SpaceX Attempts Falcon 9 Rocket Recycling Test: Live Updates
The SpaceX Dragon is set to splash down in the Pacific Ocean, while Elon Musk and his team also attempt to land a rocket on a barge.
-
It's time for the SpaceX Dragon to come home. The private space company's capsule has been at the International Space Station since early January, bringing with it cargo and Christmas gifts. The capsule is set to detach from the space station at 2:09 pm and begin its journey back to Earth. Stay with us for the latest updates!
-
#Canadarm2 and SPDM casting their shadow on #Dragon. What monster does this remind you of? http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B9fL0GLCAAE3QUE.jpgby Terry W. Virts via twitter 2/10/2015 7:02:52 PM
-
-
Here she goes! Canadarm is moving #Dragon to the release position. Follow from 19:45 CET ustre.am/rrom http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B9gQNgGIYAA16jh.jpgby Sam Cristoforetti via twitter 2/10/2015 7:06:56 PM
-
-
-
Dragon has been released. Next step: Three thruster firings that will move Dragon a safe distance away from the ISS. It's expected to splash down in the Pacific Ocean around 7:44 p.m, caring 4,000 pounds of science experiments, various equipment and things the astronauts no longer need at the ISS.
-
-
#Dragon is released from the space station’s robotic arm. Splashdown into Pacific targeting just before 7:45p ET. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B9gXTxuCIAAVzcF.pngby SpaceX via twitter 2/10/2015 7:18:54 PM
-
-
-
#Dragon is on its way home... http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B9gYC0XCYAA8Znj.pngby ESA Operations via twitter 2/10/2015 7:23:19 PM
-
-
-
-
Today's release of the #Dragon capsule from the space station. Video from NASA TV nasa.gov/multimedia/nas…by ridingrobots via twitter 2/10/2015 7:52:36 PM
-
As if the homecoming of Dragon wasn't enough, SpaceX is also prepping to launch the DSCOVR satellite tonight on one of its Falcon 9 rockets. After the weather satellite (belonging to NASA, NOAA and the U.S. Air Force) is on its way, SpaceX will try to land part of the rocket on a barge off the coast of Florida. The ability to recycle rockets is something Elon Musk has said will make space travel cheaper.
-
-
-
#DSCOVR targeting liftoff @ 6:05pm ET. 1st deep space mission for SpaceX & #Falcon9. spacex.com/webcast http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B9gouBNCQAA_60-.jpgby SpaceX via twitter 2/10/2015 8:38:51 PM
-
Extreme wind shear over Cape Canaveral. Feels like a sledgehammer when supersonic in the vertical. Hoping it changes …by Elon Musk via twitter 2/10/2015 8:56:59 PM
-
Live coverage of @NOAASatellites' #DSCOVR launch starts at 5pm ET. Launch at 6:05pm. Watch: nasa.gov/nasatv http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B9gxkKFIYAMh8tH.jpgby NASA via twitter 2/10/2015 9:32:16 PM
-
by Alyssa Newcomb via YouTube 2/10/2015 9:32:59 PM
-
Last month, SpaceX showed off a video animation of what a perfect Falcon 9 landing would look like and it's pretty incredible. Throwing away a rocket after one use has been compared to the disposing of a commercial jetliner. Finding a way to re-use the Falcon 9 would be huge in driving down the cost of space travel.
-
-
#DSCOVR: Currently there are strong upper level winds. Final upper level winds evaluation at 5:50pm. EST. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B9hA4ggIYAAx0dz.jpgby NOAA Satellites via twitter 2/10/2015 10:24:49 PM
-
It’s about 1-hour before #DSCOVR launch at 6:05 pm, EST from CCAFS. (nesdis.noaa.gov/DSCOVR/) http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B9g_HMrIMAEraeI.jpgby NOAA Satellites via twitter 2/10/2015 10:25:14 PM
-
-
-
-
-