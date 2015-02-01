Super Bowl 2015 Live Blog
The Seattle Seahawks are looking to defend their Super Bowl title against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
2 hours from kickoff, here's the entire 2014 NFL season in 160 seconds. » es.pn/15ZSfRIby NFL on ESPN via twitter 2/1/2015 9:30:22 PM
Welcome to University of Phoenix StadiumESPN.comWelcome to University of Phoenix Stadium, where the New England Patriots face the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX (6:30 p.m. ET Sunday).
Seahawks & Patriots slice from Pizza Castle in Chicago (H/T @Wiz0die1) http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8ygZHYCcAA5Q_r.pngby darren rovell via twitter 2/1/2015 9:32:45 PM
Reposting for the heck of it: Super Bowl concession prices http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8yglK4CAAElMC2.jpgby Kevin Seifert via twitter 2/1/2015 9:32:54 PM
Patriots vs. Seahawks previewESPN.comPatriots reporter Mike Reiss and Seahawks reporter Terry Blount take an in-depth look at how these teams stack up in Super Bowl XLIX.
Game time approaching! #Super Bowl #Arizona #tailgatingby Jorge Lizarraga via Instagram 2/1/2015 9:34:30 PM
Early warmups at the biggest game in sports http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8yg_owCMAEKz3B.jpgby Ian O'Connor via twitter 2/1/2015 9:34:35 PM
Patriots inactives: DE Zach Moore, WR Josh Boyce, WR Brian Tyms, DT Joe Vellano, Ol Jordan Devey, RB Jonas Gray, RB James White.by Mike Reiss via twitter 2/1/2015 9:35:00 PM
#Superbowl49 #Luminouscomplexion in the house #sunscreen in effect because #UVcausesSkinCancer xxby TMoussally via Instagram 2/1/2015 9:35:14 PM
So Kam Chancellor has a brace on his left knee, which seems to indicate more than a bruise from Friday practice collision, fall.by Ed Werder via twitter 2/1/2015 9:35:21 PM
Seahawks cheerleaders on site to entertain the 12th man at the Super Bowl. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8yhLZECIAEEfMT.jpgby John Pluym via twitter 2/1/2015 9:35:25 PM
$12 Draft beer! Goodness night. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8yhM6sCcAASl14.jpgby Jane McManus via twitter 2/1/2015 9:35:32 PM
No surprises on Patriots inactives based on pre-game projection. es.pn/1yQUWf6by Mike Reiss via twitter 2/1/2015 9:35:55 PM
photo op with a die hard beast mode fan #sb49 #beastmode #seahawks #skittles #gohawks @ Phoenix Super… instagram.com/p/ykuZfvR-vf/by brienna klingbeil via twitter 2/1/2015 9:36:00 PM
Watch This Year's Super Bowl Commercials NowABC NewsMany advertisers have already released their Super Bowl commercials online, and ad experts have picked their favorites.
Can Vince Wilfork stuff Marshawn Lynch today? http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8yhdCUCYAALNu7.jpgby John Pluym via twitter 2/1/2015 9:36:38 PM
Patriots RB Jonas Gray rushed for 201 yards against Colts on Nov. 16, today he is gameday inactive for SB.by Jeff Legwold via twitter 2/1/2015 9:36:38 PM
Patriots have 8 OL active for this game, one more than standard 7, likely as a result of protection with center Bryan Stork (right knee).by Mike Reiss via twitter 2/1/2015 9:37:51 PM
Richard Sherman not carrying anything with his sore left arm as he arrives at the Super Bowl. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8yhvtoCUAAHFw2.jpgby John Pluym via twitter 2/1/2015 9:37:52 PM
Furthermore, the value of rookie OT Cameron Fleming as a sixth OL in the power package leads to the 8 OL being active.by Mike Reiss via twitter 2/1/2015 9:38:18 PM
Large bag of nuts at Super Bowl: 16 bucks http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8yh_FOCcAADKQJ.jpgby John Banks via twitter 2/1/2015 9:38:55 PM
Small bag of mixed nuts at super bowl: 10 bucks http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8yiM5JCUAA7bxd.jpgby John Banks via twitter 2/1/2015 9:39:52 PM
The Super Bowl that ALMOST happened http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8yhJQCCIAEB1PQ.pngby darren rovell via twitter 2/1/2015 9:40:52 PM
Seahawks fans in the main level corridor outnumber Patriots fans maybe 15 to 1.by Jane McManus via twitter 2/1/2015 9:41:35 PM
Coach Ditka says it's the @Patriots winning the Super Bowl tonight.
