Super Bowl 2015 Live Blog
The Seattle Seahawks are looking to defend their Super Bowl title against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
-
My prediction was 24-17 Seattle....I have a chance hahaby Torrey Smith via twitter 2/2/2015 1:55:13 AM
-
ICYMI: A bunch of #AZCardinals gave me their predictions for #SB49 espn.go.com/blog/arizona-c…by Josh Weinfuss via twitter 2/2/2015 1:55:36 AM
-
Darrelle Revis was upset on the Baldwin touchdown because he got picked on the ref and Baldwin was side open.by John Clayton via twitter 2/2/2015 1:56:18 AM
-
Avril may have a concussion. His return is questionable.by Terry Blount via twitter 2/2/2015 1:56:36 AM
-
Cliff Avril is being evaluated for a concussion. His return is questionable.by John Clayton via twitter 2/2/2015 1:56:42 AM
-
Belichick said the other day Seattle competes as relentlessly as any team he's ever observed. A hell of a compliment.by Ian O'Connor via twitter 2/2/2015 1:56:54 AM
-
Wilson closing the gap: Brady: 187 yds on 71% passing. Wilson: 141 yards on 70%. Difference is Brady's 2 picks.by Josh Weinfuss via twitter 2/2/2015 1:57:32 AM
-
-
-
Remember back when the 2nd quarter was half over and Russell Wilson hadn't completed a pass? Now he's 7/10 for 141 yards and 2 TD.by Benjamin Morris via twitter 2/2/2015 1:59:43 AM
-
Looks like the game is over. Two top quality teams, and the difference is mistakes. The Hawks are playing mistake free football, the Patriots have made at least four by my count at this point. Follow the Pats, I hope they pull the upset off. But if it isn't, congrats to to the Hawks and their fans.
-
-
-
-
-
Every time Tom Brady throws a deep ball it hits an angel and kills it.by BadgerNoonan via twitter retweeted by skepticalsports 2/2/2015 2:01:54 AM
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Well......we can go ahead and change the channel if they score a TD on this possession?????by BWestbrook34 via twitter 2/2/2015 2:06:43 AM
-
-
I wonder if Peyton Manning is thinking, "Yeah, well at least I haven't lost 3 Super Bowls."by Benjamin Morris via twitter 2/2/2015 2:08:27 AM
-
-
Pats have to establish a run game to take some pressure off bradyby Beanie Wells via twitter 2/2/2015 2:09:00 AM
-
-
-
-
-
Super Bowl XLIX Photoblog: Halftime highlightsESPN.comHere are some highlights from the Super Bowl XLIX halftime show featuring Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott.
-
Matthews and Lockette have combined for 6 catches for 157 yards.by Terry Blount via twitter 2/2/2015 2:11:24 AM
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cliff Avril will not return because of his concussion.by John Clayton via twitter 2/2/2015 2:16:05 AM
-
-
-
Chris Matthews total pay this year, including playoffs, up until this game: $171K.by darren rovell via twitter retweeted by joshweinfuss 2/2/2015 2:17:11 AM