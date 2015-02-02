Super Bowl 2015 Live Blog
The Seattle Seahawks are looking to defend their Super Bowl title against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
Receiving: Pats -- Vereen 7/42, Amendola 4/44, Edelman 4/41, Gronk 4/28 1 TD, LaFell 2/18 1 TD. Hoomanawanui 1/4.by Josh Weinfuss via twitter 2/2/2015 1:29:32 AM
Crystal! RT @Locs_n_Laughs: Just so we're clear: Missy Elliot > #SB49by Josina Anderson via twitter 2/2/2015 1:30:04 AM
Nationwide absolutely owned the NFL season with singing Peyton ad. Erased it all tonight.by darren rovell via twitter 2/2/2015 1:30:26 AM
Receiving: Seahawks -- Matthews 2/55 TD, Lockette 1/23, Kearse 1/6.by Josh Weinfuss via twitter 2/2/2015 1:30:26 AM
Defensive: Pats -- Collins 5 tackles, Hightower 3, Ninkovich, 3, Chandler Jones 2. Seahawks -- Wagner 10, Wright 7, Maxwell 4, Thomas 4.by Josh Weinfuss via twitter 2/2/2015 1:33:01 AM
I thought cutting from a domestic violence ad to Carl Jr's would have been peak cognitive dissonance, but the Super Bowl surprised me again.by atotalmonet via twitter retweeted by janesports 2/2/2015 1:33:53 AM
This second half is gonna be excellent! #superbowl49by GeoffSchwartz76 via twitter 2/2/2015 1:33:57 AM
Seahawks cheerleader Mhkeeba, a Georgetown grad, is an attorney for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8zX1HwCQAA69AT.pngby darren rovell via twitter 2/2/2015 1:34:11 AM
You must be kidding me. Matthews again.by Terry Blount via twitter 2/2/2015 1:34:49 AM
Patriots don't adjust to the matchup at halftime, keeping Kyle Arrington on taller Chris Matthews, and they are hurt by it.by Mike Reiss via twitter 2/2/2015 1:35:05 AM
Mega-Matthewsby Terry Blount via twitter 2/2/2015 1:35:33 AM
Confidence Russell Wilson gained from the comeback in the NFC title game alone will be beneficial tonight.by Josina Anderson via twitter 2/2/2015 1:35:33 AM
Nice little push off by Matthews there.by Josh Weinfuss via twitter 2/2/2015 1:35:35 AM
Tale of the tape: Seahawks WR Chris Matthews (6-5, 218) vs. Patriots CB Kyle Arrington (5-10, 190).by Mike Reiss via twitter 2/2/2015 1:38:26 AM
It's official. Jeremy Lane will not return for Seahawks.by John Clayton via twitter 2/2/2015 1:38:32 AM
Matthews three catches for 100 yards.by Terry Blount via twitter 2/2/2015 1:38:42 AM
Wilson went 19:30 without completing a pass, the second-longest stretch to start a Super Bowl w/o a completion in history.by Josh Weinfuss via twitter 2/2/2015 1:39:13 AM
The Seahawks signed Chris Matthews out of the CFL during the offseason as a big receiver threat. Re-signed after being cut Dec. 6by John Clayton via twitter 2/2/2015 1:39:13 AM
The Seahawks had been looking for a big receiver downfield since they cut Sidney Rice.by John Clayton via twitter 2/2/2015 1:39:43 AM
Hauschka 13-0 in the post-season. Here's my interview with him from Media Day, in which he talks about being "clutch":fivethirtyeight.com/datalab/what-s…by Benjamin Morris via twitter 2/2/2015 1:40:17 AM