#SB49 Predictions http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8yBhe3CMAAXyFZ.pngby NFL on ESPN via twitter 2/1/2015 9:43:06 PM
Don't forget about the other tight end in this game: Seattle's Luke Willson. Not as cool as Gronk but almost. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8yjA3PCMAECanQ.jpgby John Pluym via twitter 2/1/2015 9:43:27 PM
Who ya got in the game? #SuperBowl #nfl @etnow http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8yhk8CCAAAe-Tt.jpgby Kevin Frazier via twitter 2/1/2015 9:43:28 PM
Katy Perry Says Playing Super Bowl Will Be a 'Spiritual Experience'ABC NewsKaty Perry says the prospect of sharing her music with millions during the Super Bowl halftime show this Sunday is so profound, it borders on the spiritual.
Inside access you don't get anywhere else: Patriots mascot behind this close door http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8yjkLmCIAA6bdJ.jpgby John Banks via twitter 2/1/2015 9:45:50 PM
Russell Wilson sporting a full beard unlike last year's clean look against the Broncos. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8yjxlECYAA-ovR.jpgby John Pluym via twitter 2/1/2015 9:46:44 PM
"@PlayerInsiders: Beast mode! http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8yi8FdCYAIXJXO.jpg" here's the Marshawn Lynch pic I took. Yes, that's a gas mask.by TURRON DAVENPORT via twitter 2/1/2015 9:47:52 PM
Just walked around the concourse...this is like a Seahawks home game.by Josh Weinfuss via twitter 2/1/2015 9:47:57 PM
Check out this Super Bowl badge for an Arizona Highway Patrolman! http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8ykGlvCQAAlyAS.jpgby John Pluym via twitter 2/1/2015 9:48:10 PM
Over the past 2 seasons, the Patriots and Seahawks have both shown uncanny ability to win despite long odds: http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8ykSdnCEAAVTEi.jpgby Benjamin Morris via twitter 2/1/2015 9:49:04 PM
The SWAMI's Super Bowl pick has the @Seahawks in a close game. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8yCXQSCYAEKo8z.pngby NFL on ESPN via twitter 2/1/2015 9:49:16 PM
Hand painted, all edible Super Bowl XLIX cake from @SweetTBakeshop http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8ykWrNCIAAeCto.pngby darren rovell via twitter 2/1/2015 9:49:17 PM
Seahawks inactives: QB BJ Daniels, CB Marcus Burley, C Patrick Lewis, G Kelvon Milton, DT David King, OT Garry Gilliam and WR Kevin Norwood.by Terry Blount via twitter 2/1/2015 9:49:25 PM
Interesting RT @JeffWiltgen: NFL denies NBC request to film officials checking game balls.by Kevin Seifert via twitter 2/1/2015 9:50:07 PM
Why spend a few thousand dollars more for a ticket when you can rent binoculars at the Super Bowl. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8ykt2-CIAAE7vr.jpgby John Pluym via twitter 2/1/2015 9:50:51 PM
Richard Sherman easily ranks No. 1 in the NFL in interceptions in the last 4 seasons http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8ykzisCUAAYMjC.jpgby ESPN Stats & Info via twitter 2/1/2015 9:51:15 PM
Lets be honest. This is a coin flip. Yet by 9:30 twitter will be filled w "I told you" dude. I'm going 23-16 NE w shaky confidence. Ur up.by Colin Cowherd via twitter 2/1/2015 9:51:45 PM
My new best friends! #cooperbowl49 #goseahawks #helfetpackpride #84onthefield1inmyheartby Mhelfet via Instagram 2/1/2015 9:52:39 PM
So Garry Gilliam won't be catching a TD pass today, as he did in the NFC Championship. He is inactive.by Terry Blount via twitter 2/1/2015 9:52:42 PM