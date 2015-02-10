As if the homecoming of Dragon wasn't enough, SpaceX is also prepping to launch the DSCOVR satellite tonight on one of its Falcon 9 rockets. After the weather satellite (belonging to NASA, NOAA and the U.S. Air Force) is on its way, SpaceX will try to land part of the rocket on a barge off the coast of Florida. The ability to recycle rockets is something Elon Musk has said will make space travel cheaper.