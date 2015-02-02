Super Bowl 2015 Live Blog
The Seattle Seahawks are looking to defend their Super Bowl title against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
Stop again! :) RT @daldridgetnt: Chris Matthews is dominating the Super Bowl? #wrongoneright http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8zP20ECcAAHNVY.jpgby Josina Anderson via twitter 2/2/2015 1:00:30 AM
And there it is....RT @ChrisPaulComedy: I tell ya what, the Seahawks balls aren't deflated! Touchdown! #SB49by Josina Anderson via twitter 2/2/2015 1:01:26 AM
Just like nba if you are up by 3 at end of the game. Patriots defenders should have mugged and fouled the receivers and killed time off the clock. Who cares if you take a flag. You waste time and don't give Seahawks any time but to take the field goal at the end.
Third time in Super Bowl history that game is tied at halftime.by Mike Reiss via twitter 2/2/2015 1:01:38 AM
Chris Matthews nickname is of course "Hardball." #Tremendousby darren rovell via twitter 2/2/2015 1:01:40 AM
Patriots RB snaps in first half: Shane Vereen 23, LeGarrette Blount 17.by Mike Reiss via twitter 2/2/2015 1:02:08 AM
Hello. RT @DavidMulugheta: Pete Carroll obviously lives by the motto... "Scary money don't make money"!!!by Josina Anderson via twitter 2/2/2015 1:03:01 AM
And caught this one on my way back (to the media workroom): http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8zQvBtCQAA7C8l.jpgby Benjamin Morris via twitter 2/2/2015 1:03:15 AM
Katy Perry has more Twitter followers than any other person on planet with 64.3 million.by kbadenhausen via twitter retweeted by darrenrovell 2/2/2015 1:03:53 AM
Is it possible that a Kentucky football player is going to do something bigger this year than any Kentucky basketball player?by Ian O'Connor via twitter 2/2/2015 1:04:31 AM
Matthews did not have an NFL catch until today.by Terry Blount via twitter 2/2/2015 1:04:45 AM
They are getting ready for halftime... http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8zRKuaCcAAbV6-.jpgby Josina Anderson via twitter 2/2/2015 1:05:13 AM
Bunch of dancers who look like the tin man coming onto the field for half time show. Not optimistic.by Jane McManus via twitter 2/2/2015 1:05:59 AM
Chris Matthews was inactive vs. #AZCardinals in Week 16 -- Only game since he was promoted from SEA PS on 12/6 he didn't play in.by Josh Weinfuss via twitter 2/2/2015 1:06:15 AM
Per Elias Sports Bureau, Seahawks' 7 pass attempts 4th fewest in 1st half in Super Bowl history. Dolphins threw 6 passes 3 times in SBs.by Mike Reiss via twitter 2/2/2015 1:06:17 AM
Tom Brady's 20 completions in the first half are a Super Bowl record in the first half of a Super Bowl, per Elias Sports Bureau.by Mike Reiss via twitter 2/2/2015 1:06:54 AM
Getting ready for Katy Perry. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8zRwOxCMAAy-jm.jpgby Terry Blount via twitter 2/2/2015 1:07:36 AM
During Friday's practice, Bill Belichick simulated the longer-than-normal Super Bowl halftime break with players.by Mike Reiss via twitter 2/2/2015 1:07:58 AM
Moving along.... http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8zR2qPCEAEnPqP.jpgby Josina Anderson via twitter 2/2/2015 1:08:06 AM
Adding photos of the scoring plays from the first half. Brandon LaFell's 11-yard TD catch. Credit: AP Photo/Matt Rourkeby Jon Hudec, ESPN.com via A.espncdn 2/2/2015 1:08:18 AM
by darren rovell via twitter 2/2/2015 1:09:04 AM
Extended Super Bowl XLIX halftime thoughts as the Patriots and Seahawks are tied at 14: es.pn/1wTttbOby Mike Reiss via twitter 2/2/2015 1:10:16 AM
Marshawn Lynch's 3-yard TD run. Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Imagesby Jon Hudec, ESPN.com via A.espncdn 2/2/2015 1:10:24 AM
Can the presumed next HC of the #Falcons come up with answers for #Patriots' passing game (while secondary weakened and shorthanded)?by SandoESPN via twitter 2/2/2015 1:10:47 AM
Time of possession in first half: Patriots 18:02, Seahawks 11:58.by Mike Reiss via twitter 2/2/2015 1:11:11 AM
Rob Gronkowski's 22-yard TD pass. Credit: Harry How/Getty Imagesby Jon Hudec, ESPN.com via A.espncdn 2/2/2015 1:11:29 AM
Why it's called a stadium anthem!! http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8zTAJICYAA1GKQ.jpgby Jon Erickson via twitter 2/2/2015 1:13:41 AM
Sounds very slickly produced for riding a tiger and everything.by Jane McManus via twitter 2/2/2015 1:13:47 AM
Chris Matthews' 11-yard TD pass. Credit: Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sportsby Jon Hudec, ESPN.com via A.espncdn 2/2/2015 1:14:24 AM
