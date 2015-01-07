President Obama just issued a statement condemning the "horrific" attack.



"France is America’s oldest ally, and has stood shoulder to shoulder with the United States in the fight against terrorists who threaten our shared security and the world," the statement reads. "Time and again, the French people have stood up for the universal values that generations of our people have defended. France, and the great city of Paris where this outrageous attack took place, offer the world a timeless example that will endure well beyond the hateful vision of these killers. We are in touch with French officials and I have directed my Administration to provide any assistance needed to help bring these terrorists to justice."



His remarks come after British Prime Minister David Cameron condemned the attack while speaking at Parliament and Canadian Prime Minister tweeted out a message of support for their French allies in light of the "barbaric attacks."

