Republican National Convention: Live Updates and Analysis
The Republican National Convention kicks off Monday July 18 to Thursday July 21 in Cleveland, Ohio. Get real-time and behind-the-scenes coverage from ABC News.
-
Ted Cruz Says He Told Donald Trump He Wouldn't Endorse Him in AdvanceABC's KATHERINE FAULDER and JONATHAN KARL:During a breakfast with the Texas delegation in Cleveland Thursday, Sen. Ted Cruz said he spoke at the 2016 Republican National Convention the night before because Trump "asked him to."As he took the podium, a Texas delegate stood up and held a sign that read "Cruz-Clinton." soon after, delegates began to chant "Trump! Trump! Trump!"Cruz told Trump three days ago that he wouldn't endorse the billionaire for president, the Texas senator said.
"In that speech last night I didn't say a single negative word about Donald trump and going forward I don't intend to say negative things about Donald Trump," Cruz said.
Cruz called the boos he received after his speech "troubling."
When asked if he would vote for Trump, Cruz said, "I am watching. I am listening...I can tell you, I am not voting for Hillary."
"I am not in the habit of supporting people who attack my wife and who attack my father," Cruz said."Are you going to vote for Trump?" man yells. "I'm listening...I can tell you I'm not voting for Hillary Clinton." https://t.co/A2ZrGqmy409:11 AM - 21 Jul 2016
Cruz has been asked twice if he will vote for Trump and he will not say. He says "I am watching and listening to make that decision."9:11 AM - 21 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
Man tells Cruz only he'll unite GOP w/ a few short words. "We need to stand with you and you need to stand with us." https://t.co/BKsKCNiYkb9:14 AM - 21 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
"I am not encouraging anybody to write my name in," says Cruz. (So - not a no?)9:23 AM - 21 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Ted Cruz Addresses Texas Delegation at BreakfastSen. Ted Cruz addresses Texas delegation at breakfast. "Would have been the easiest thing in the world to turn tail and run but that ain't gunna happen."by jparkabc 7/21/2016 1:20:00 PM9:20 AMCruz says Trump asked him to speak at convention, but "didn't ask me to endorse." Stressed he didn't say single negative thing about Trump.9:04 AM - 21 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Media Waits for Cruz After He Was Booed Off RNC StageCruz gets booed off stage last night. Media waiting this morning. #GOPinCLE https://t.co/DZhvaAh0gG8:52 AM - 21 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Texas Rep. Jeb Hensarling Says Donald Trump Wasn't His 'First Pick'.@RepHensarling admits Donald Trump wasn't his first pick, "but he is my nominee and I'm going to give him 110%." https://t.co/nTUgpTBzhA8:37 AM - 21 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Donald Trump gives Mike Pence an air kiss following Pence's speech on day three of the 2016 Republican National Convention. Credit: Mary Altaffer/AP
Watch the moment here.
-
Donald Trump to Address Trade, Borders and Law and Order at RNC TonightABC's MORGAN WINSOR:
Donald Trump said he will discuss some of his policies during his big speech at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland tonight.
“Well, I’m talking about trade, I’m talking about law and order, I’m going to be talking about borders. I’m going to be talking about many different things,” Trump said on “Good Morning America” today.
“Our country has a lot of problems. I’m basically going to be using the same message and giving the same message … that I’ve been talking about for a long time.”Donald Trump congratulates Mike Pence after Pence's speech on day three of the 2016 Republican National Convention. Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP
-
Hillary Clinton Tweeted 'Vote Your Conscience' After Ted Cruz's RNC SpeechVote your conscience. https://t.co/xahMq2sU1q11:26 PM - 20 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
Gov. Mike Pence Chooses to Not Criticize Ted Cruz Over RNC SpeechMike Pence decides not to criticize Cruz for his non-endorsement. Ticket-balancing, folks.7:15 AM - 21 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Sen. Ted Cruz speaks during day three of the 2016 Republican National Convention. Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/APTed Cruz Calls Speaking at RNC an 'Honor'ABC's JULIA JACOBO:Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said it was an "honor" to speak to the delegates on day three of the 2016 Republican National Convention.Cruz then went on to talk about the "stakes" of the upcoming presidential election."Americans are furious--rightly so--at a political establishment that cynically breaks its promises and ignores the will of the people," Cruz said in a press release Thursday morning.Cruz said a "better vision for our future" is a "return to freedom.""The fight has never been about a particular candidate or campaign, but because each of us wants to be able to tell our kids and grandkids, that we did our best for their future, and for our country," Cruz said.
