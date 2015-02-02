Super Bowl 2015 Live Blog
The Seattle Seahawks are looking to defend their Super Bowl title against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
Jeremy Lane's INT. Credit: Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sportsby Jon Hudec, ESPN.com via A.espncdn 2/2/2015 12:08:11 AM
First scoreless Super Bowl first quarter since Patriots-Eagles (Super Bowl XXXIX)by ESPN Stats & Info via twitter 2/2/2015 12:09:29 AM
Marshawn Lynch went from rushing for 37y in the 1st half in the NFC title game, to 112 in the 2nd half.by Josina Anderson via twitter 2/2/2015 12:10:44 AM
Russell DTM on that last play.by Josina Anderson via twitter 2/2/2015 12:10:55 AM
Finally saw replay of INT. Looked like Bennett launched (left his feet) and hit Brady in the helmet. Anyone else see it that way?by Kevin Seifert via twitter 2/2/2015 12:11:06 AM
Seahawks only had 17 punts returned against them in regular season, a league low.by Mike Reiss via twitter 2/2/2015 12:11:14 AM
On the third-and-9 stop, a good example of Patriots second using plastering technique to stay on WRs/TEs when Wilson extends plays.by Mike Reiss via twitter 2/2/2015 12:12:09 AM
Russell Wilson appears very reluctant to turn the ball loose. Has overlooked open receivers to scrambleby Ed Werder via twitter 2/2/2015 12:12:35 AM
Not watching any of the commercials is a little surreal.by Jane McManus via twitter 2/2/2015 12:13:14 AM
Not sure how Seattle's receivers are gonna find any breathing room against this secondary, esp. Revis. Nobody open. #SB49by Bob Kravitz via twitter retweeted by JosinaAnderson 2/2/2015 12:13:25 AM
Odd: “Patriots" derives from the American Revolutionary war against enemy England. Yet they proudly hail from “New” England.by Neil deGrasse Tyson via twitter retweeted by janesports 2/2/2015 12:13:28 AM
Great throw and catch for the TD. When a player goes down, you go at his backup immediately!by DonteStallworth via twitter 2/2/2015 12:13:52 AM
Anheuser-Busch is the largest owner of Clydesdales in the world. They own 182 of them http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8zDKZfCUAAQf-o.pngby darren rovell via twitter 2/2/2015 12:14:24 AM
The freeze RT @BenSchleuss: They've called it that (crappy) way all year... Wonder what changed. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8zDHc8CYAA3bPs.jpgby Kevin Seifert via twitter 2/2/2015 12:14:37 AM
Team to score first in the Super Bowl has won 32 times in 48 previous games (66.7% of the time)by ESPN Stats & Info via twitter 2/2/2015 12:15:04 AM
NE keeps running hard play action 1 back power, then throwing the slant behind. Taking advantage of aggressive safeties. #SuperBowlXLIXby GeoffSchwartz76 via twitter 2/2/2015 12:16:19 AM
That was the first scoreless Super Bowl first quarter since 2004 (Patriots-Eagles), per @ESPNStatsInfo.by Josh Weinfuss via twitter 2/2/2015 12:16:40 AM
Brady’s Int was his first red zone interception in a playoff game since the 2007 AFC Championship vs San Diego.by John Banks via twitter 2/2/2015 12:16:45 AM
This is the most consecutive commercials I've ever seen that don't feature Peyton Manningby Craig Harrington via twitter retweeted by skepticalsports 2/2/2015 12:17:15 AM
Pre-kickoff Al Michaels mention of Marshawn eating Skittles out of a container was = to $1M in ad value says @FRAnalyticsby darren rovell via twitter 2/2/2015 12:17:16 AM
so far Tom Brady is throwing darts and the seahawks have no answer. Just like we though Defensive backfield making a difference.by Jonathan Coachman via twitter 2/2/2015 12:17:34 AM
With Jeremy Lane on field this season
Seahawks: 2 pass TD allowed, 6 INT
With Lane off field
Seahawks: 18 pass TD allowed, 12 INTby ESPN Stats & Info via twitter 2/2/2015 12:17:56 AM
