Super Bowl 2015 Live Blog
The Seattle Seahawks are looking to defend their Super Bowl title against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
Marshawn Lynch only scores TDS so he doesn't get finedby Ed Werder via twitter retweeted by janesports 2/2/2015 12:43:11 AM
First career catch? I'm fairly certain Chris Matthews stayed in a Holiday Inn Express last night.by Ian O'Connor via twitter 2/2/2015 12:43:11 AM
The best play of the season for Matthews leads to the tying TD for Lynch.by Terry Blount via twitter 2/2/2015 12:43:14 AM
That's Chris Matthews' 1st reception of his career!by ESPN Stats & Info via twitter 2/2/2015 12:43:14 AM
If uve been in Arizona all wk dealing w/ some weather, you've heard how it rarely rains here or clouds drop. Sea players say sign 4 Sea. win
!! RT @HisAndHers: MARSHAWN LYNCH: YOU KNOW WHY I'M HERE http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8zK53aIYAE09nr.jpg
My timeline was all Marshawn #CrotchWatchby Jane McManus via twitter 2/2/2015 12:43:16 AM
Lynch headlines--->RT @ProFootballTalk: Marshawn Lynch resists the urge to grab his crotch.
per espn stats & info: This could be the 3rd SB tied at the half. '88 season (XXIII): 49ers-Bengals; '04 season (XXXIX): Pats-Eaglesby John Banks via twitter 2/2/2015 12:43:16 AM
I can see the guys behind Fiat enjoyed Michael & Larry in "Nothin But Net"by darren rovell via twitter 2/2/2015 12:43:17 AM
How many people over the next 2 weeks are going to try to pay with love at McDonald's? #LongLinesby darren rovell via twitter 2/2/2015 12:43:17 AM
Brady 16-22 for 129 yds with 1 TD, 1 INT. Rivers' first-half numbers vs SEA in Wk 2: 18-22 for 188 yds with 2 TD, 0 INT.by SandoESPN via twitter 2/2/2015 12:43:18 AM
Seahawks’ first completion at 5:12 remaining in second quarter.by Kevin Seifert via twitter 2/2/2015 12:43:20 AM
Dont'a Hightower was pointing to his right shoulder area as he spoke with athletic trainers on sideline. Now sitting on bench. Seems OK.by Mike Reiss via twitter 2/2/2015 12:43:21 AM
Marshawn Lynch has a TD run in 8 of his 10 career postseason gamesby ESPN Stats & Info via twitter 2/2/2015 12:43:21 AM
Amazing if this game is tied at halftime.by SandoESPN via twitter 2/2/2015 12:43:22 AM
So Matthews has a 44-yard catch and a recovery on an onside kick in the last 2 games.by Terry Blount via twitter 2/2/2015 12:43:22 AM
Ok then RT @ESPNStatsInfo: That's Chris Matthews' 1st reception of his career!by Kevin Seifert via twitter 2/2/2015 12:43:22 AM
Marshawn Lynch ties it with a TD run, his 9th with Seahawks.
He passes Shaun Alexander for most rushing TD in Seahawks postseason historyby ESPN Stats & Info via twitter 2/2/2015 12:43:22 AM
Grass for #SB49 at @UOPXStadium was grown in Alabama and trucked to Arizona, according to Al Michaels.by Josh Weinfuss via twitter 2/2/2015 12:43:22 AM
A Bleacher Report columnist gave the Seahawks an "F" for its 2012 draft, calling Russell Wilson the worst pick http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8zJGD_CYAAg-CW.pngby darren rovell via twitter 2/2/2015 12:44:38 AM
Avril penalty gives the Pats a first down.by Terry Blount via twitter 2/2/2015 12:45:04 AM
Heads Up: Big prop bet will be settled in a couple minutes http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8zMh6DCUAA5oRP.pngby darren rovell via twitter 2/2/2015 12:45:14 AM
One of the halftime performers standing outside the media workroom just dropped their overinflated balls.by Josh Weinfuss via twitter 2/2/2015 12:46:16 AM
Gronk TD.by Josh Weinfuss via twitter 2/2/2015 12:47:56 AM
Fade to Gronk beats Wright for the TD.by Terry Blount via twitter 2/2/2015 12:48:01 AM
Brady & Belichick picking on |Wagner| match ups....by IAMCweb via twitter 2/2/2015 12:48:20 AM
Gronk is not that good... Said no one ev...actually a couple of Seahawks did.by DonteStallworth via twitter 2/2/2015 12:48:36 AM
Katy Perry said she wouldn't pay the NFL to perform. Pepsi says they didn't pay the NFL for Katy. NFL won't comment.by darren rovell via twitter 2/2/2015 12:48:50 AM
So teams are still lining up LB's on Gronk??by Erik Coleman via twitter 2/2/2015 12:49:01 AM