-
Credit: ABC News
Donald Trump Calls Uproar About Melania's Speech 'Very Unfair'ABC's ENJOLI FRANCIS:
Donald Trump shot back at the firestorm that erupted after his wife Melania's convention speech was discovered to contain passages that were similar to a 2008 speech by Michelle Obama, saying that the uproar was "very unfair."
"And now that cloud is lifted off her which is terrific because it was very unfair," Trump told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos in an exclusive interview today in the wake of a Trump employee taking the blame. "I think it was very unfair. Although I will say the media did not think she actually had anything to do with it, which is nice."
Meredith McIver, an in-house writer and Trump family friend, issued an apology today for her involvement in the preparation of Melania Trump's address at the Republican National Convention Monday night.
-
Chip Somodevilla/Getty ImagesTrump Blasts Ted Cruz for 'Not Honoring the Pledge' After Convention SpechABC's MICHAEL EDISON HAYDEN:
Donald Trump tore into his former Republican rival Ted Cruz after the Texas senator's convention speech Wednesday night -- blasting him for "not honoring the pledge" to endorse the party's nominee.
Trump took to Twitter to attack his fellow Republican, whom he lambasted as "Lyin' Ted" throughout the primary contest.Wow, Ted Cruz got booed off the stage, didn't honor the pledge! I saw his speech two hours early but let him speak anyway. No big deal!11:45 PM - 20 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
Read more from ABC's MICHAEL EDISON HAYDEN here.
-
Day 3 Analysis: Trump Convention Struggles to Control Force Unleashed by TrumpABC's RICK KLEIN:
The ultimate showman lost control of the show.
In a night designed to showcase party unity –- with several former rivals endorsing the nominee, and the pick for vice president given the stage -– the Donald Trump convention began to feel like a Trump campaign event.
The rival who lasted longest against Trump used his moment not to endorse but to linger. Ted Cruz attempted to fire shots for the 2020 race, but they echoed sooner than he might have calculated.
Read more from ABC's RICK KLEIN here.Win McNamee/Getty Images
-
Surprises at 2016 RNCAmazingly different bets on future of GOP, and the country, by Cruz, Pence, and Ryan this week. #RNCinCLE6:00 AM - 21 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Ted Cruz Booed on RNC Day 2 for Failing to endorse Donald Trump, Tells Audience to 'Vote Your Conscience'ABC's MEGHAN KENEALLY:
Donald Trump's former rival Sen. Ted Cruz was roundly booed after failing to endorse Trump during an address to the Republican National Convention -- a jab from the Texas lawmaker at the real estate mogul, who tormented him as "Lyin' Ted" during the primary.
Cruz told delegates and voters to "vote your conscience" in November and never specifically said that people should cast their ballots for the Republican nominee. During the course of his speech, Cruz only mentioned Trump once, to congratulate him on getting the nomination.
"To those listening, please, don’t stay home in November. If you love our country, and love your children as much as I know you do, stand, and speak, and vote your conscience, vote for candidates up and down the ticket who you trust to defend our freedom and to be faithful to the Constitution," Cruz said.
Read more from ABC's MEGHAN KENEALLY here.Credit: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images
-
Tonight's RNC Theme: 'Make America One Again'The theme of the #RNCinCLE tonight: Make America One Again.6:08 AM - 21 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Ivanka Trump May Have Lost Earring During Last Night's RNCPaging @IvankaTrump. https://t.co/XA6soTAajh9:46 AM - 21 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
-
-
Eric Trump Highlights Father's Passion for Helping Others in RNC AddressABC's MICHAEL EDISON HAYDEN:
Eric Trump said that his father "shattered the expectations of every political pundit" in his rise to win the Republican nomination in a speech endorsing him for the presidency on Wednesday -- and coming in the wake of a raucous address by Ted Cruz where he failed to endorse the New York billionaire.
"It's an honor to be here for a man I love so, so, so much," Eric Trump started in what would be an impassioned endorsement of his father.
He went on to talk about the "unwavering support" he and his siblings pledged to the Trump campaign, and portrayed his father as a businessman who is fighting with urgency to repair the American dream.
Read more from ABC's MICHAEL EDISON HAYDEN here.Eric Trump speaks during the third session of the 2016 Republican National Convention. Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP
-
Pence Introduces Himself as 'a Christian, a Conservative and a Republican'ABC's MEGHAN KENEALLY:
Donald Trump's running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, introduced himself to the Republican National Convention -- and to Americans elsewhere -- as a "a Christian, a Conservative and a Republican" and said that the presidential nominee "gets it."
"I am deeply humbled by your confidence, and on behalf of my family here and gone, I accept your nomination to run and serve as Vice President of the United States of America," Pence told the crowd.
Tonight's speech comes six days after Trump announced that Pence was his vice presidential pick via Twitter.
