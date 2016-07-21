Republican National Convention: Live Updates and Analysis

Ted Cruz Says He Told Donald Trump He Wouldn't Endorse Him in Advance

ABC's KATHERINE FAULDER and JONATHAN KARL:





During a breakfast with the Texas delegation in Cleveland Thursday, Sen. Ted Cruz said he spoke at the 2016 Republican National Convention the night before because Trump "asked him to. "





As he took the podium, a Texas delegate stood up and held a sign that read "Cruz-Clinton." soon after, delegates began to chant "Trump! Trump! Trump!"





Cruz told Trump three days ago that he wouldn't endorse the billionaire for president, the Texas senator said.