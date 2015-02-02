Super Bowl 2015 Live Blog
The Seattle Seahawks are looking to defend their Super Bowl title against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
-
Gotta like #Patriots' chances over course of game if third-and-shorts continue.by SandoESPN via twitter 2/2/2015 12:19:04 AM
-
-
-
Foreshadowing? Russell Wilson did not complete a 1st-quarter pass in either of last 2 games, per @ESPNStatsInfo.by Josh Weinfuss via twitter 2/2/2015 12:20:21 AM
-
-
Great positioning by Kam Chancellor on that deep throw to Gronk.by Kevin Seifert via twitter 2/2/2015 12:20:49 AM
-
You mean like you? RT @kevinfae82: @JosinaAnderson can't you just watch the game and enjoy it. Do u have to get on social media to tweet it.by Josina Anderson via twitter 2/2/2015 12:20:49 AM
-
-
-
-
-
First snap of the game for TE Tim Wright on this third down.by Mike Reiss via twitter 2/2/2015 12:22:30 AM
-
-
Some #Seahawks felt familiarity with @UOPXStadium could be an advantage in #SB49: espn.go.com/blog/nflnation…by Josh Weinfuss via twitter 2/2/2015 12:23:02 AM
-
Pats cheerleader Kelly Bennion has a Masters from Harvard & is studying to PhD in Cognitive Neuroscience http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8zEr-fCMAIYg5s.pngby darren rovell via twitter 2/2/2015 12:23:09 AM
-
-
Really great design by Josh McDaniels, using motion to flip the corners and change the matchup to free Julian Edlemanby Ed Werder via twitter 2/2/2015 12:23:14 AM
-
Patriots targeted Simon on that drive. Worked out well for them.by Kevin Seifert via twitter 2/2/2015 12:23:25 AM
-
Touchdown Pats. Whoever had Brandon LaFell scoring first TD wins big.by Josh Weinfuss via twitter 2/2/2015 12:23:26 AM
-
Update on playoff red zone numbers for Brady: 44 TD, 5 INT (had not included current postseason in previous tweet).by SandoESPN via twitter 2/2/2015 12:23:35 AM
-
-
-
Patriots have run 28 snaps on offense in their first three drives. Seahawks have had eight snaps over their first two drives.by Mike Reiss via twitter 2/2/2015 12:24:13 AM
-
See that extra point? You may soon be nostalgic for it. Pats 7-Seattle 0.by Jane McManus via twitter 2/2/2015 12:24:18 AM
-
Tom Brady: 10th career Super Bowl TD pass, 1 away from tying Montana for most all-timeby ESPN Stats & Info via twitter 2/2/2015 12:24:24 AM
-
-
-
The one thing that worries me for Seattle is their inability to consistently make big plays on Offenseby Beanie Wells via twitter 2/2/2015 12:24:36 AM
-
Tom Brady pounces on the reserve DB not expecting to see this kind of action, Simon. Of course he does.by Ian O'Connor via twitter 2/2/2015 12:25:54 AM
-
-
-
I just poured Coca-Cola on my computer. It's not singing #Dontdoitathomeby darren rovell via twitter 2/2/2015 12:27:55 AM
-
-
-
DT Alan Branch, the former Cardinal (didn't play in SB vs. Steelers) and Seahawk, on the field for his first snaps. NE pacing Vince Wilfork.by Mike Reiss via twitter 2/2/2015 12:29:06 AM
-
-
-
140-20 yardage lead for #Patriots.by SandoESPN via twitter 2/2/2015 12:29:21 AM
-
First downs: Patriots 9, Seahawks 1.by Kevin Seifert via twitter 2/2/2015 12:29:22 AM
-
Tom Brady extends his own record for most career postseason TD passes http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8zGDe9CMAAfguJ.pngby ESPN Stats & Info via twitter 2/2/2015 12:29:23 AM
-
-
-
Patriots when scoring first this season are 10-0.by John Pluym via twitter 2/2/2015 12:29:56 AM
-
-
Tom Brady is 14-for-18 (78%) for 111 yards with TD and INT.by Josh Weinfuss via twitter 2/2/2015 12:30:46 AM