52 PM
-
Seattle DB injuries, needed miracle vs GB, healthy Gronk, Brady/Belichick desperate to end 10-yr drought=Pats 24, Seattle 17by Ian O'Connor via twitter 2/1/2015 10:49:57 PM
-
-
-
-
Let the adventure begin!by NolanH74 via twitter 2/1/2015 10:51:31 PM