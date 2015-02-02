Super Bowl 2015 Live Blog
The Seattle Seahawks are looking to defend their Super Bowl title against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
That's exactly what Sea. didn't want. LB assuming responsibility on Gronk. Sea did that back in wk. 2. Antonio Gates went off for 3TDs, 96ryby Josina Anderson via twitter 2/2/2015 12:49:45 AM
Yes my telestration was right!!!! Tv gratification. Move Gronk and get him in favorable match ups. Tough to handleby Ryan Clark via twitter 2/2/2015 12:49:57 AM
Perfect throw by Brady, who was probably salivating over the the Gronk vs. K.J. Wright matchup presnap.by Josh Weinfuss via twitter 2/2/2015 12:49:59 AM
Most 1st-half yds given up by #Seahawks this season: 234 vs #Cowboys, 224 vs #Giants, 222 today. Fewest: 64 in this stadium vs #AZCardinals.by SandoESPN via twitter 2/2/2015 12:50:11 AM
With that TD, Tom Brady tied Joe Montana with 11 Super Bowl TD passes.by Josh Weinfuss via twitter 2/2/2015 12:51:47 AM
Talked abt that on @sportscenter in the pregame. Sea told me they adjusted since wk 2 w/ Wagner playing 3 downs & Irvin to line on 3rd/d. Noby Josina Anderson via twitter 2/2/2015 12:51:48 AM
Linebacker on GRONK Stealing .......by Antonio Brown via twitter 2/2/2015 12:52:13 AM
Hey, I just happened to be walking to get a hot dog when the Pats scored that TD: http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8zOcUSCUAAOl39.jpgby Benjamin Morris via twitter 2/2/2015 12:53:14 AM
Marshawn wearing a Knit hat on the sidelines. Hmmm...by Jane McManus via twitter 2/2/2015 12:53:26 AM
Even though Sea D limited TEs to just an avg of 41rypg this season, & gave up just 17 passing TDs all year, 11 of those TDs went to TEs.by Josina Anderson via twitter 2/2/2015 12:53:26 AM
espn stats and info: Teams up by at least 7 at halftime of Super Bowl are 29-3 all-time in Super Bowl ... last to lose- 1993 Billsby John Banks via twitter 2/2/2015 12:53:52 AM
The Patriots don't want Wilson running like that. Been working on containing him all week.by Josh Weinfuss via twitter 2/2/2015 12:53:52 AM
GRONK #GRONK @GRONKby Seth Goldstein via Instagram 2/2/2015 12:54:04 AM
The Russell Wilson option keeper is huge in Seattle's late-offense drill. Broncos in OT; GB in NFC championship. Here.by Mike Klis via twitter retweeted by JosinaAnderson 2/2/2015 12:54:22 AM
POLL: Worst 1st half commercial? castapp.co/q/f0f3ed708ca3…by darren rovell via twitter 2/2/2015 12:54:24 AM
Face mask penalty give Seahawks another chance to score before halftime.by Jane McManus via twitter 2/2/2015 12:55:51 AM
Seattle playing too much man & NE too quick for them... Better adjust in 2nd half!by Kurt Warner via twitter 2/2/2015 12:56:34 AM
Wow. TD Seahawks. This game is living up to the hype.by Josh Weinfuss via twitter 2/2/2015 12:58:31 AM
So now a chance to tie and get possession to start second half after extended break that should help teams adjust.by SandoESPN via twitter 2/2/2015 12:58:43 AM
Chris Matthews with TD, unexpected matchup problem and potential MVP candidate.by Ed Werder via twitter 2/2/2015 12:58:47 AM
Patriots pride themselves on situational football, but their defense failed in that area after Gronkowski TD. Credit, too, to Seahawks O.by Mike Reiss via twitter 2/2/2015 12:58:49 AM
Why was the corner playing so deep???by BWestbrook34 via twitter 2/2/2015 12:58:59 AM
So who had Chris Matthews as a possible MVP?by Terry Blount via twitter 2/2/2015 12:58:59 AM
That's why SEA. players have been saying it's been raining in Arizona...because they say they brought it. 12s going nuts in the stands.by Josina Anderson via twitter 2/2/2015 12:59:03 AM
Chris Matthews, Super Bowl MVP?by Josh Weinfuss via twitter 2/2/2015 12:59:19 AM
Stop :) RT @BrianCoz: Chris Matthews? The loud guy on MSNBC?by Josina Anderson via twitter 2/2/2015 1:00:05 AM
Wow what a play and what a call right before half for the Seahawksby Jonathanstewar1 via twitter 2/2/2015 1:00:08 AM
