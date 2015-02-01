Super Bowl 2015 Live Blog
The Seattle Seahawks are looking to defend their Super Bowl title against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
Super Bowl XLIX Tickets Most Expensive EverESPN.comESPN Video: ESPN sports business reporter Darren Rovell breaks down why the tickets for Super Bowl XLIX are the priciest in the game's history.
Pete Carroll's headset somewhere in here. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8yr7ieCIAIyl6V.jpgby John Pluym via twitter 2/1/2015 10:22:34 PM
Only 4% of fans in survey by the Hass Avocado admit to double dipping in the guacamole at their Super Bowl party http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8yr_-nCAAA86nY.pngby darren rovell via twitter 2/1/2015 10:22:49 PM
Will replay decide the Super Bowl? http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8ysWFNCMAAqvLt.jpgby John Pluym via twitter 2/1/2015 10:24:13 PM
Scene-setter: Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll meet near midfield and shake hands, presumably wishing each other luck. Lot of respect there.by Mike Reiss via twitter 2/1/2015 10:25:01 PM
Tonight's flashlight for Katy Perry's halftime show. And don't forget about Lenny Cravitz! http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8ysqX3CMAEvn1j.jpgby John Pluym via twitter 2/1/2015 10:25:34 PM
Carroll and Belichick exchange pats & handshakes near midfield. You can tell Bill is genuine in his respect & affection 4 Peteby Ian O'Connor via twitter 2/1/2015 10:26:06 PM
“@TSNDaveNaylor: Seriously, this crowd is like a Seahawk home game. #TSN1050 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8yq9AyIQAAcZ4M.jpg” #Q13FOXby ErinMayovsky via twitter retweeted by TerryBlountESPN 2/1/2015 10:26:50 PM
Letter from Robert Kraft a month after the team agreed to move to Hartford. Deal was undone 4 months later http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8ys8e6CMAAGP0Z.pngby darren rovell via twitter 2/1/2015 10:26:50 PM
Tom Brady is FIRED UP! http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8ytlJECQAEiM4z.jpgby NFL on ESPN via twitter 2/1/2015 10:30:04 PM
Biggest injury insurance payoff in sports history? This guy. $7,000,000 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8ytulnCAAAHB6v.pngby darren rovell via twitter 2/1/2015 10:30:22 PM
Kam is wearing a small knee brace under the sock of his left knee.by Terry Blount via twitter 2/1/2015 10:31:04 PM
Outstanding RT @cjzero Executive Chef Russell Wilson http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8yt2oeCYAAUDpB.jpgby darren rovell via twitter 2/1/2015 10:31:04 PM
#Seahawks S Earl Thomas appears to have harness to protect left shoulder, dropped 4th pass in warmups http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8yuBANCUAApNb6.jpgby Ed Werder via twitter 2/1/2015 10:31:30 PM
Richard Sherman wearing a compression sleeve on his left arm/elbow http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8yuoVWCMAAMI7B.jpgby NFL on ESPN via twitter 2/1/2015 10:34:41 PM
I think the same thing D....I think we get a fair amount of Pats 12 Personnel, with Vereen, Gronk, Wright and 2 WRs...and then go to shotgun in empty and spread the field. Guys like Wright and Vereen could be huge with some clutch catches in such a situation
25 Years Ago: Told his Broncos were 11.5 dogs in Super Bowl, owner Pat Bowlen said “take the Broncos & the points.” 49ers beat them by 45.by darren rovell via twitter 2/1/2015 10:36:34 PM
Tombo, my first play call of this game if I am Pats' OC: Split Gronk out wide to the right-line him right up over Sherman. If Sherman plays off, run a quick screen to Gronk. If Sherm presses, run the slant and let Gronk use his huge body to shield him. I want to see Sherm tackle Gronk on the first play of the game with that elbow injury
As expected, rookie center Bryan Stork lines up with top group in warmups -- LT Solder, LG Connolly, C Stork, RG Wendell, RT Vollmer.by Mike Reiss via twitter 2/1/2015 10:38:30 PM