Read more from ABC's MEGHAN KENEALLY here.Gov. Mike Pence acknowledges the crowd at Quicken Loans Arena for the 2016 Republican National Convention. Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
-
-
-
Donald Trump Briefly Appears on RNC StageABC's JULIA JACOBO:After Indiana Gov. Mike Pence's speech on day three of the 2016 Republican National Convention, presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump briefly took the stage to wave to the crowd at Cleveland's Quicken Loans Arena.Trump is expected to formally accept the party's nominee for president tomorrow, on the last day of the RNC.Looks like Trump enjoyed Pence’s speech so much he wanted to give him a kiss. #GOPConvention https://t.co/GDGHWcXNMc11:14 PM - 20 Jul 2016
Donald Trump shakes hands with his VP pick Gov. Mike Pence on RNC stage. #GOPConvention #RNCinCLE https://t.co/x7vrrHtGk811:14 PM - 20 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Gov. Mike Pence Sells Trump to Republics at RNCPence doing as good a job as any at selling Trump to Republicans tonight - working to soften the edges.10:59 PM - 20 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Gov. Mike Pence Compliments Donald Trump's Children During RNC SpeechTrump kids approve of Mike Pence’s speech. #GOPConvention https://t.co/NfAs4TEdql10:56 PM - 20 Jul 2016
#MikePence "You can't fake good kids." #RNCinCLE10:57 PM - 20 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
RNC Crowd Chanting 'We Like Mike'.@GovPenceIN very different in style from @realDonaldTrump. But still delivering a powerful speech. Crowd chanting "We like Mike."10:51 PM - 20 Jul 2016
.@Mike_Pence: "Let's resolve that Hillary Clinton will never become president" https://t.co/gLDggeMNu5 https://t.co/0jxHPlltRF10:50 PM - 20 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
Mike Pence: “Donald Trump will never turn his back on those who serve and protect us at home and abroad." https://t.co/rRfLvFgFEX10:54 PM - 20 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Gov. Mike Pence Speaks at RNCABC's JULIA JACOBO:Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, presumptive Republican nominee for vice president, took the stage on day three of the 2016 Republican National Convention."I accept your nomination to run and serve as vice president of the United States of America," Pence said.Pence said Trump, who won 37 states against "16 talented opponents," is known for his "large personality, a colorful style and lots of charisma.""I never thought I'd be standing here," he said. "I thought I'd be spending this evening with all my friends of the great state of Indiana."Pence said his grandfather immigrated to America, and he was raised in a small town in Indiana "with a cornfield in the backyard.""I was raised to believe in hard work, in faith, in family," Pence said.As the camera shot to an image of Pence's tearful mother, Nancy, Pence called her the "light" of his life.Pence said the "best thing that ever happened" to him was when he married the "girl" of his dreams 31 years ago, Karen Pence."I know we will elect Donald Trump to be the 45th president of the United States of America," Pence said of his running mate.Gov. Mike Pence accepts the nomination for vice president. Watch the acceptance speech live: https://t.co/q28pCcd7nc https://t.co/7MATq8QluK10:43 PM - 20 Jul 2016
A sweet moment for Pence's mom. Crowd chanting her name too.10:46 PM - 20 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
Paul Ryan Introduces Gov. Mike Pence to RNCABC's JULIA JACOBO:Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said he "could not be more proud" of presumptive Republican candidate for vice president on day three of the 2016 Republican National Convention, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence."I served with this man in the House of Representatives," Ryan said. "We became very good friends."Ryan then began to talk about how Pence is a "Reagan conservation, through and through.""Ladies and gentlemen, it is my honor to introduce to you, the next vice president of the United States, Governor Mike Pence," he said.
-
Heidi Cruz Escorted out of RNCABC's Rick Klein:Former Attorney General of Virginia Ken Cuccinelli told ABC's Terry Moran that Ted Cruz's wife, Heidi faced physical threats of violence before she was escorted out of Quicken Loans Arena Wednesday night.“People behind her were getting very ugly, and physically approaching her and Raphael, and it was not a pretty situation," Cuccinelli said. "And the decision was instantly made to not talk to media and get immediately out of the arena. Walked Right down here down the aisle. And people from my own delegation were physically approaching her while yelling at her. So, I physically moved media out of her way, and got in the way of my own delegation so she could clear by and get out of the arena.".@KenCuccinelli tells @ABC he escorted Heidi out b/c "It was volatile & trump folks were physically approaching & confrontationally yelling"10:29 PM - 20 Jul 2016
#heidicruz escorted out of #RNCinCLE after her husband #tedcruz was booed off the stage10:26 PM - 20 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Newt Gingrich Speaks to RNCABC's ADAM KELSEY:As former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich stepped to the podium, he sought to clear the air in the aftermath of Sen. Ted Cruz's speech."I think you misunderstood one paragraph that Ted Cruz, who is a superb orator, said," explained Gingrich. "And I just want to point it out to you. Ted Cruz said, 'You can vote for conscience for anyone who will uphold the constitution.' In this election there is only one candidate who will uphold the constitution."The former congressman from Georgia and author of the 1994 "Contract with America" spent much of the remainder of his time contrasting America's freedoms with the threat of terrorism."Let me be very clear, because I know the news media will do their best to distort this," said Gingrich. "We have nothing to fear from the vast majority of Muslims... The challenge is, when even a small percentage of a billion, six hundred million people support violence against those who disagree with them, that is still a giant recruiting base."
