Super Bowl 2015 Live Blog
The Seattle Seahawks are looking to defend their Super Bowl title against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
This is an absurdist art piece.by Jane McManus via twitter 2/2/2015 1:15:07 AM
Creative set, not Kanye creative but cool for SB 49...by OGOchoCinco via twitter 2/2/2015 1:15:42 AM
Sharing Super Bowl halftime thoughtsESPN.comGLENDALE, Ariz. -- Sharing thoughts at halftime of Super Bowl XLIX as the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks are tied at 14:Two mentally toug
Audience participation!by Molls and Elle via Instagram 2/2/2015 1:16:24 AM
Serious note, surprised the NFL was cool with girl-kissing lyrics. They've been weird ever since the wardrobe malfunction.by Jane McManus via twitter 2/2/2015 1:16:32 AM
Costas: "And surrounding Katy here is the nation of Djibouti.."by darren rovell via twitter 2/2/2015 1:17:34 AM
A teenage dream at the Super Bowl. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8zUJQeCUAAKeGn.jpgby John Pluym via twitter 2/2/2015 1:18:02 AM
by Terry Blount via twitter 2/2/2015 1:18:25 AM
@katyperry #superbowl @eonlineby Jennifer Cooper via Instagram 2/2/2015 1:19:03 AM
I can get behind Missy. It's about time the NFL had hip hop at the Super Bowl halftime show.by Jane McManus via twitter 2/2/2015 1:19:06 AM
Bobby Wagner had 10 tackles in the first half.by Terry Blount via twitter 2/2/2015 1:19:13 AM
Missy Elliott helping out Katy Perry to lift the vibe in here!by Josina Anderson via twitter 2/2/2015 1:20:02 AM
Waiting for Lenny Cravitz to take the stage. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8zUun4CYAAY-7r.jpgby John Pluym via twitter 2/2/2015 1:20:35 AM
So wrong. RT @thEMANacho: #KatyPerry trying not to look lost out there dancing!by Josina Anderson via twitter 2/2/2015 1:21:03 AM
Rushing: Pats -- Blount 10/37, Edelman 1/7, Vereen 1/1. Seahawks -- Lynch 12/45 TD, Wilson 2/24, Turbin 1/19.by Josh Weinfuss via twitter 2/2/2015 1:22:16 AM
Katy Perry was a firework at the Super Bowl. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8zVRAcCMAA9CIM.jpgby John Pluym via twitter 2/2/2015 1:22:56 AM
Katy should've brought Missy up there... http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8zVYfhCQAAHXq8.jpgby Josina Anderson via twitter 2/2/2015 1:23:30 AM
What. Best part. RT @LanceUlanoff: Missy Elliot is back! #SuperBowlXLIX #HalftimeShow http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8zU8imIEAIcMSN.jpgby Josina Anderson via twitter 2/2/2015 1:23:56 AM
Disney signs a bunch of people to contingency contracts for the game-ending spot. Odds that Chris Matthews is on the list? ZERO.by darren rovell via twitter 2/2/2015 1:24:18 AM
Katy flies away to end the halftime show.by Terry Blount via twitter 2/2/2015 1:24:26 AM
Fireworks inside and outside for Katy Perry's finale. Subtle, yet tasteful. #SB49 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8zVs9BCMAEEdMj.jpgby Jane McManus via twitter 2/2/2015 1:24:58 AM
Stop. RT @JerryBrewer: Katy Perry is just gonna hang up there and watch the second half.by Josina Anderson via twitter 2/2/2015 1:25:18 AM
Que ??? RT @VictorCNN: Beyoncé didn't need a mic strap. IJSby Josina Anderson via twitter 2/2/2015 1:26:29 AM
Missy turned the show all the way up tho!!by Mark Ingram II via twitter 2/2/2015 1:26:48 AM
I'm not sure the NFL should be giving anyone the opportunity of touching a game ball #Letthekiddosomethingelseby darren rovell via twitter 2/2/2015 1:27:13 AM
RESULTS: Worst 1st half Super Bowl commercial vote was unanimous http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8zWizXIQAAJ7EC.jpgby darren rovell via twitter 2/2/2015 1:28:31 AM
Super Bowl XLIX Photoblog: First-half highlights es.pn/1BNUIaBby John Banks via twitter 2/2/2015 1:28:33 AM
Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia said this week that Seahawks were built for 4th quarter. Would describe Patriots the same way.by Mike Reiss via twitter 2/2/2015 1:28:47 AM