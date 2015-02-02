Super Bowl 2015 Live Blog
The Seattle Seahawks are looking to defend their Super Bowl title against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
Man (@AshtinFitzwater) proposes to girlfriend on his Seahawks lawn in front of his Seahawks house http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8zGZzLCIAAYhxf.pngby darren rovell via twitter 2/2/2015 12:31:28 AM
Patriots are 10-0 this season when scoring firstby ESPN Stats & Info via twitter 2/2/2015 12:31:48 AM
New England DBs playing great football. Outplaying the Legion of Boom.by Ian O'Connor via twitter 2/2/2015 12:33:29 AM
Packers WR Max McGee played Super Bowl I w/a hangover. Not expecting to play partied all night. Had 2 TDs on 7 catches for 138 yards in winby darren rovell via twitter 2/2/2015 12:33:34 AM
50/50 ball can be a game changerby AaronCurry51 via twitter 2/2/2015 12:34:05 AM
Marshawn Lynch is really good at football... And getting fined #SuperBowl49by PatMcAfeeShow via twitter 2/2/2015 12:34:33 AM
Of the Seahawks' 11 snaps on offense, nine have come with 3-WR package on field. Patriots matching in nickel & stopping run w/ lighter box.by Mike Reiss via twitter 2/2/2015 12:37:13 AM
Total yardage entering this Patriots possession
Patriots 140
Seahawks 22by ESPN Stats & Info via twitter 2/2/2015 12:37:29 AM
Best SB DJ ever...by Josina Anderson via twitter 2/2/2015 12:39:38 AM
Gronk just put a monster pick on Shermanby Jane McManus via twitter 2/2/2015 12:39:55 AM
Note to car advertisers: It would help if you slow the car down enough so I can actually see what you're trying to sell meby darren rovell via twitter 2/2/2015 12:40:38 AM
My uncle just said if Seattle keeps missing these tackles he is gonna fly out to Arizona and suit up for the second half lolby RyanGrant25 via twitter 2/2/2015 12:40:57 AM
Russell Wilson's family wanted him to run more in last year's Super Bowl. He needs to start running now to get himself into gameby Ian O'Connor via twitter 2/2/2015 12:41:29 AM
The Patriots have run 31 plays on offense; the Seahawks have 22 yardsby ESPN Stats & Info via twitter 2/2/2015 12:42:01 AM
I guess too many people thought Nationwide sold chicken parms? #TheyTasteSoGoodby darren rovell via twitter 2/2/2015 12:42:58 AM
Didn't matter in NFC title game. RT @davebirkett: Wilson just completed his 1st pass of the game wihth 5:31 to play, picks up a first down.by Josina Anderson via twitter 2/2/2015 12:42:58 AM
Back then you didn't want me, now I'm hot.. --Russellby Josina Anderson via twitter 2/2/2015 12:42:58 AM
Oh dear. RT @MikeReiss: LB Dont'a Hightower was shaken up on that play. Comes off.by Josina Anderson via twitter 2/2/2015 12:42:59 AM
Beast Mode Cake & Cupcakes http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8zKQUSCEAAAFp8.pngby darren rovell via twitter 2/2/2015 12:43:01 AM
I guess too many people though Nationwide sold chicken parms?by darren rovell via twitter 2/2/2015 12:43:01 AM
Browner told me he told Pats don't get fascinated with his former teammate M. Lynch on the field & don't go 4 t/ big hit. Never seen it hpn!by Josina Anderson via twitter 2/2/2015 12:43:04 AM
Marshawn Lynch only scores TDS so he doesn't get finedby Ed Werder via twitter 2/2/2015 12:43:05 AM
That's just @MoneyLynch 2nd Rush TD in 6 career games against the #Patriots...by Josina Anderson via twitter 2/2/2015 12:43:05 AM
LB Dont'a Hightower was shaken up on that play. Comes off.by Mike Reiss via twitter 2/2/2015 12:43:06 AM
These will be part of the #SB49 halftime show... http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8zJ5XjCYAA1FX-.jpgby Josh Weinfuss via twitter 2/2/2015 12:43:07 AM
Marshawn Lynch avoided TD celebration that would have resulted in 15-yard penaltyby Ed Werder via twitter 2/2/2015 12:43:07 AM
That's what the Seahawks were hoping to see from Matthews when they signed him out of the CFL. But took all year to get there.by Terry Blount via twitter 2/2/2015 12:43:08 AM
"Yeah, he's a good player." -- Guy at your Super Bowl party who has never heard of Chris Matthewsby darren rovell via twitter 2/2/2015 12:43:08 AM
Seems like Wilson needs to keep it on a couple of these zone reads.by SandoESPN via twitter 2/2/2015 12:43:09 AM