-
Newt Gingrich Takes RNC Stage.@CallyGingrich and I are speaking now at the GOP Convention. Watch live! #RNCinCLE10:21 PM - 20 Jul 2016
WATCH LIVE: @newtgingrich addresses #GOPConvention https://t.co/CmeAE36cDw https://t.co/xzWnXIwfVu10:22 PM - 20 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
.@NewtGingrich says #GOPConvention crowd "misunderstood" @Tedcruz's "vote your conscience" comments https://t.co/L69uNDikfL10:23 PM - 20 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
Callista Gingrich Introduces Husband, Newt, to RNC StageABC's JULIA JACOBO:Callista Gingrich introduced her husband, former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, during day three of the 2016 Republican National Convention."This week, we nominate a Republican candidate for president, who for the last year has given hope and encouragement to millions of Americans," she said of Donald Trump.Callista said she and her husband are also delighted with Trump's vice president choice in Mike Pence."Tonight, he speaks from first-hand knowledge, having served in the United States Congress, as well as on the defense policy board" she said.
-
-
Donald Trump Watches Proudly During Son Eric's RNC SpeechHappy Dad. https://t.co/xra3RAbeY010:08 PM - 20 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Eric Trump Speaks at RNC
ABC's ADAM KELSEY:
Donald Trump's son Eric spoke to the RNC tonight, tracking his father's journey over the past year from businessman to candidate for President.
In a speech that he proudly told the media this morning he wrote himself, Eric Trump made the case that his father was the right man for the job at a difficult time for the country.
"It's time for a president with common sense," said Trump. "It's time for a president who understands the 'Art of the Deal.'"
-
Eric Trump Addressing RNC CrowdLIVE: Eric Trump addresses the #GOPConvention https://t.co/zDpmdJMlZb https://t.co/3scHnGvv2P10:04 PM - 20 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
Cleveland Police Officer Plays With Children During RNC#clevelandpolice officer plays with kids in fountain in #publicsquare #RNCinCLE https://t.co/Qf23d4PD079:42 PM - 20 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Sen. Ted Cruz Does Not Endorse Donald Trump for PresidentABC's JULIA JACOBO and ADAM KELSEY:What began as a stirring address that had the crowd at the RNC enraptured at full attention quickly turned ugly for Texas Sen. Ted Cruz as he refused to endorse presumptive nominee Donald Trump."If we stand together and choose freedom, our future will be brighter," Cruz said. "Don't stay home in November. Stand and speak and vote your conscious."Towards the end of his remarks, members of the delegation began to chant, "We want Trump."Cruz paused during his remarks, saying, "I appreciate the enthusiasm of the New York delegation."Cruz never specifically provided an endorsement of the presumptive Republican presidential nominee.Trump arrived at Quicken Loans Arena during the speech and made an appearance in the stands toward the end of the remarks and waved to delegates.Wow. A mixed chorus of cheers and boos as Cruz says to "vote your conscience" "up and down the ticket" but doesn't endorse Trump. #RNCinCLE9:53 PM - 20 Jul 2016
The crowd is turning on Cruz. "Endorse him!" "Pledge!" #RNCinCLE9:56 PM - 20 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Sen. Ted Cruz delivers a speech on day three of the 2016 Republican National Convention. Credit: Win McNamee/Getty ImagesThe entire Texas delegation is standing up as they listen to @tedcruz's speech. They're hard to miss -- they are all in cowboy hats.9:40 PM - 20 Jul 2016
.@tedcruz owning this moment. His speech is elevating the tone and convention hall is loving it.9:48 PM - 20 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
.@tedcruz: UK's Brexit vote shows "voters are overwhelmingly rejecting big government" https://t.co/pxj9ioW95K https://t.co/giHp6l2RMl9:49 PM - 20 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
Brexit just got big applause #RNCinCLE9:47 PM - 20 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
Cruz: New York (voted Trump and home state) is different than Iowa (voted Cruz)-- subtle dig? #RNCinCLE9:48 PM - 20 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-