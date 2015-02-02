Super Bowl 2015 Live Blog
The Seattle Seahawks are looking to defend their Super Bowl title against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
-
-
-
Chris Matthews has the first 100-yard receiving game in Seahawks Super Bowl history.by Terry Blount via twitter 2/2/2015 1:42:34 AM
-
NE might have to leave Matthews stranded on Revis Island!by Ryan Clark via twitter 2/2/2015 1:43:31 AM
-
With how long halftime is during Super Bowls, the halves are basically two different games.by Josh Weinfuss via twitter 2/2/2015 1:44:40 AM
-
-
-
I thought Chris Matthews played for MSNBC.by Benjamin Morris via twitter 2/2/2015 1:45:31 AM
-
-
-
-
At least it's a better game than last year.by Josh Weinfuss via twitter 2/2/2015 1:46:37 AM
-
Wagner with the pick.by Josh Weinfuss via twitter 2/2/2015 1:47:52 AM
-
-
-
-
Wow. What a play from B. Wagner!by DariusButler27 via twitter 2/2/2015 1:48:33 AM
-
-
After that illegal block in back on Richard Sherman, he went up to WR Brandon LaFell to make sure he was OK. Knew he crossed line on block.by Mike Reiss via twitter 2/2/2015 1:48:41 AM
-
-
-
Both Seattle interceptions result in a player getting hurt. Avril hurt on Wagner's INT.by Terry Blount via twitter 2/2/2015 1:49:00 AM
-
Malcolm Butler in game for Patriots at DB.by Mike Reiss via twitter 2/2/2015 1:49:02 AM
-
I see you Michael Bennettby Osi Umenyiora via twitter 2/2/2015 1:49:05 AM
-
-
When I asked @RSherman_25 in Wk 5 which defensive player in league was worth MVP consideration, he thought a while and said ... @BWagz54by SandoESPN via twitter 2/2/2015 1:49:59 AM
-
Tom Brady intercepted twice. But Russell Wilson got the Seahawks here after 4 in a game.by Jane McManus via twitter 2/2/2015 1:50:05 AM
-
I think you can forget about that need the Seahawks had for a big WR.by Terry Blount via twitter 2/2/2015 1:50:09 AM
-
-
Nice play Bobby Wagner. @DraftnastyCom I remember watching that young man @seniorbowl. Damn good player.by BigGame81 via twitter 2/2/2015 1:50:53 AM
-
109 of 138 Seahawks passing yards have gone to a guy who had 0 yards catching before tonight.by Benjamin Morris via twitter 2/2/2015 1:51:15 AM
-
So Patriots making a personnel change, bringing on Malcolm Butler as fifth DB over Kyle Arrington in nickel package.by Mike Reiss via twitter 2/2/2015 1:51:23 AM
-
-
If Matthews gets Seahawks MVP, he would've one of two unlikely Super Bowl heroes. And now, for the rest of the game.by Jane McManus via twitter 2/2/2015 1:51:49 AM
-
-
Before this game started, I would have said Chris Matthews of MSNBC had as much chance to be a Super Bowl MVP as Chris Matthews No. 13.by Terry Blount via twitter 2/2/2015 1:52:11 AM
-
Lynch is so good. So. good.by Josh Weinfuss via twitter 2/2/2015 1:52:13 AM
-
-
-
And Angry Doug's first catch of the night is a TD.by Terry Blount via twitter 2/2/2015 1:53:25 AM
-
-
-
Wilson hits Doug Baldwin. Are we in for a route in the second half?by Josh Weinfuss via twitter 2/2/2015 1:54:09 AM
-
Did Baldwin just do the Randy Mossby Jay Feely via twitter 2/2/2015 1:54:13 AM
-